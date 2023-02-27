Louth

Louth GAA senior, intermediate and junior club championship draws

Action from last year's senior championship final between Newtown Blues and Ardee St Mary's. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Action from last year's senior championship final between Newtown Blues and Ardee St Mary's. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Caoimhín Reilly

ANCHOR TOURS SFC

Group 1: Naomh Máirtín, Dundalk Gaels, St Mochta’s

Group 2: Geraldines, Dreadnots, St Fechin’s

Group 3: Newtown Blues, St Joseph’s, St Patrick’s

Group 4: Ardee St Mary’s, St Bride’s, Cooley Kickhams

CTI BUSINESS SOLUTIONS IFC

Group 1: Stabannon Parnells, Roche Emmets, Glen Emmets

Group 2: St Kevin’s, O Raghallaighs, Mattock Rangers

Group 3: Dundalk Young Irelands, Kilkerley Emmets, Hunterstown Rovers

Group 4: O’Connell’s, Sean O’Mahony’s, Clan na Gael

DKIT SPORT JFC

Group 1: John Mitchel’s, Oliver Plunkett’s, Westerns

Group 2: Cuchulainn Gaels, Wolfe Tones, Dowdallshill

Group 3: Annaghminnon Rovers, Naomh Fionnbarra, Glyde Rangers, St Nicholas

Group 4: Na Piarsaigh Blackrock, Lannléire, Naomh Malachi, Sean McDermott’s

