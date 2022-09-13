Louth GAA JFC – The state of play ahead of the last 8 duels

This year’s junior football championship has the potential to be the best domestic competition the county has seen in recent years with any one from at least six teams having a realistic chance of lifting the Christy Bellew Cup.

Without meaning to disrespect any side, probably only Naomh Malachi and Westerns are worth writing off in the race to reach intermediate football with pre-competition favourites Lannléire having been handed an extremely testing quarter-final versus Glyde Rangers and the team of the championship so far, John Mitchel’s, getting the draw they really didn’t want in neighbours Stabannon Parnells.

Naomh Fionnbarra have had the luxury of a battle in the group stage in their one-point victory over Parnells and with a comfortable win over Malachi’s expected on Friday night, Lannléire are the sole ‘undercooked’ side in the last eight following facile progress past both Westerns and Annaghminnon Rovers.

These comfortable wins were marred by injuries and suspensions having been picked up with both Jack Maguire and Pierce Hawkins to miss this weekend’s mouth-watering set-to with Glyde Rangers, and Ian Mulroy a doubt as well, leaving Glen O’Reilly with a headache in the absence of three first-choice midfielders.

And while they may have a strong record against the Tallanstown men this year, Lannléire and Glyde battles tend to go to the wire and often defy the form book. Indeed, Rangers won’t fear the Dunleer natives having defeated them in the 2018 and 2021 renewals, and they are a side refreshed under Gus Flynn with the likes of Tadhg Kellett, Oisín Lynch, Jack McKeever and Killian Scott having brought the average age of what had been an ailing team down considerably.

Lannléire’s issue is in dealing with expectation, although that was a trait of Glyde in their final-losing seasons of 2017-’19. They should have beaten Naomh Fionnbarra in 2020’s showpiece only for a late implosion, and they didn’t perform whatsoever last season, having blown a golden opportunity to pip Roche in both the drawn and replayed semi-finals of 2019. They just don’t seem to know how to win when it really matters and that throws an element of doubt over Friday’s tie, considering, on paper, they should prevail.

The Barrs, on the other hand, are seasoned at junior level and have won it on the last two occasions they were in contention (2015 and 2020), and are at an advantage having played their league football in Division 2, despite losing their status. In Jack Butterly (cutout), Thomas McCreesh, Ciarán Murphy, Ciarán Markey, Conor Osborne and Adam Hanratty, they have players who can score and with prior experience of victory in the junior grade. So you would have to fancy the Togher team given the variables in their favour.

Wolfe Tones, having topped a tame group in impressive circumstances, have a significant opportunity of further progress when they take on Westerns. The Drogheda club’s improvement has been steady over recent terms and they are regulars at this stage of the championship, but a win in Clogherhead would be another breakthrough and with a panel brimming with optimism, they cannot be taken lightly by any of the other contenders.

It is doubtful whether they have the material and experience required to go all the way, but in a season where there are more potential winners than ever before, they should be in the hat for the last four and from there, a final place is not beyond possibility.

Then there is the most promising of mid-Louth duos. That Stabannon are on the way back is no secret. It’s only a matter of when Parnells return to the intermediate grade, at the very least, with the wealth of talent that is being produced in the club and having Derek Crilly available for selection, adds another significant layer to their impression.

However, John Mitchel’s reached last year’s final for a reason and despite a turbulent league campaign, in which they were well off the Division 3B promotion pace set by Stabannon, they have really put together a coherent outfit for the championship, led by Johns Bingham and Gallagher, with Jake Gillespie, Gareth Kane, Trevor Matthews and James Clarke vital cogs.

They are arguably the two most exciting teams in the grade and their pairing in the quarter-final had plenty of neutrals purring like Cheshire cats at Clan na Gael Park. Their meeting in Darver will probably pull in the biggest crowd of the night.

Mitchel’s would get a hesitant verdict based on the quality of their defenders and how they will match-up fairly well with Stabannon’s front players – Crilly, Seán Reynolds and the Butterly brothers – whereas it’s difficult to see who Parnells have to go toe-to-toe with Gallagher bar robbing Peter to pay Paul in taking extra players back to cover. This will lessen their threat going forward and could potentially be to their detriment in terms of posting a total capable of winning the game.

So with Mitchel’s and Lannléire just about getting through, it would leave Naomh Fionnbarra and Wolfe Tones remaining in the championship. All potential winners if fate is on their side.