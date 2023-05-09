Louth GAA Honorary President Paddy Farrell will attend his eighth Leinster SFC final involving the Wee County on Sunday, 73 years since his first

Louth GAA Honorary President Paddy Farrell (PF) will be at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon, hoping to see a fourth Leinster victory 66 years on from the Wee men’s last. He sat down with Caoimhín Reilly (CR) and a friend (AN) of a similar vintage, who insisted they remained anonymous, to consider the Reds’ record in provincial deciders

AN: It was one goal and three points each the first day. Stephen White got the equalising score.

PF: Huckle Byrne from the village here was right-full on the Louth team that year, although I think he only came in for the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry. He was playing on a famous player called Batt Garvey of Kerry. He was scoring all round him but he didn’t score against Huckle for the hour. (Jack) Regan was midfield and he’d great heart.

PF: Was he on the square that day against Meath or was that ’53?

AN: He played on the square in ’53 against Paddy O’Brien and caught the ball and there was a shower of water came down off it. He went for a drop kick – not the more reliable – but he nearly tore the net out of it. Paddy O’Brien was a wonderful man in the air and a very clean footballer for a full-back, but he had plenty of lads around him who would drive in the boot.

AN: I remember the day in ’50 and recognising (Peter) McDermott. Meath were playing into the Railway goals in the first half and he had a cap on him. He came out for a ball and Seán Boyle drove him out on top of us. No frees that time. The Meath crowd was booing. I didn’t see the replay but the Meath goalman conceded three goals.

PF: Was that Kevin Smith?

AN: He was dropped and a lad called ‘Ruske’ came in.

CR: The year before, in ’49, there was controversy?

AN: Louth won the day the second day. Brian Smith scored a point for Meath in the first half but he hopped it twice and the referee gave a free. It still stood on the scoreboard, though, and the Meath lads went after the referee, (Seán) Robbins of Offaly, when he said Louth won but he changed it after they surrounded him. Meath won the third day but Louth had a lot of injuries.

PF: I wasn’t at any of the three games; just here listening to them on the radio. Micheál O Hehir was commentating…

CR: Now it’s such a novelty to get to a Leinster final, but it didn’t seem to have been then?

PF: Louth were at the top.

CR: So how vicious would the criticism have been when they didn’t make it to the final?

PF: Well, in ’51 and ’52, they were in the semi-final and final in those years, and they won it in ’53. There was a fella playing from Drogheda on the wing and in the Athletic Grounds, Magdalene’s were playing in the final. He did something wrong anyway and was suspended for life. If he had to have been on, Louth would have won four or five Leinsters.

AN: Halpin was his name.

PF: He was a flyer, great. He was wide but he could get the ball and go. Football was ripe for Louth at that time and you always expected to be in the Leinster final.

AN: Louth were booked for two games in the one day that time. Opening a ground in Kildare and the Traders’ Cup against Donegal in Ballyshannon. St Mary’s represented Louth in Kildare, and beat them, and Stabannon beat Donegal by one point. The cup is still about with the Reynolds’ in Stabannon.

CR: Winning in 1953, beating Wexford, what do you remember?

PF: I couldn’t see Louth being beaten. Wexford were a big, strong, physical team but they weren’t dirty footballers. Louth just had fellas that were going for it and you knew you were going to get value for your money.

CR: They were fancied to win?

AN: Odds on after beating Meath in the semi-final.

PF: They were.

AN: And they won the minor on the same day. That’s the last year they won the double. Nicky Rackard was on the square for Wexford and Fr Rory Deane scored impossible points for them… Niall O’Neill of the Gaels was in goals for Louth and the ball came in. He got it at the corner of the post and Rackard just poleaxed him. It’s one of the biggest hits I ever saw. Lucky enough he fell on the outside of the post.

CR: What was it like going to these games?

PF: I’d a brother, Robbie, and he bought a new Renault car. It would have been the first car in our family. There was four or five of us in it, including my father, and if someone else wanted to go, Robbie would drive around and get them. We were below in Tuam in Galway for a league game in 1954. Paddy Dixon was playing well for the Clans that time and got his first run that day for Louth in the left corner.

CR: The years between winning in ’53 and ’57, what were they like?

AN: Dublin beat them in the first round in ’54, a wet day.

PF: You were always expecting them in a Leinster final.

AN: Seán Boyle maintains that they should have won three or four All-Irelands even. What they had in ’57 was what they didn’t have in other years – forwards that could take a score.

PF: There was a lot of favour that time with players. You see Mickey Harte after bringing in a whole lot of players and it’s a different game now but that time, once you were on the team, it was nearly harder to get off it.

AN: Ardee had a selector every year that time. Maybe it was a bit of jealousy but it was said at the time that there had to be as many Ardee men on the team as possible. Now, there were a lot of great Ardee footballers but lads were brought on that weren’t up to it.

AN: There was a fella writing for the Evening Press at that time – Joe Sherwood.

PF: An English man in a suit.

AN: It was a joke at the time and someone picked the Louth team (for him) and they put (Frederick) Foster (the statue in the centre of Ardee town) full-back and said he was surely worth his place as much as some of his colleagues, that he was an ideal foil for a roving full-forward because he wasn’t easily lured out of position. Midge Burke was a selector that time and he went berserk. Some smart fella put it in.

CR: Being beaten in ’56, was there pressure on Louth in ’57?

PF: Carlow in Navan was the first game in ’57 and they came through flying. We played Wexford and (Stephen) White scored a goal for us. He was playing left half-back and came down the wing. All the Wexford fellas were covering his left foot but didn’t he box the ball to the net, which surprised all the Wexford lads and everyone watching on.

PF: Kildare were hot favourites because they were Leinster champions coming into the semi-final, but sure Louth were great.

AN: They destroyed them.

PF: They were brilliant.

AN: John D Hickey, a Tipperary man, said Louth had a ‘poverty-stricken full-back line’ but because their half-backs and midfield were so good, he was giving them the vote for the final against Dublin.

CR: Did you expect them to beat Dublin in the final?

PF: It was a terrible wet day but you always fancied Louth because of Dan O’Neill at midfield, (Tom) Conlon, White and those men. We’d brilliant players who probably didn’t get the credit they deserved in the press.

CR: Louth are All-Ireland champions in ’58, so what happened?

AN: Tom Conlon retired and a lot of the players took it very badly when ‘Sogger’ (Quigley) was removed. ‘Sogger’ was the man, intelligent.

CR: How did you feel when ‘Sogger’ was removed?

PF: Not well at all. There was a stroke pulled.

CR: Was there a lot made of him not being over the team the following year?

AN: Players that time aren’t like players now. They nearly wouldn’t have known who half the selectors were. You were playing for yourself, your club and the county. Players now aren’t afraid to make their feelings known.

PF: Had they even brought in ‘Sogger’ as the trainer…

AN: They should call the new pitch in Dundalk after him.

CR: Was it a shock that Dublin beat them?

AN: Louth hadn’t been playing well. They beat Offaly in the semi-final but did so by scoring four goals and three points. They weren’t great.

CR: The following year, then?

PF: In ’59, they were robbed. Kevin Beahan was killed in Navan!

AN: Beahan was playing the best he ever played that year. He was destroying Dublin in Navan, five points in front, but he went down for a ball and was nailed on the back of the head with a thump. There were 25 guards brought in at half-time that day. The Dublin crowd went threw the wire and in the finish, there were Dublin supporters everywhere.

AN: Kevin Beahan was taking a free in the replay and a lad fired a bottle from right beside us. It just landed at Beahan’s feet. The ’paper said the next day that it was fired at (John) Timmons but it wasn’t.

CR: In 1960, the start of the Offaly team. Did you get a sense that that was the last sting?

AN: It was another wet day and Louth should have won.

CR: Did you have any sense that that was that for the team?

PF: The end?

AN: It was going that way. They were hammered by Kildare in the first round in ’61.

PF: Down came up in 1959 – Galway beat them in the semi-final – and you could see that Louth was going down by comparison. The support was leaning off and you weren’t getting the best team on the field.

CR: Neither of you could have imagined that Louth would be 50 years waiting on another Leinster final?

PF: No way!

AN: Coming out of Croke Park in 1957 against Dublin, they were all saying that it was going to be a long time before Dublin were back. Sure they won it the following year and we never appeared.

CR: Paddy, 2010.

PF: What about it?

CR: Did you expect Louth to win?

PF: I did to be sure. Do you not know what beat us that day!

CR: Did you get a sense we were going to win before it, though?

PF: I thought we had a great chance.

AN: After the Kildare game in Navan, I thought we could do it.

PF: We got a raw deal off the referee. I felt we were home and dry.

CR: But did you expect Louth to build on that after 2010.

PF: You were expecting them to come again but I don’t know if it was team selection... If you see Kerry and they’re beaten, they go out the next day and they nearly have the same team again but a different understanding. The Louth team changed a lot.

CR: Do you think Louth have a chance of beating Dublin?

PF: I do. I surely do. They just need to get it into their heads before they go out that they can.

AN: It’s all about what players think. If you believe. It’s immaterial what we think.

CR: What do you make of Mickey Harte?

PF: He has revolutionised football in Louth as far as I’m concerned. A lot of people mightn’t be in agreement with him and his methods but the evidence is there for all to see.