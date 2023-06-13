Louth GAA raise considerable sum via limited edition Leinster final jersey

It, along with the golf classic ran by Coaching and Games in Greenore, ensured there was a profit of €26,321 recorded by Louth in May, following a deficit of 47,068 in the April accounts.

News of this followed discussion on the various county teams, where the minors were congratulated on their Seamus Heaney Cup final win over Wexford.

Although St Mochta’s delegate Paul Murtagh asked if the top table and team management were not “slightly disappointed by the minors performance”?

He asked if the coaching ticket had suggested where improvements could be made so that Louth could “challenge Dublin” as he, personally, felt the team would “challenge better”. Murtagh said that while there was a feel-good factor in the county with the senior team and Mickey Harte as manager, “we need to look to the future and I hope we’re learning”.

Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick said he was “impressed” by the minor management and that there was a “conveyor belt of talent coming through”. He feels Louth have “a great opportunity of winning a Leinster U17 or U20 title in the next few years”, adding: “I don’t think we’re that far away”.