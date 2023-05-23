Louth GAA set to meet with chiefs at Croke Park this week to learn of funding for the new stadium in Dundalk

Louth GAA chiefs will discover the extent of central funding for the county’s new stadium in Dundalk when they meet with members of the GAA’s finance committee at Croke Park on Thursday.

Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick was among those to attend a gathering on Monday that finalised the tender process and he will disclose the details to the GAA’s delegation, alongside county treasurer Aidan Berrill and Operations Manager Francie McMullen.

The 14,000-capacity stadium is expected to cost in the region of €25 million to finish and with €14.8 million having been garnered from the Immigrant Investor Programme, there is hope that the GAA will stump up anything up to €6 million for the project’s completion.

"We are hoping that the GAA are going to help us out because we have been waiting a long time for a state-of-the-art home that we can call our own,” said Fitzpatrick.

"We are playing a huge match against Cork this weekend in the All-Ireland Championship and we have had to nominate Navan as our home venue, and I don’t think that is the advantage that it should be.”

"The Louth supporters, who have been loyal to the team all year, are having to travel away again for what is supposed to be a home game and I believe that has been the case for far too long.

"We now have an opportunity to develop a stadium of our own and get up to the level of the majority of counties in this regard, and I would hope that the GAA and Croke Park will give us the support we need to get this stadium over the line.

"We are trying our best to promote Gaelic games in Louth and I think we deserve a bit of recognition from Croke Park to help us in our efforts, and a new stadium would mean so much to Louth GAA.

"This meeting on Thursday is massive for the future. The stadium will be built no matter what, but it would be a great boost if Croke Park agreed to help us significantly with funding and we will do our utmost to make that happen.”

September 2024 remains the targeted completion date with Leinster champions Dublin pencilled in to play Louth’s senior footballers in the opening match at the venue.