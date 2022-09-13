Louth GAA SFC – The state of play ahead of the last 8 duels

Naomh Máirtín remain the almost unanimous favourites to win their third Joe Ward Cup in succession following a group stage in which Fergal Reel’s Jocks got two meaningful tests in the form of relatively competitive clashes with neighbouring St Fechin’s and Dreadnots.

Much has been made of the subdued nature of preliminary round fixtures over the past three weeks, but with the exception of Ardee St Marys’ group, the other pools were healthily contested and did those who progressed no harm in terms of readying them for knockout stage combat.

Newtown Blues will have benefitted hugely from getting through, atop the table, having failed to put together anything close to a complete performance. They shone in the second half against St Mochta’s in turning a six-point deficit around to prevail by four, but they were ordinary at best versus a St Patrick’s team that finally delivered a statement victory after a couple of seasons of falling short.

Your writer tipped Blues to win the senior championship before the ball was thrown in and stands by the assertion. They have been warned that any display below a certain level will be punished and having been chastened last time out, they can be expected to come out firing versus St Joseph’s, who they should overcome in a quarter-final.

Top teams tend only to get stronger as championships progress and given their unique knowhow at the business end of major competitions, it should be of little surprise to any of the other contenders if Blues produce their best from here to the showpiece.

Granted, however, based on form, they are third in line to the throne currently held by Máirtín’s, who look as forebodingly cohesive, functional and dominant as they did when winning in each of the past two seasons. And with Tom Gray slotting into a full-forward line that entails two free-scoring dynamos, in Conor Whelan and Sam Mulroy, Fergal Reel’s champions are still very much in command.

It would be disingenuous to say that the Monasterboice men still have something to prove – but, ultimately, they have. Can they beat a good Blues team in the championship? After all, the 23-time victors were a total shambles in last year’s semi-final, which the Jocks won handily, but look to have recovered their mojo to a degree this term.

In every previous collision, when a championship has been up for grabs, Naomh Máirtín have come off second best. Therefore, a clash of this season’s vintages would be one to savour given the tune which Des lane has got Blues playing for much of the campaign.

There are credible doubts over Blues as well. Have they good enough forwards? Well that’s a sort of rhetorical question considering Ciarán Downey – a man capable of turning a game or, indeed, championship by himself – is leading their line, with serial winners in John Kermode and Robert Carr in terrific form also. And with Colm Judge coming back, playing in a much more advanced role than in recent campaigns, there can be no denying that Blues have the raw materials to deliver on the main stage.

Crucially, however, unlike both Jocks and St Mary’s, they haven’t quite got the depth off the substitutes’ bench if it’s required. That may prove to be their downfall.

So what about St Mary’s? Well, they’re the most attractive team to watch in the county with their high-pressing, ruthlessly efficient style. They are a goalscoring machine with scoreboard contributors from all over the field, but in lacking that one killer forward, a player like Mulroy or Downey who can kick eight or nine points on the day where all routes to the net are closed off, there has to be doubts over whether they can deliver Joe Ward for the first time since 1995.

There is a train of thought that to win the ultimate prize, they need to have Ronan Carroll as a focal point. He single-handedly turned last year’s semi-final against St Mochta’s and while they haven’t needed him as yet due to the poor quality of opposition they have faced, he offers them a proven X-factor when the chips are down.

Furthermore, drawing St Bride’s – which, on paper, is a desirable opponent in terms of progressing – was a disastrous outcome considering they will likely reach a semi-final, and potentially a decider, without having been put through a test containing any great rigours or contours. You just can’t compare their route to that of the fellow established contenders.

So what of the rest? Well, with Bride’s, Joe’s and Pat’s looking like bowing out this weekend, the only remaining outfits are Geraldines and Fechin’s. The Beaulieu boys, while naive at senior level, progressed from a group much more challenging than the one Gers emerged via, albeit Anthony Cunningham’s men qualified with the minimum amount of fuss, which is to their credit.

But, for the championship’s sake, a Fechin’s win would be better as they look more equipped to tackle, and possibly upset, one of the bigger fish given their age profile and style of play.

That leaves a last four line up of Jocks, Blues, Mary’s and Fechin’s. On balance, they’re probably the best four teams in the championship.