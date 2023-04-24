Louth GAA Division 3B reports

DOWDALLSHILL 1-8

CUCHULAINN GAELS 1-13

Cuchulainn Gaels made a winning start to the Division 3B season when they came out on top against Dowdallshill at St Brigid’s Park, in a game refereed by county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick.

Peter Morgan put over the visitors’ first point from play followed by Micheál McCabe, Cian McDonald and James Sharkey efforts before Dowdallshill scored two in reply.

The half finished with Gaels on top as points by Sharkey, Philip McGovern and Seamus McCabe saw their side lead by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

With just 50 seconds on the clock from the start of the second half, Dowdallshill scored a well-taken goal through David McCrave to level the contest.

Micheál McCabe picked up the pace from a quiet first half and slotted over a well-worked point, putting the visitors back in front.

And from there on, teenager Sharkey stole the show, capping his display with an excellent finish to the net.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Ciarán Connolly; Rory Watson, Martin Hynes, Seán Brennan; Phillip McGovern, Peter Morgan 0-1, Benny O’Hagan; Seamus McCabe, David Reilly; James Sharkey 1-8, Micheál McCabe 0-3, Jamie Molloy; Cian McDonald 0-1, Rammie Phillips, Stephen Mullen. Subs: John Morgan for Watson, Conal Donnelly for Mullen, Martin Ward for Phillips, Brendan McKeown for Molloy, Euan McArdle for O’Hagan.

DOWDALLSHILL: Emmet O’Brien; John Spain, Darragh Newman, Keenan McCavisk; Stephen Murray, Paddy McKenna, Dylan McDonald 0-1; Jack McGailey 0-1, Gavin Durkin; Paudie Murray, Donal Magennis, Cathal Sheridan 0-5; Martin Óg O’Brien, Niall McManus 0-1, Eamonn Duffy. Subs: David McCrave 1-0 for Murray, Peter Hughes for McManus.

REFEREE: Peter Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

ST NICHOLAS 0-4

JOHN MITCHEL’S 1-11

John Mitchel’s got their 3B league campaign off to a winning start in Drogheda with a well-earned win over St Nicholas.

An early goal from John Gallagher sent the visitors on their way. A well-worked move put the Ballybailie ace through and there was no looking back. Trevor Matthews finished with seven points but his next score was the highlight.

Thanks to the bright Mitchel’s start, the visitors led by 1-5 to 0-2 at the break. Four separate Nicks scorers in the loss were Fionn Meagher, Paudi Downey, Phillip Kirwan and Caebhan Housidari told a tale.

The second half saw more of the same as Mitchel’s sought to control the game, Cathal Corrigan scoring two from play along with four frees from Matthews saw James Murray pick up his first league win at the helm.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finegan; Stephen Finegan, Andrew Starrs, Matt Onianwa; Cian O’Brien, Alex Finegan, Rian Farrell; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan; Caebhan Housidari 0-1, Phillip Kirwan 0-1, Con Sheehan; Lee Kavanagh, Paudi Downey 0-1, Sam Reilly. Subs; Stephen Hodgins for Downey, Ruairí Hanlon for O’Brien, Conor Faulkner for Onianwa, Dylan McGrath for Reilly, Declan Heeney for Starrs, Fionn Meagher 0-1 for Kavanagh.

JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Aaron Kane, Mickey Quinn, Shane Crossan; Liam Devitt, John Bingham, James Sands; Andrew Bingham, Trevor Matthews 0-7; Cathal Corrigan 0-2, Kevin Gallagher, Jake Gillespie 0-1; John Gallagher 1-0, Stephen Campbell 0-1, Robbie Coyle 0-1. Subs: Jamie Durnin for Campbell, Cathal Bradley for Durnin, Anthony Coyle for J Gallagher, Stephen Bingham for Corrigan, Barry Cousins for Devitt.

REFEREE: John Crawley (St Kevin’s).

WESTERNS 1-12

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 0-15

A last gasp free by top-scorer Marty Duffy equalised tense local derby for Sean McDermott’s against Westerns in Reaghstown on Saturday night.

Matthew Kane picked up a black card in the game’s final act as the hosts nearly picked up their first league win since going down last season.

Despite Killian Crosbie finding the net, the visitors led 0-10 to 1-6 at the break and maintained their edge until James Maguire pushed the hosts in the lead after the break.

However, there would be no separating the neighbours as they clocked the only draw across the board in all divisions on the opening weekend.

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle; James Cahill, Dylan Ogle, Brian Coyle; Conor Smith, John Murray, Adam Duffy; Matthew Kane, Finn Duffy; Ryan Duffy, James Maguire 0-8, Patrick Kerley 0-1; Anthony Durnin 0-2, Chris Morgan, Killian Crosbie 1-0. Subs: Aidan McGarrell 0-1, Andrew Murray, Roan Gallagher, Bradley Duffy, Raymond Gallagher.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Finbarr Moran; Ronan Kerley, David McArdle, Nathan Commins; Ian Corbally, Lorcan Ludden, Emmett Duffy 0-1; Cormac Walsh 0-3; Dean Brennan, Stefan Grimes 0-3, Martin Duffy 0-7, Danny Reilly 0-1; Conor Farrell, Peter Tuite, Ian McDonald 1-0. Subs: Declan Carroll for Tuite, Noel Tuite for Kerley, Patrick Osborne for N Tuite, Kevin McMahon for Farrell.

REFEREE: Tadhg Rooney (Hunterstown Rovers).

NAOMH MALACHI 1-7

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 2-8

Annaghminnon Rovers tore up the form book to snatch an away victory in Courtbane against in-form Naomh Malachi in the opening match of the 3B campaign.

Dwayne Markey gave the Stonetown men the slimmest of leads at the break, 1-3 to 0-5, with a well-taken goal. Jason Clarke returned to devastating effect but Rovers maintained their good start

Substitute Ronan McElroy came off the bench to trade goals with James O’Connor but Rovers would hold out for Cormac Malone’s first win and succumb Kevin Carragher to an introductory loss at the helm.

NAOMH MALACHI: Paul Burke; Seán McArdle, Brendan McShane, Stephen Burns; Jamie Kelly, Kevin McShane 0-1, David Begley 0-1; Pádraig Moley, Pádraig McLoughlin; Daniel Mulligan, Jason Clarke 0-3, Matthew Campbell; Jack Kirwan 0-2, Collie Rooney, Darren Clarke. Subs: Ronan McElroy 1-0 for D Clarke, Michael McLoughlin, Keelan Conlon, James McShane, Gary McShane, Mark Meegan.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).