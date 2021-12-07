Louth GAA to report healthy surplus at Convention

Louth GAA will report a healthy surplus of over €80,000 at next Monday’s annual Convention in the Imperial Hotel.

And the figure would have been well over the €100,000 mark, but for a new accounting window introduced by Croke Park earlier in the year, stipulating a cut-off of September 30th.

That meant that gate receipts from all three county championship finals are not included in the figures.

Indeed none of the six semi-final gates would have been included either as they were played in October, while the Minor Championship final replay, which attracted a bumper crowd to Hunterstown, is also not included.

The figures also do not include income from the successful double house draw which raised around €1.2m for the GAA’s new stadium project.

County team expenses did increase by around €70,000 to €309,938 despite a shorter season. The majority of the increase was down to a higher spend on ‘sportsgear and equipment’.

Almost all expenditure items increased due to the return to some level of normality following a disjointed 2020, including pitch rental from clubs for Champinship games, which were almost exclusively staged in Darver during the 2020 campaign.

Convention will now take place at the Imperial Hotel instead of Darver on Monday, December 13th.

There will be very little change in terms of executive positions with elections only taking place for the roles of vice-chairman and representative positions on Leinster Council, Congrees and Leinster Convention.

A number of radical motions relating to club competitions will be on the agenda, but won’t be voted upon until the first meeting of 2022 in early January.

The motions are tailored to allow county players to play exclusively with Louth during the first half of the new ‘split season’ introduced by Croke Park.