Louth GAA – Division 3B team-by-team profile

Annaghminnon Rovers Rovers began last season well before tailing off and so they’ll be aiming to arrest that slide in 2022. They got out of their Mullen Shield group and that will serve them well moving into Saturday’s opener at home to St Nicholas.

Cuchulainn Gaels

The Omeath men took major strides last year in winning two championship matches and reaching the last eight stage. Their league form was less impressive and so they’ll be hoping to pick up more than the odd victory this term.

Dowdallshill

Club legend Gerry McShane is at the helm and has bolstered his squad with a number of newcomers from last season. Niall McManus will lead their attack having caught the eye during the Mullen Shield. They’ll be targetting a mid-table finish.

John Mitchel’s

Last year’s junior finalists will have a promotion push on their agenda. With a new management in place, the Ballybailie men will be eager for a fast start as they vie with Wolfe Tones and Stabannon Parnells for automatic promotion. John Bingham can be their difference maker.

Sean McDermott’s

The Seans have competed towards the top of this division in recent years and there is no reason for them not to repeat that this season. Getting to the Mullen Plate final earned them valuable game-time in preparation for Saturday night’s crunch opener at home to Wolfe Tones.

Stabannon Parnells

The title favourites with Derek Crilly and Seán Reynolds among those added to last season’s squad. 2021’s management, led by Shane Sweeney, are still in place and the Mullen Shield/Plate campaigns threw up several positives. The team to beat, possibly even in the championship as well. Harry Butterly’s shoulder injury is a blow.

St Nicholas

The Nicks had a good win over Na Piarsaigh in the Mullen Shield and will be hopeful of translating the positivity around the club on to results on the field. Their opener at Annaghminnon is winnable and if they can get off to a good start, a promotion play-off berth isn’t beyond them.

Wolfe Tones

Desperately unfortunate not to have gained promotion in each of the last two seasons, is it to be third time lucky? They gradually warmed to the Mullen Shield task, winning against the Seans who they face first up. If they can maintain their consistency of recent years, they’ll be firmly in the promotion picture.

