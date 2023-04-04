Louth GAA to delay start of the all-county leagues with pitches still ‘in a very bad state’

Louth's Luke Shevlin races clear of Cain McCann of Antrim during last Saturday's Gerry Reilly Cup match in DkIT. The game went ahead in Dundalk due to multiple other pitches around the county being unavailable due to the recent weather conditions. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Louth GAA have pushed back the starting dates for the all-county football leagues by a week to allow for an improvement in the state of both the weather and club pitches.

CCC secretary Peter Sage informed delegates of the update at Monday night’s monthly committee meeting in which he described the recent rainfall as “unprecedented” and referred to surfaces county-wide as being “in a very bad state”.

Divisions 1, 2, 3A and 3B will now commence on the weekend of Saturday, April 22 – the day before Louth face Westmeath in the Leinster SFC quarter-final – while the second-team tiers throw-in four days earlier, on Tuesday, April 18. League semi-finals and a decider will return to the fray in Divisions 4, 5 and 6.

The fixture order will not change and Sage said that the hold up could be catered for in the schedule with a number of possibilities in regard to accommodating the round of games effected by the programme alteration.

Minor committee chairman Kevin Gordon told the meeting that underage games had also been impacted by the wet conditions but that there was “great interest” in the juvenile competitions from clubs with 32 finals set to be played before the end of the year.

Ahead of the club season getting underway in full, Sage – who oversaw a referees’ fitness test in which 25 whistlers were present on Monday – detailed how all officials had undergone full in-service and safeguarding training, but again highlighted the ongoing problem of referees receiving abuse.

The Sean O’Mahony’s clubman said that there were currently two “serious issues” being dealt with by the CCC and that there would be “no tolerance to any referee receiving abuse before, during or after a match".

“The rules are there and the CCC will be backing the referees to the hilt,” he added.

County chairman Peter Fitzpatrick reiterated this point of view, while Sage confirmed that there were five new referees available for duty in Louth, which puts the county well ahead of all its Leinster peers per capita.

Following a query by St Mochtas’ Paul Murtagh regarding DEFY Páirc Mhuire’s availability for Louth’s home qualifier in the All-Ireland series, it was established that Ardee was approved to host any qualifier match. The chairman described St Marys’ grounds as “a fortress” for the county during the National League.

Furthermore, Fitzpatrick stated that it was the preference of both the Wee men and Westmeath for their upcoming championship duel to be played at Páirc Tailteann, Navan, on April 23, although Tullamore remained a possibility with confirmation due from Leinster Council. In any event, it will be a single-header.

Treasurer Aidan Berrill alluded to the ongoing ticketing debate by informing clubs that entry to all inter-county championships matches would remain purchasable by online means only and that no tickets could be bought at venues around the country.

Fitzpatrick picked up on the topic in his Central Council report, telling delegates that the pricing structure, which he described as “very dear” at the last meeting, was in place for the term but that he would make a representation before next year’s finance arrangements were determined.

He said that other counties “didn’t seem to have a problem with the prices” and that the GAA’s revenue from the National Leagues had more than doubled to €6.5 million since 2019, with the proceeds required to fund development ventures across the 32 counties.

The seal sale for the new county grounds in Dundalk is “going well”, according to Berrill, who added that 500 tickets were currently in circulation. The Naomh Máirtín clubman said the official tender process had got underway with interested parties set to submit their costings by May 15 ahead of the formal awarding of a contract.