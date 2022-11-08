Louth GAA to meet Croke Park over further stadium funding after securing ‘tremendous coup’ of €14.8 million

Louth GAA’s chairman and treasurer, Peter Fitzpatrick and Aidan Berrill, are to meet with Croke Park’s finance and infrastructure committee on November 23 regarding central funding for the new stadium development in Dundalk.

Speaking at Monday night’s County Board gathering in Darver, Berrill said the €14.8 million which had been secured from the foreign investment fund was “a tremendous coup” and would cater for approximately 70pc of the building cost.

The Naomh Máirtín clubman indicated that Louth would have “a clearer picture” of the GAA’s intentions towards the project after this month’s meeting and that further fundraising intiatives were going to be rolled out internally before the end of the year, through the sale of seats and naming rights in particular.

On the 37 donors who have pledged €400,000 apiece, St Mochtas’ Paul Murtagh wanted to know if Louth had to give them anything for their payment, with Berrill saying that they were entitled to residency but that Louth GAA owed them nothing.

Pat O’Brien (Sean O’Mahony’s) asked if it was possible for the donors to pull out and while Berrill confirmed it was, Fitzpatrick swiftly interjected, adding that there were several further interest investors if required.

Young Irelands’ Kieran Maguire queried if there were associated costs, with Berrill confirming that there would be “consultancy fees” but a confirmed sum was yet to be established.

A contract for the development is set to be awarded before the end of the year but building work is expected to commence in February and Fitzpatrick has committed to having the stadium in order for the 2024 club championship finals.

He said that there was a feeling that “Croke Park owes us” and that he was hopeful of HQ making up the funding shortfall, while explaining to delegates that there were further avenues which could be explored in relation to finance, including the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund and Regional Sports Grant programmes, with the chairman having been in regular contact with Sports Minister Jack Chambers regarding these.

Meanwhile, Louth are running a 24-hour sponsored walk over December 9-10 in Darver with all proceeds going towards the county’s adult and development squads.