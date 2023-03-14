Louth GAA to address ‘colossal’ ticket prices with Croke Park as Peter Sage confirms local referee was ‘physically confronted’ after game

Peter Fitzpatrick has promised to bring concerns over the National League’s pricing structure to the next meeting of the GAA’s Central Council following a query by Glyde Rangers’ Alan Finlay at Monday night’s county committee gathering in Darver.

Full price entry to matches in Division 1 and 2 is €18, with concession tickets available for €15, while due to Ardee’s 2,600 capacity, which was set by Croke Park, U16s are asked for a fiver.

"It’s okay for anyone who is working, but for those unemployed, €18 is expensive,” said Finlay.

Treasurer Aidan Berrill added that Louth have no say on the fee but the top table agreed to discuss the delegate’s concerns with headquarters.

Fitzpatrick, who juggles the chairman and Central Council posts, said that entry to the top two tiers came at a higher cost than would be the case for either a Division 3 or 4 match, but agreed the the prices were “colossal” and had got “very expensive”.

"All games are 70 minutes long,” added Finlay. “Why should there be any difference in the price?”

David Rogers, Leinster Council, confirmed the ticket prices for the Leinster Championship, where the costliest pass would command a €20 fee, with relevant increases as the competition progresses.

REFEREES

Fixtures’ secretary Peter Sage informed the gathering that a social media campaign to recruit new referees had resulted in nine displays of interest, which is “not bad”, but asked delegates to request for more interested parties from within their clubs.

He said the abuse officials were receiving remained an issue, however, and spoke of a referee being “physically confronted” following a recent match. When the whistler approached members of the club involved, he was told that as supporters were the people involved in the alleged assault that the club involved could do nothing about it, according to Sage.

"The clubs are responsible for their members and the last thing we want is a hearing for an incident,” he added.

Health and wellbeing officer Yvonne Quigley picked up on the issue later, saying, in relation to children, “what they see is what they’ll do”. Ahead of the start of juvenile blitzes in Darver, the health and wellbeing committee are deliberating over whether a new respect campaign will be titled ‘silent sidelines’ or ‘supportive sidelines’. Signs will be erected around the Centre of Excellence thereafter.

Dermot Clarke, children’s officer, said: “Abusing referees is not the way forward.”