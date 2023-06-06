Louth GAA to sign vital stadium contract on Friday with building work set to intensify at site in Dundalk

Louth GAA will sign a letter of intent with their chosen contractor for the new stadium in Dundalk on Friday.

Macrete Ireland, a precast concrete engineering company, have been employed to manufacture the two stands, the process for which takes in the region of 10 weeks. It is expected that the structures will be on site by late August or early in September and be fully in place by January of next year at the latest.

A delegation, headed by chairman Peter Fitzpatrick and also including Aidan Berrill (treasurer) and Francie McMullen (Operations Manager), disclosed their chosen bidder at separate meetings with Croke Park’s finance and infrastructure committees last Thursday.

There were intense discussions held as well over the available finance with Louth hopeful that they will receive anywhere between €5-7 million from central coffers, having already accounted for in the region of €18 million for a project which is expected to cost €25 million.

The pitch work contract has been awarded to Prunty, with the surface laying to start in September and run alongside the erection of the stands. Those currently carrying out the development of the fourth stand at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin will be charged with completing the job in Louth’s prospective home.

There has been a significant local flavour to the process to date with Drogheda-based firm Doherty, Finegan and Kelly overseeing the drawings, while Murtagh Surveyors in Termonfeckin have been actively involved as well.

Fitzpatrick, who is to meet GAA chiefs later in the week regarding funding, is adamant that the project will remain on course for a September 2024 completion.

"We’ve got a job to do,” said the Clan na Gael clubman.

"We have to avail of the IIP money (€14.8 million) within 18 months and our planning application lasts for the same period as well, so it’s full steam ahead and we will get the money needed to finish the job.”