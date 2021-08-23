LOUTH GAA | Hollywood Developments Division 1 round-up

A CERTAIN former Irish rugby international at the edge of the Cooley square wasn’t enough to put Newtown Blues off their stride as they picked up an away victory on Sunday afternoon. Rob Kearney would start the game and his placement might have been enough to distract the visitors as they trailed by one at the interval 0-5 to 0-4. Fearghal Malone was mightily impressive for the Kickhams. Darren Moore rolled out the big guns in the second half with county players Ciarán Downey and Emmet Carolan (penalty) coming off the bench to find the net, either side of a Conor Moore major. Kearney made way after 40 minutes - the length of a half of his old oval sport - and his replacement Michael Rafferty bagged a fine brace. With Ross Nally keeping the scoreboard ticking over, the Blues got back to winning ways COOLEY KICKHAMS:Neil Gallagher; Ross Magennis, Gerry Malone, MJ Hanlon; Darren Marks, Conor McGuinness, Patrick Hanlon 0-1; Richard Brennan, Brian White 0-1; Peter Thornton 0-1, Fearghal Malone 0-4, Emmett Rogan; Aoghain McGuinness, Rob Kearney, Michael Carron. Subs Michael Rafferty 0-2, Ian Arnold, Cormac Malone, Patrick McGrath. NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Thomas Costello, Paul Moore; Jack Murphy 0-1,Alan Connor, Ian Connor; Fergal Donohoe, Stephen Moonan; Conor Branigan 0-2,Conor Moore 1-0, Cormac McQuillan; Declan McNamara, Ross Nally 0-7, Lorcan McQuillan. Subs: Ciarán Downey 1-1, Rob Carr 0-1, Daire Nally, Emmet Carolan 1-0, Aidan O’Brien, Chris Reid.

NEWTOWN BLUES 3-12

COOLEY KICKHAMS 0-9

NAOMH MAIRTIN 0-11

ST BRIDES 0-4

Naomh Mairtin returned from Knockbridge on Saturday evening with two points after coming on top against St Brides.

The Jocks were the earliest out of the traps and registered the first score of the match on three minutes with a free by Conor Whelan.

Not long after Sean Healy extended this lead before Kevin Hearty raised the white flag for the first time for his side on nine minutes. It was a low scoring affair but Naomh Mairtin added a minor just before the water break.

The Monasterboice men scored three unanswered points late on from veteran, JP Rooney (2) and Joe McGrane before Patrick Reilly got his side’s second point of the half just before the interval to cut the deficit to 0-6 to 0-2 at half time.

The deficit was reduced to three when Patrick Reilly slotted over a free kick soon after the restart. However, this was the Reds last score of the match until stoppage time.

Naomh Mairtin moved up a number of gears after this and dominated proceedings with four unanswered points. It could have been more as many chances were missed and St. Brides had the woodwork and custodian Darren Breen to thank for a great save.

Substitute Sean Marry did slot over a pointed free kick in stoppage time for the home side, before midfielder Val Leddy concluded the scoring.

NAOMH MAIRTIN: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Conor Smyth, Colm Ryan; John Clutterbuck (0-1), Sean Healy (0-1), Cian Sands; Val Leddy (0-1), Gavin Mooney; Mark McCullough, Bryan McQuillan (0-2), Joe Mc Grane (0-1); Conor Whelan (0-2), Wayne Campbell (0-1), JP Rooney (0-2). Subs: Conor Whelan for J Clutterbuck, Stephen Campbell for JP Rooney, Thomas Sullivan for C Smyth, Jack Murphy for G Mooney, Eoin Wright for C Sands, Jack McCarville for M Whelan, James Winters for C Ryan.

ST BRIDES: Darren Breen; Stephen Hoey, Cillian Kirk, Ronan Bailey; Richard Halpenny, James Costelloe, Neil Thornton; Bernard Laverty, Gareth Hall; Kevin Hearty (0-1), Ciaran Deane, Patrick Reilly (0-2); Sean Brennan, Nathan Kirk, Michael Keane. Subs: Sean Marry (0-1), Darren Bailey, Niall Brennan, Aaron Devin, Brian Faul, Aodhan Fitzpatrick.

ST MARYS 3-16

ST MOCHTAS 1-20

St Marys maintained their lead at the top of the Division 1 table when they came from behind to defeat St Mochtas at home in Ardee on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts continued their impressive form that has seen them chalk up seven wins and a draw from their eight outings, leaving them in pole position to top the table and claim the O’Donnell Cup title.

The Mochta’s came into this game on the back of some good form and knowing that victory would put them top of the division.

However, despite building up a four-point lead at the break they couldn’t halt the march of a Mary’s side who turned in an excellent second half display.

It was the Louth Village outfit that made the brighter start and had the better of the opening period.

Declan Byrne, who would finish with ten points, was again on form along with brother, Ciaran, while a goal from Gerry Garland saw the visitors go in at the break leading by 1-11 to 0-9.

The league leaders responded to the challenge and upped the pace considerably after the restart.

They gradually increased the pressure on the visiting defence and were rewarded with goals from Liam Jackson, Ciaran Keenan and Conor Gillespie to ensure they came out on top by two points.

ST MARYS: Gavin Douglas; Jay Crawley, Karl Faulkner, Conor Keenan; Niall Eccles, Donal McKenny, Tom Jackson; Robbie Leavy 0-1, Liam Jackson 1-1; Cian Moran 0-1, Ciaran Keenan 1-2, Conor Gillespie 1-3; Daire McConnon 0-3, Luke Matthews 0-3, Jonathan Commins 0-1. Sub: Carl Gillespie 0-1.

ST MOCHTAS: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss, Oisin Callan; Craig Lennon 0-2, Conor Garland, Barry Mulholland; Darren McMahon, Ciaran Byrne 0-4; Danny Kindlon 0-2, Jamie Farrell, Gerry Garland 1-1; Philip Englishby, Declan Byrne 0-10, Cormac Smith 0-1. Andrew English for D McMahon, Owen Lennon for A English.



SEAN O’MAHONY S 1-16

ST FECHINS 1-11

Future Championship opponents Sean O’Mahony’s and St Fechins held nothing back on the Point Road on Sunday afternoon with the hosts drawing first blood this season with a five-point victory.

Stephen Kilcoyne and Niall Devlin would trade early scores before Devlin would make way with injury. while Kilcoyne would go on to finish the game with ten points.

Minutes after the first half water break O’Mahonys winger Oisín Breen raided up the right hand side and unselfishly squared the ball across the small parallelogram for Terry Kelly to bundle the ball over the line and raise the green flag.

Kelly would add to his tally soon after and centre back Johnny Connolly gave the hosts a healthy 1-9 to 0-8 lead at half time.

With Kilcoyne on fire, O’Mahonys began the second half with five unanswered scores and despite a Ryan Walsh goal, the Dundalk men never looked like losing the dress rehearsal.

SEAN O’MAHONYS: Kevin Brennan; Stephen Kettle, John O’Brien, Robbie Galligan; Kian McEvoy, Jonathon Connolly 0-1, David Redmond; Kyle Carroll 0-1, Conor Martin; Oisín Breen, Thomas Rice 0-1, Conor Finnegan 0-1; Conor Mackin, Stephen Kilcoyne 0-10(3f), Terry Kelly 1-2. Subs: Robbie Clarke, Conor McGailey.

ST FECHINS: Cody O’Neill; Conor Haughney, David Collier, Danny Burnell; Sean Kerrisk 0-1, Ronan Holcroft, Alex Smith; Jamie McDonnell, Eoin Hackett; Paul Matthews, Colm O’Neill 0-1, Joe Corrigan 0-1; Niall Devlin, Ryan Walsh 1-1, Eoghan Duffy 0-2. Subs: Brian Devlin 0-3, Niall McDonnell, Niall McCabe, Matthew Flanagan, Adam Kirwan, Mark Holohan.

GERALDINES 1-8

DREADNOTS 0-9

Geraldines made it two wins in a row as they saw off a determined Dreadnots outfit in a low scoring encounter at Clogherhead.

Both sides were without a number of starters and that showed on the scoreboard. Dan Corcoran’s first half strike would prove the difference in the engaging affair.

With Owen Murphy pointing from a penalty, the visitors led by that goal, 1-5 to 0-5 at the turn. Dreadnots would rue that penalty miss down the stretch as the game became scrappy and scores more infrequent.

Murphy would add to his tally along with Conor Faulkner but points from Shane O’Hanlon and one from substitute Jamie Callan guided the Gers over the line.

GERALDINES: Sean McEneaney; Tiarnan Hand, Jack Traynor, Nicky Mackin; Ben Mooney 0-1,Gareth Neacy, Seán Thornton; Dan Corcoran 1-0, Patrick Hoey; Josh Arrowsmith 0-1,Shane O’Hanlon 0-4, Shaun Callan; Danny Nordone,Conall Hoey 0-1, Paul Clarke. Subs: Michael Rogers, Brian Cafferty and Jamie Callan 0-1.

DREADNOTS: Ian Corry 0-2; Jack Taggart, Tong Óg Smith, Josh Kirwan; Cathal Lynch, Derek Shevlin, Conor Faulkner 0-3; Pat Lynch, Fergal McGuigan; Owen Murphy 0-4, Anthony Lynch, Conor Shevlin; Ciaran Finnegan, Darragh Shevlin, Craig Shevlin. Subs: Padraig Rath, Aaron Scullion, Dermot Campbell.

