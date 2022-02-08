Louth GAA key dates for 2022 as referees granted fee boost

A motion to increase a referee’s fee for games was comfortably passed after some discussion.

This year’s Louth senior championship final is to take place on Sunday, October 9, fixtures chief Peter Sage has revealed.

The intermediate and junior showpieces have been pencilled in for October 2 and 1 respectively, while the senior hurling decider will go ahead on August 7.

With Louth’s inter-county involvement taken into account, the club championships will get underway on the weekend of August 18-21, with the three group rounds prior to a week’s break – second weekend in September – ahead of the knockout phases. It is anticipated that the second-team championships will run in October.

Meanwhile, the Paddy Sheelan and Kevin Mullen competitions will get underway on the last Sunday in February. The Sheelan Cup will run on an eight groups of three format with the table toppers advancing to the quarter-finals. There will be Sheelan Shield and Mullen Plate fixtures as well.

Sage hopes to have all ‘winter league’ football finished by the first weekend in April, with all finals played.

The all-county leagues, therefore, are down for starting on April 9 with all fixtures, where possible, to be played on Saturday nights moving forward.

There is a new format this season with 16 games as opposed to 11. The regulation 11 will go ahead without county players, with stars returning for the ‘split’ rounds, due to begin on July 12.

A master planner, which has gone out to clubs, also factors in a full programme of second-team league fixtures, beginning in April. Meanwhile, from May, there will be U21 football as well. The junior and U21 games will be held on alternating Tuesday nights.

Altogether, there will be over 1,600 matches played in Louth over the forthcoming season, something which chairman Peter Fitzpatrick says will put a strain on fixture-makers and officials.

Thus, on the recommendation of the executive, a motion to increase a referee’s fee for games was comfortably passed after some discussion. Whistlers will now receive €50 for U17 and adult matches, with all other grades coming in at €40.

Before it got the go ahead, Sean O’Mahony’s chairman Pat O’Brien brought up the added financial strain this would place on clubs. While he insisted he would have “no problem” with the fee increase, he assumed the money “would come out of County Board coffers”.

In response, Fitzpatrick referenced the increasing cost of fuel as the basis on which the motion surfaced, while secretary Bob Doheny confirmed that clubs would foot the extra bill.

Kilkerley Emmets’ Paddy Clarke wanted to know how much clubs were spending on whistlers’ expenses per year. The figure was €1,150 on average per club in 2021, with Clarke’s summation that this season would see a significant increase in the spend being widely accepted. St Patricks’ Tommy McCann said simple maths would suggest the overall sum going up by €15,000 given the game quantity rise.

Kevin Carroll, Sean McDermott’s and a match official himself, suggested referees being paid at the gate by the clubs involved and said the whistlers had agreed to take the payment at a recent gathering.

Meanwhile, referees’ administrator Denis McArdle revealed a list of 48 referees for the coming year, adding that there was a vast bulk of officials, “contrary to other reports”.

His comments come a matter of days after referees from Meath were taken in to cover the ongoing U14 blitzes in Darver on Saturday mornings.