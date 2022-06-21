Louth GAA need to accept the reality in stadium dream – Caoimhín Reilly

At a time where Meath and Kildare have declared a halt to their respective county ground redevelopments – due mainly to a lack of available funds at the present moment – Louth GAA’s hierarchy have either a nest egg nobody knows about or are pressing ahead in spite of the pink elephant that stands tall inside the corridors of Darver.

At a time where Meath and Kildare have declared a halt to their respective county ground redevelopments – due mainly to a lack of available funds at the present moment – Louth GAA’s hierarchy have either a nest egg nobody knows about or are pressing ahead in spite of the pink elephant that stands tall inside the corridors of Darver.

Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick once again reaffirmed his stance that the stadium project, off Dundalk’s Inner Relief Road, will get underway within the next three months at the June gathering of club delegates, while treasurer Aidan Berrill painted a positive picture of the ongoing fundraising efforts, mentioning specific meetings with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Sport Jack Chambers and Croke Park’s infrastructural body.

But, even if, say, adequate finance was found imminently, the tender process would surely take some time to be negotiated, while the spiralling cost of labour, fuel and equipment leaves the ultimate sum open to conjecture. Therefore, with no Arab or Saudi billionaire uncovering a pit of dosh and telling Louth’s bigwigs to “work away, lads”, the project, for all intents and purposes, would appear to be at a standstill. For no undertaking of this magnitude would be allowed to start without some sort of tangible expectation of the end figure.

Now there are, of course, generous benefactors with Louth links, both at home and abroad, who have been lined up for donations that will bring the county’s share of the spending pot into the multi-millions, but these aren’t endless either and were recruited on the basis of the stadium costing approximately €12 million. You can bet it will be at least 50% more than that in the current climate.

So much dedication and effort was expended on the highly successful double house draw that netted the fund over €1.2 million. Though a portion of that has already been eaten into in exchange for a lease on the DkIT land that adjoins the plot purchased off the council more than three years ago, while the erection of a gate, wall towards the Rock Road side and placing of cables underground has bitten another sizeable share of the income.

And attempts to peddle further fundraisers have been hindered by the fact that the proposed stadium remains a site at the very earliest stage of development. Seats can hardly be sold as theoretical concepts – they must be seen to be believed, ultimately. The same with naming rights and other forms of sponsorship.

Until the build really gets underway, doubt will hang over its potential and that’s where the vicious circle meets. Louth can’t raise any more money until they begin building and they won’t do that unless the government and GAA stump up considerable sums, which they don’t seem to have given the economic circumstances that Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has inflicted upon society.

It’s understandable that draw entrants are beginning to question where their money has gone. And it’s not the fault of any stakeholder in particular that ticket sellers like Sean O’Mahony’s chairman Pat O’Brien, who spoke candidly at May’s County Board meeting in Darver, are being approached by buyers seeking an update on the stadium’s status.

There is widespread acceptance that Louth GAA could do nothing about economic inflation and its knock-on effect when they conceived the idea for a stadium in Dundalk, but surely there has to be a realisation from those pushing for its development that it’s simply not feasible in the near future?

Unless, that is, they know something the rest of us don’t. For the last two years, the same updates have been provided to delegates regarding grant applications and conversations had with various department and government people, and while you must take the messengers’ word at face value, those listening are becoming weary of the same, exhausted tones trying to keep the dream alive.

One hopes the stadium is built at the earliest possible convenience and that Louth GAA can have a home to be proud of, but if much wealthier counties like Kildare and Meath – outfits with more financial muscle and fit-for-purpose venues already – are conceding to the honest reality of the situation, it may be about time Wee do the same.

To start something that could end up costing multiple times the amount originally perceived would be negligent and cannot happen.