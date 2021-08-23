LOUTH GAA | Hollywood Developments Division 3A/3B round-up

Lannleire completed their Division 3 A league programme of fixtures on Saturday evening in Dunleer with a fine win over Na Piarsaigh. The first half of the game was played in a torrential downpour, at the end of which, Lannleire were leading 3-4 to 1-3, with all the goals coming inside the opening ten minutes, Paul Callan (2) and Bob Murphy the Lannleire goal scorers. Robert Murphy found the net for the Dundalk men to keep their hopes alive. Na Piarsaigh scored a goal, a minute into the second half through Vinny Chorley but two further goals from Paul Callan nearing the end of the third quarter of the game put the result beyond doubt. Colin Murphy added a sixth goal for Lannleire on 52 minutes with Na Piarsaigh registering their third goal two minutes from the end of the contest from Seamus Gonnelly. LANNLEIRE: Liam Callan; Laurence McEntee, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Gary Monaghan, Briain McGuinness, Caoimhin Maher; Pierce Hawkins, Andrew Dowd; Peter Fortune, Colin Murphy 1-2, Alan Murphy 0-1; Paul Callan 4-1, Bob Murphy 1-1, Killian Gregory 0-4. Subs: Conal Maher for P Fortune; Alex Carroll for G Monaghan; Thomas Doyle for C Maher; Darragh Goodnan for J Torris; Ryan McArdle for P Callan; Aaron McArdle for C Murphy; Jimmy Kearney for P Hawkins. NA PIARSAIGH: Adam Molloy; Bryan Sharkey, Ronan McCartney, Fergal Mulholland; Stephen Arrowsmith, Michael Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Mark O’Hare, James Mahoney 0-1; Joe Woods, Conall Shields, Vinny Chorley 1-1; Mark Larkin 0-1, Sean Geeney 0-1, Robert Murphy 1-1. Subs: Seamus Gonnelly 1-0 for M Larkin, Chris Kellet for B Sharkey, David Doyle for J Woods, Thomas Muckian for S Geeney.

LANNLEIRE 6-9

NA PIARSAIGH 3-5

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 2-10

CUCHULAINN GAELS 2-5



The only Division 3B game played over the weekend saw Annaghminnon Rovers record a five-point win away to Cuchulainn Gaels.

The visitors displayed the confidence they have gained from their recent good run of form as they came from behind at the interval to claim their fourth win of the campaign.

Cuchulainn Gaels went into the match hoping to get their first points of the season and battled gamely throughout but despite finding themselves in a good position were unable to maintain the effort to the end.

The home side had the better of the first half and found the net twice through Cian McDonald and JP Elmorebut a goal from Aidan Lee Martin kept Annaghminnon in contention with a goal to cut the gap at the break to 2-2 to 1-4.

Rovers began to pick up the pace in the second half and were rewarded when Dwayne Markey’s goal saw them seal a deserved five-point victory.

ANNAGHMINNON: Richie Ashfield; Tiarnan O’Brien, Paul McArdle, Tomas Byrne; Ronan Byrne, Emmet Byrne, Padraig Russell; Conor Russell 0-3, Tony Brennan; Colin Campbell, James O’Connor, Dylan Mulholland; Dwayne Markey 1-1, Aidan Lee Martin 1-0, Rory Phelan. Subs: James Finnegan for T Brennan, Fergal Markey for A Lee Martin.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Ciaran Connolly; Peter Morgan, Callum Fearon, Brendan McKeown; Martin Ward, Martin Hynes, Seamus McCabe; Michael McCabe 0-3, Francis O’Hagan; Brendan O’Hagan, Eoin McDonald 1-1, JP Elmore 1-0; Cian McDonald, David O’Reilly, Rammie Phillips. Subs: Jordan Loye 0-1 for JP Elmore, Chris McQuaid for E McDonald.