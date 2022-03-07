Louth GAA set-up sub-committee to look into abnormal quantity of transfer requests

Louth GAA have set-up a special committee to provide recommendations over how to improve the club transfer process within the county.

A total of 53 transfers were requested this year – 48 of which were passed – and following a directive by the CCC encouraging “the transfer process and ethos to be reviewed before the end of the 2022 season”, chairman Peter Fitzpatrick got a six-man sub-committee ratified to look into the issue.

Fitzpatrick acknowledged the player merry-go-round in Louth is prolific when compared to other counties and revealed that senior Leinster Council officials will meet with the new sub-committee – which will be chaired by St Patricks’ Pádraic O’Connor – with a view to amending bye-laws and criteria at Convention in December.

"We have serious problems in Louth regarding transfers,” the Clan na Gael man said.

"Smaller clubs feel like they're being used as nurseries for the stronger clubs.”

Alongside O’Connor, Derek Crilly (Stabannon Parnells), Mickey Matthews (Oliver Plunkett’s), Stephen Murphy (Na Piarsaigh/Blackrock), Aidan Connor (Dreadnots) and Seán Carroll (Ardee St Mary’s) will make up the advisory body.

Responding, Naomh Fionnbarra’s Thomas McQuillan said that he wasn’t against the sub-committee’s introduction, but questioned the possibility of reducing the number of transfers.

VIGOROUS DEBATE

There was a strong confrontation between minor committee chairman Kevin Gordon (Na Piarsaigh/Blackrock) and the Sean McDermott’s and Westerns delegates – Kevin Carroll and Frank Scriven.

It followed confirmation of the underage leagues where, at U12, Glyde Rangers are due to go it alone with just Seans and Westerns in combination from the Tallanstown parish.

But Carroll requested the Baile Talun entity be restored with the three clubs together at the age.

This was rejected by Gordon, who stated that in their original player list submission, there were 42 players between the three clubs – 25 of which were from either Seans or Westerns.

Both delegates accepted their tallies were incorrect and instead they had only “eight or nine” players between them.

Gordon was clearly frustrated by their lack of due diligence and argued accordingly, while Carroll said the mistake, from the Seans club, related to girls being included on their tendered panel – something which the minor chairman also rejected, saying the submission contained all boys’ names.

Intervening, Fitzpatrick said the matter would be looked in to.