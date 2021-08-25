LOUTH GAA | It’s not a knockout

The battles for Joe Ward, Seamus Flood and Christy Bellew will proceed as planned on the weekend of September 11th/12th.

Louth GAA still intends to run a full club championship campaign with group stages, promotion and relegation, despite recent rumours that a watered-down, knockout format would be introduced.

All three grades are scheduled to get underway on the weekend of September 11/12 and barring any further lockdowns or increased restrictions, the draws conducted last month still stand.

The CCC (Competitions Control Committee) also intends to use club grounds to host games, with 200 spectators permitted to attend.

This will require a digital ticketing system similar to last year, but as things stand the Centre of Excellence at Darver will not be used as extensively as it was for last year’s championships.

It’s anticipated that all games will be set as standalone fixtures from Friday through to Monday with Fridays and Mondays largely used for Junior games, and Senior and Intermediate on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, the opening weekend may have to be tweaked slightly to start on Thursday, as the All-Ireland final is fixed for Saturday 11 September and it’s unlikely that any games will be held locally that day.

LúTV will again cover the action, but with games spread out at club venues and no double-headers taking place, it’s anticipated the number of games streamed will be significantly reduced.