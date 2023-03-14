Louth

Louth GAA to address ‘colossal’ ticket prices with Croke Park as Peter Sage confirms local referee was ‘physically confronted’ after game

Peter Fitzpatrick has promised to bring concerns over the National League’s pricing structure to the next meeting of the GAA’s Central Council following a query by Glyde Rangers’ Alan Finlay at Monday night’s county committee gathering in Darver. Picture: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Reilly

Peter Fitzpatrick has promised to bring concerns over the National League’s pricing structure to the next meeting of the GAA’s Central Council following a query by Glyde Rangers’ Alan Finlay at Monday night’s county committee gathering in Darver.

Full price entry to matches in Division 1 and 2 is €18, with concession tickets available for €15, while due to Ardee’s 2,600 capacity, which was set by Croke Park, U16s are asked for a fiver. 

