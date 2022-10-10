Louth GAA should revert back to U18 and concede to the consequence – but Croke Park committees must take a serious look at what they have done

Debate will be rife over the potential minor age grade changes in the weeks to come when, in reality, it is a very simple exercise.

The decoupling stipulation – which will inevitably prevent underage players from partaking in adult football or hurling whether the minor age is 17 or 18 – is a moot point, of course, but the crux of the situation remains the same, ultimately.

Too many players are currently being lost due to the gap that is yearning between meaningful adult team involvement and a young lad’s final year as a minor.

An approach came from a former Louth player at a recent club championship match in which he requested that a piece be written on the number of 18-year-olds – last year’s minors – who are actually getting regular game-time, the activity they need to continue their development and perk their interest.

And while those figures aren’t readily to hand, the estimate is that if you were to try and compose a county U18 team based exclusively on those who have played championship football this autumn, you would be asking the opposition to play 11- or 13-a-side.

Take decoupling out of the equation for a moment. The issue is that clubs are losing players because they are not getting the number of games that they need. The season or so that it previously took to get underage graduates up to first-team speed while they were still playing minor remains the same, only now they’re getting absolutely no matches during the process.

The calendar isn’t conducive to U19 or U20 leagues at the height of the season and second-team football hasn’t been possible due to the scheduling issues which certainly can’t be laid at the feet of the fixtures committee, who will soon need an eighth day in the week to accommodate all the competitions that are down for decision.

Clubs wanted more first-team matches and with the split-season as it was – and the guarantee that clubs would have their full county player complement for the second phase of the leagues – midweek voids in the calendar, once down for ‘junior’, had to give way. It’s far from ideal but it’s how it had to be, unfortunately.

If U18 is restored, you are giving teens another year of collective training and matches which should both stoke their development and keenness on continuing to play the following season when they will move into first- or second-team environment.

Before decoupling became the buzzword and sent minds wandering all over the country, player retention was what everybody was in agreement with and as development officer Brian Cafferty put it at the recent County Board meeting, nothing has changed in that regard. Hence, it’s a no-brainer to reinstate the U18 grade, sucking up the year of no juveniles coming into your first-team, for the greater good.

HE NEVER THOUGHT

Your writer was on record from the very start of the original age grade change as being totally against it. One of the strands of thought over changing it was to prevent players doing exams from having to commit to inter-county training with a minor team. In fairness, that’s a sound argument, but why not bring U17 in at the elite level and allow U18 to remain at club level? Ultimately, the men making the decision just wanted to justify their time and effort, while not wanting to admit that mistakes were being made.

Liam O’Neill, the former GAA President who was key to the grade alteration, was in Darver one night a few years ago explaining the merits of the change to club delegates. He approached this reporter for his view.

I explained that an 18-year-old doing his Leaving Cert, if he wanted to continue playing football, would have to do more training with his club’s first-team between the intense study period of January to June than he would if he was solely part of a club or county U18 side.

For unlike the underage teams, there would be no guarantee of said player being meaningfully considered for inclusion on the adult squad, whereas he would almost certainly get playing time with his club U18 team and would have been picked on merit for the county side.

Yet preparing to make an impression on the adult club management would probably entail doing additional training, on top of possibly three or four collective sessions per week from January to March as part of pre-season. Even then, there is no guarantee that they would be physically and/or technically prepared for the rigours of playing against fully grown men.

If the 18-year-old dipped in and out, training at a rate which would have been acceptable as a domestic minor, they wouldn’t get games, simple as. If they took a break from football for the spell that coincided with their exams, they wouldn’t be getting football at all.

So, then, after the exams in June, if they returned, fairly out of shape or at least out of the picture, what chance would they have, given the manager may not even know who they are never mind what their ability was, of playing an active part given training at that stage of the year is ahead of the business-end of the campaign, the championship?

Let’s say they remain training until going off to college in September. Suddenly, after three months of perhaps making an impression, they’re off the radar again. In Dublin or Maynooth or Limerick or wherever, unable to train midweek and maybe coming home to work at the weekend to sustain their education. Again, they are unable to give full commitment.

Get to the following January and they are still away midweek and working at the weekend. A significant portion will then drift away. Gone. They’ve missed a year of football at 18, instead of being retained during the first year of exam and third-level study clashing with football. If you keep them for this year, you’ve a much greater chance of retaining them at 19 or 20.

I put this argument to O’Neill and his exact words were – ‘I never thought of that’. Now this isn’t designed to be a dig at the former President, but for the men making the original decision not to have explored all avenues and caveats underlines just how undercooked the move was. How obscene the rationale was. It was about making a decision for decision’s sake with every expert talking about player welfare, etc, when player welfare is ultimately about promoting a structure that gives the teen happiness and balance.

And it has been an absolute disaster. So many club teams are growing old, not solely because their underage production line hasn’t been yielding fruits, but largely down to a structural fault that has been planted and nourished by Croke Park.

NONSENSE

Gaelic games are now much faster than they were a decade or more back with athleticism far more important. With training so dedicated to developing a physical and aesthetic fitness in players, lads are more able to absorb contact, even from a younger age. So, on what grounds is it right and proper that an adult – an 18-year-old – is deprived of participation in a man’s game?

Twenty or 30 years ago, there would be ‘heavies’ on a field who were a real danger to a physically feeble newcomer. It was the equivalent of pitting a newborn lamb in a red-walled pen with a Spanish bull. It could end up very messy. Back then, however, tackling and physical contact was far more in tune with the pattern of the game than now.

It is now arguably much safer to put a legally termed ‘child’ into an adult environment given the training and protection that is now behind them.

So why are we continuously upping the age of eligible players? In 2014, when I turned 17, I was allowed to play adult football. In 2009, Roche started a 16-year-old in a championship match in Dowdallshill. By 2019, a player had to be 18 to play. It could be 19 in six months’ time. When it the madness going to stop?

Irish Premiership side Glenavon put a 13-year-old on in a Cup match recently. Evan Ferguson, the Irish U21 international who is climbing the ranks at Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League, was 14 when given his Bohemians debut.

There is little doubt that these extreme examples are completely wrong. Boys of that age have no business being in a dressing room with adults never mind playing with or against them.

However, at 16 – or 17, at least – if they’re good enough, they’re old enough. It is risible that Arsenal – an elite European soccer club – are permitted to put 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri on in a Premier League match watched by millions and yet Newtown Blues or Sean McDermott’s or St Patrick’s or Hunterstown Rovers can’t play a guy who is up to two years his senior in a Paddy Sheelan Cup match.

And Croke Park can produce all the evidence and experts they like, pay them telephone numbers, pronounce their name with as many syllables as they care to and add a heap of University-granted letters to the end of their titles as they care to, it’s absolute and utter crap.

The GAA, an amateur sport played by less than a million people, are coming up with rules that professional organisations aren’t. And it’s crippling clubs, disillusioning members and costing playing numbers.

Decoupling is absolutely non-sensical. It’s wrong. But it’s here to stay. Therefore, given all the options at hand, in order to secure long-term playing numbers, U18 simply has to come back in, and we must change the name of ‘adult’ football to something catchy like ‘men’s football that not all men are eligible for’.