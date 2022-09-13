Louth GAA IFC – The state of play ahead of the last 8 duels

Not if the last eight draws were hand-picked could the remaining contenders have been paired any more perfectly.

The four matches down for decision on Saturday each have bubbling undercurrents – Hunterstown Rovers, many people’s tip for Seamus Flood Cup glory, were landed with their bogey team, Clan na Gael, in the quarter-final for the first time since 2019 having been knocked out by the Ecco Road natives three times since regaining their intermediate status for 2014.

St Kevin’s, who have been motoring well under Thomas MacNamee all season and look as though they’re peaking in the middle of championship season, take on Dundalk Young Irelands. This will be a true measure of Kevins’ progress this term as while the Philipstown team have beaten Irelands twice this year – in the league – they were blown away by the Dundalk side in the championship 12 months ago.

And considering Irelands have had men sent-off in both of the meetings in the league just gone, there will be a bubbling temperature that experienced referee Cormac Reilly will be determined to keep a lid on.

Meanwhile, the two top-ranked teams in the championship collide in Dowdallshill with Cooley Kickhams looking to get one over on Sean O’Mahony’s for the first time this year having lost the two league meetings, the last of which effectively consigned the Fr McEvoy Park club to Division 2 for next season.

Both will be quietly confident of annexing Seamus Flood for the winter, even more so after getting over the greatest test of their title credentials to date. For while Sean O’Mahony’s lost a group game, they are in the process of getting several key players back into the fold and the Quay men are typically dangerous opposition in the thick of championship action.

Then you have the clash of the Emmets – Roche vs Glen – in Ardee. The Tullyallen men were far from impressive in getting over Oliver Plunkett’s but the fact that they did shows progress as Ray Lambe’s men tended to be frail mentally where tight tussles were concerned at this grade previously having lost their status three times in a decade before last season’s junior championship success.

Therefore, given it’s their first year back and that this will be the club’s maiden intermediate quarter-final, you would automatically assume that Roche, in their third campaign back in the second tier, should be slightly further advanced having also played their league football in Division 2, where they qualified for the top six.

Jamie O’Hare’s royal blues are expected to name Peter Lynch and Gerard Browne – two of their three Louth senior panellists – in a starting team for the first time this year and that will give them a big boost, although Glen Emmets have shown in the past that they are more than a match for Roche, having beaten them more often than not when they were both junior clubs.

So for a meeting of clubs so far apart geographically, there is a rivalry and no shortage of love lost between the teams.

Predicting who is going to win the intermediate championship is a fairly unenviable assignment considering how difficult it is to merely select four semi-finalists from the last eight duels.

However, it would be a major surprise if Hunterstown were beaten by Clans, despite their poor head-to-head record. Ryan Burns’ form has been sublime so far and he has help in the scoring stakes in the form of Glen Mathews (cutout), Dean Burns and James Rogers, whereas Clans are still so reliant on moments of Billy Smith magic to catch fire. On certain days Sean O’Hanlon and Jason Cullen are capable, but Alan O’Neill’s men don’t possess the quality they once did, even if they have an abundance of heart and experience, which can sometimes count for more.

So you would have to reckon that Rovers are the team in the best position, with either Cooley or O’Mahony’s very dangerous. Cooley will be the better for a serious test in Dowdallshill, but there is a danger that they won’t pull through as they lack a prolific forward in the mould of aStephen Kilcoyne or Terry Kelly.

Irelands are just too erratic to be considered good enough to deprive Kevin’s of a place in the final four, which could leave Hunterstown, O’Mahony’s, Kevin’s and Roche to contest the penultimate round.

But you would be a fool to expect that four to progress unscathed.