Louth GAA to introduce ‘fair play’ model and have ‘Super Sunday’ match

Louth GAA are set to introduce a new ‘fair play’ programme to incentivise sporting conduct in club matches this season.

Aimed at promoting respect towards match officials and opponents, points will be allocated to every team based on the number of cards they receive per match across the adult programme – the number of points will vary depending on the colour of card issued.

At the end of the campaign, the club in each grade/division with the lowest number of points will receive a financial reward, the amount for which is still to be determined.

It is one of a number of measures the CCC are attempting to introduce under chairman Peter McGrane, who is looking towards other sports for inspiration as he bids to improve various aspects of the club game within the county.

"I’ve an issue with abuse towards referees, particularly at underage, and the culture of it,” McGrane said.

"You look at rugby and the respect that’s there. It’s an element of our game that’s not nice – soccer is worse, but we’re far from perfect.

"The CCC can only do so much and once the referee produces a card, we must issue the relevant sanction. But we’ve decided to try to change the ethos and this year we want to work on verbal abuse towards officials. There’s only so much we can do, as I said, so we just can’t make up a sanction that doesn’t exist.

“Instead of having draconian measures, we’re now going to have a carrot and a stick. The carrot is, in each division at senior, intermediate, junior and hurling, every time you play in pre-season, league or championship games, there are points awarded and a reward.

“It’s just about trying to think a little bit differently. If we keep doing what we’ve always done we’ll get the same results.”

With almost all adult league matches scheduled for Saturday nights through the year, McGrane sees an opportunity to hold one match back per weekend for a Sunday – essentially granting it ‘premium’ status.

"Generally, in American football, they have a Monday night game and soccer have Monday Night Football. Our idea was to have all the matches on a Saturday so that they could have Sunday off to go off with their family or go out after the game where you can actually have a bit of a life and plan ahead.

“But we’ll have one premium slot on a Sunday where there are no counter-attractions and you might get a better crowd, an extra couple of hundred on the gate – even an extra 100, that makes for a €1,000 at the gate.

“Plus, if you’re playing that team next week, if you had a chance to go and see them, wouldn’t you take it?”

All ‘premium’ games will be finalised this week and the respective clubs notified of the slight change to the published fixtures’ list.

Furthermore, it’s hoped the championship draws will take place imminently so to allow stakeholders to plan beyond what is already scheduled.

In another novel move, the Paddy Sheelan Cup and Kevin Mullen Shield finals will be held as a double-header this season, and played on the first weekend of April.