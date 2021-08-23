LOUTH GAA | Hollywood Developments Division 2 round-up

ROCHE Emmets are still top of the table with a comprehensive away triumph over O Raghallaighs at the Gaelic Grounds. Emmets led from start to finish with three first half goals providing Paul Grier’s men with a hefty lead they did not relent despite Kyle McElroy’s best efforts. The youngster in his first season would finish with seven points. Roche centre forward Liam Carthy was first to lift the net and when Mark Byrne and Barry O’Hare followed suit, Emmets were well on their way to a seventh win of the league season. Leading 3-6 to 0-5 at the interval, Emmets were sluggish in the third quarter and allowed O Raghallaighs to close to within six thanks to the aforementioned McElroy, Ben Smith and Eoin Moore. However with strong foundations laid in the first half Roche could and would hang on to their place at the summit. ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Gerard Browne, Peter Lynch, Harry O’Connell; Andrew Carroll, James McDonnell, Caoimhín Reilly; Mark Reynolds 0-1, Martin Carroll; Robert Mackin, Liam Carthy 1-1, David O’Connell; Mark Byrne 1-3, Barry O’Hare 1-6, Glen Stewart. Substitutes: Dan O’Connell 0-1 for Mackin, Fintan Watters for Carroll, Mikey McCourt for Carthy. O RAGHALLAIGHS: Rob Smith; James Morgan, Alan Doyle, Oliver Clutterbuck; Jack Carr , Emmet King, Ewan Sweeney; Eoin Moore 0-2, Olan Walsh, Ben Smith 0-3, Daniel Morgan, John Horan 0-1, Cillian Curran, Kyle McElroy 0-7, James Smith. Subs: Ben Sweeney, Chris Smith, Lee Grifferty, Ciaran Reilly, Connel Rice.

ROCHE EMMETS 3-12

O RAGHALLAIGH’S 0-13

ST JOSEPHS 6-12

O’CONNELLS 1-12

St Josephs remain in the hunt for the Division 2 league honours with a convincing 15-point victory over their neighbours O’Connells at Cluskey Park on Sunday afternoon.

The home side got into their stride with a point from Craig Doherty and the same player had the ball in the net a couple of minutes later after taken a pass from Conal Smyth.

A Jackie Agnew free got the visitors on the board but points from Ben Collier and Jack Mulligan put the Joes 1-4 to 0-1 ahead after 15 minutes. Conor Kiernan got O’Connells second point of the game but an Alan Quigley free and Doherty’s second goal put the home side further in front.

The Bellingham side landed the next three points from Evan Caldwell, Jamie Murphy and Agnew. A free from Mulligan and another goal from Quigley were the last scores of the half to leave the score at the break 3-5 to 0-5.

The sides shared the first four points of the second half before Mulligan hit the net for his side’s fourth goal of the game. Quigley put over an excellent 45 and a brace of points from Paul McKeever kept the O’Connells side of the scoreboard ticking over.

The Dromiskin men then hit 1-3 without reply the goal coming from Gabriel Bell to leave the score 5-11 to 0-9 with ten minutes to play. Emmet Byrne got his second point of the game for the visitors but Quigley got his second and his side’s sixth goal. Substitute Sean Connolly hit the net for O’Connells and points from McKeever and Sean Cairns made the scoreboard look respectable and Mulligan got the last point of the game to wrap up the victory for the Joes.

ST JOSEPHS: Jordan Mackin; Conor Neary, Aidan Kieran, Liam O’Leary; Ben Collier (0-2), David Kieran, Gabriel Bell (1-0); Oisin McGuinness, Bernard Mulligan; Jack Mulligan (0-4); Alan Lynch (0-1), Killian McDonnell (0-1); Alan Quigley (2-2), Conall Smyth, Craig Doherty (3-2), Subs: Jack McNamee, Peter Brennan, Conor McKeown.

O’CONNELLS: Stuart Reynolds; Liam Kiernan, Conor Byrne, Jackie Agnew 0-3; Emmet Byrne 0-2, Stuart Osborne, Dean Corrigan; Conor Kiernan 0-1, Sean Cairns 0-1; Andrew Keenan, Evan Caldwell 0-1, Cian O’Dwyer; Paul McKeever 0-3, Ciaran O’Brien, Tadhg Kearney. Subs: Jamie Murphy 0-1, Dara McDonnell, John McLoughlin, Sean Connolly 1-0.

KILKERLEY EMMETS 1-14

OLIVER PLUNKETTS 2-8

KILKERLEY Emmets made it five wins in a row with a three point win at home against a gutsy Oliver Plunketts side in a game that was all about brothers at Páirc Chill Choirle on Saturday night.

Tadhg McEneaney top scored on the night but it was his brother Conal that caught the eye in the opening half with who hit three scores as the hosts led 0-8 to 1-2 at half time.

Kevin Keogh bagged the first half goal for the Drogheda men and not to be outshone by his sibling, Gary scored a fortuitous goal in an impressive third quarter for the visitors.

Keogh’s shot for a point looped into the back of the Kilkerley and they relied on James Fegan off the bench to give a slender lead.

Tadhg McEnenaney would have the final say with 1-1, to wrap up victory for Dessie Lennon’s in-form side.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Cillian Quigley; Dara Flanagan, Barra McCarthy, Tadhg Litchfield; Ciaran McGlynn 0-1, Patrick Murtagh, Aaron Crawford; Andy McGuill 0-1, James Shields; Ciaran Bellew, Fintan Brady 0-1, Conal McEnaney 0-3; Ciaran Clarke , Tadhg McEnaney 1-6, Daniel McKeown 0-1. Subs: James Fegan 0-1 for McGlynn, Cathal Bellew for Clarke, Ultan McEnaney for Shields, Darren Litchfield for Flanagan.

OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Luke Haggans 0-1; Cillian Matthews, Davy McTaggart, Gary Keogh 1-0; Baz Reynolds, Cillian Smith, Alex Shields; Adam Brodigan, Dean Carolan; Hugh Conaghy, Seán Callaghan, David Lambe 0-1; Kevin Keogh 1-0, Cian Brady 0-4, Killian Nolan 0-1. Subs: Shaun Smith 0-1 for Lambe, Stephen Keeley for K Keogh, Steven Beirth for Conaghy, Josh Hynes for Shields.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-10

DUNDALK GAELS 0-11

Hunterstown Rovers maintained their good run of form with a home victory over Dundalk Gaels on Saturday night that sees them move on to 12 points in the table.

The tight affair had two major turning points at the end of the first half. Dean Burns found the net for Rovers while Gaels half back Emmet Lindsay was sent off just before that decisive major.

Hunterstown dealt with the slippery conditions quicker opening up an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead, wingback Daithi Carroll continuing his good form with the opening score of the game. At half time Rovers were ahead by six, 1-7 to 0-4.

Upon the resumption Ger McSorley got his second and third point to spark a revival and leave a goal between the sides but Glen Matthews was on hand to keep Peter Dooley’s side in control.

Two late Tom O’Connell points narrowed the gap even further at the finish. However, the hosts held on to the win which now sees them sit third in the Division 2 table.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Donovan Sheridan; Euan Woodlock, Martin Lennon, Finn Kelly; Muiris O’Sullivan, Keith Brennan, Daithi Carroll 0-1; Ryan Ward, Tony McKenna; Brendan Lennon, Paul Carrie 0-2, Glen Matthews 0-3; Dean Burns 1-0, Ryan Burns 0-3, Jamie Ward. Subs:Alan Landy for B Lennon, Marc Ward for Carroll, Colm Murphy for Carrie.

DUNDALK GAELS: Conor Boyle; Kyle Rafferty, James Lynch, Mark Hanna; Eamonn Kenny, Oisin Murray, Emmet Lindsay; David McComish 0-1, Jordan Keating; Luke Murray, Jason Clarke 0-2, Dylan McKeown 0-3; Gerard McSorley 0-3, Tom O’Connell 0-2, Jamie Lee. Subs: Andy Curley for L Murray, Ronan O’Callaghan for Rafferty, John O’Hare for Mckeown.

CLAN NA GAEL 3-16

ST KEVINS 3-12

In-form Clan na Gael had to withstand a determined St.Kevin’s comeback on Saturday night in Phillipstown.

Two first half goals from the lively Shane Carroll had the Dundalk side ahead by as much as eleven points after the opening ten minutes. Kevin’s corner forward Adam Harper pulled a goal back for Niall Callan’s side to keep the hosts in the game.

However, Paul Crewe rounded off the impressive half to make it 2-8 to 1-4 in favour of the Ecco Road men at the break.

In the second half it was all St Kevin’s with Cian Callan leading the charge finishing on the losing side with 2-7 beside his name. Goalkeeper Josh Finlay pointed a 45’ but Conall McKeever’s second half goal would be the clincher.

ST KEVINS: Josh Finlay 0-1; Brian Callaghan, Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullan; TJ Doheny 0-2, Seanie Crosbie, James Harper; Lee Crosbie 0-1, Evan Maher; Dylan Maher 0-1, Patrick Clarke 0-1, Shane Meade; Tom Matthews, Cian Callan 2-7, Adam Harper 1-0. Subs: Liam Boylan for D Maher, Evan Doheny for S Meade, Patrick Duff for B Callaghan.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Craig Callan, Reece O’Hanlon, Brian McDonnell; Paul Crewe 0-1, Craig Long, Tiernan Weldon; Robbie Curran 0-4, Conall McKeever 1-1; Mícheál McDonnell, Shane Carroll 2-2, Mark Lee; Sean O’Hanlon, Billy Smith 0-4, Paul Martin 0-2. Subs: John Byrne for Callan, Paul Gore for Lee, Adam Lynch for McKeever, Stephen Coleman 0-1 for Carroll, Conor Noonan for S O’Hanlon, Drew Duffy, Mikey Doyle 0-1.

