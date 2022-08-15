Louth GAA Division 3B reports

STABANNON PARNELLS 2-21

ST NICHOLAS 0-10

Stabannon Parnells did what they had to do at home to win the Division 3A league with a comprehensive victory over St Nicholas on Saturday night.

The result was never in doubt, Derek Crilly showed all his experience to land 1-4 in the opening half to tee up the league champions for success.

Philip Kirwan was having a good game for the visitors but they trailed 1-12 to 0-3 at half-time and there would be no shock on the cards.

Robbie Callaghan got in on the act with a great second half goal, while Seán Reynolds knocked over some impressive points.

STABANNON: Seán Nolan; Barry Lynch 0-1, Seán Halpenny, Patrick Bell; David Cluskey, Barry McCoy, Johnny McGee; Shane McCoy 0-1, Derek Crilly 1-4; Niall Cluskey, Bobby Butterly, Aonghus Giggins; Harry Butterly 0-7, Robbie Callaghan 1-3, Seán Reynolds 0-3. Subs: Colm Giggins 0-2, Fintan Martin, Thomas Campbell, Éanna McCartney, Eamonn Callaghan.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Fineagan; Cian O'Brien, Connor Faulkner, Shahin Housidari 0-1; Rian Farrell, Declan Heeney, Hayden Quinn; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan; Con Sheehan, Philip Kirwan 0-5, Fionn Meagher 0-1; Caebhan Housidari 0-1, Paudi Downey 0-1, Alex Reilly. Subs: Tadgh Martin for Sheehan, Jack Downey 0-1 for Faulkner.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 3-12

DOWDALLSHILL 0-13

Sean McDermott’s ended their season with a flourish with an eight-point win over Dowdallshill in Mountrush on Saturday night. Two goals in as many minutes from Colin Curran set the home side up for a winning end.

With Tommy Kirk back at the helm, the hosts were worthy winners as Dowdallshill’s challenge sweltered in the August sun. At half-time, it was 2-7 to 0-7, but the ’Hill did hit five points in a row to reduce the game to one point at one stage.

BJ Matthews sealed the victory, however, with his side's third goal and the win saw McDermott’s off the bottom of the 3B table with their second win of the season, overtaking Cuchulainn Gaels in the process.

SEANS: Brendan McGahon; Lorcan Ludden, Declan Carroll, Conor Walsh; Danny Reilly 0-1, Danny Commins 0-1, Dean Brennan; Seán Martin, Kevin McMahon 0-2; David O’Neill 0-5, Ian Corbally, Stephen Grimes; BJ Matthews 1-0, Cormac Walsh 0-1, Colin Curran 2-2.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).

CUCHULAINN GAELS 0-9

JOHN MITCHEL’S 1-16

John Mitchels’ first game in four weeks resulted in a good, workmanlike win over Cuchulainn Gaels and a nice boost heading into the championship this weekend.

The visitors started slowly against a very organised home team but found themselves a point up at half-time thanks to the returning Trevor Matthews.

After a stern talking to from Noel Tuite and Tommy Freeman, Mitchel’s – and John Gallagher – put in a brilliant second half display to run out comfortable winners despite Cian McDonald’s best efforts for Gaels

GAELS: Ciarán Connelly; Callum Fearon, Seán Brennan, Brendan McKeown; Conall Donnelly, Martin Hynes, Peter Morgan 0-1; Mícheál McCabe, Seamus McCabe; Jordan Loye, Stephen Mullen, Eoin McDonald; Cian McDonald 0-3, Rammie Phillips. Sub: Seamus Quigley.

MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Shane Crossan, Alan Mackin, Jamie Durnin; Mikey Quinn, John Bingham 0-1, Andrew Bingham; Aaron Keely, Kevin Gallagher 0-2; Trevor Matthews 0-4, Cathal Corrigan 0-1, Gareth Kane; Stephen Bingham, John Gallagher 1-6, Robbie Coyle 0-1. Subs: Jake Gillespie 0-1, Sam Bingham, Gareth Finnegan, Barry Cousins, Stephen Murphy, Anthony Coyle.

REFEREE: Paul Drumm (Naomh Moninne).

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 1-9

WOLFE TONES 1-14

Wolfe Tones got the win, but not by the required margin to overtake Stabannon on the summit of Division 3A. Such was the magnitude of Parnells’ victory, the Drogheda side would have needed a winning margin of 40 points to claim automatic promotion.

Five points was in it in the end but Martin Rice and Jay Finnegan’s side trailed early on when one of the stars of the division, James O’Connor, found the net once again for the hosts.

Vitally, however, Tones worked their way back into the game and promising youngster Liam Gaffney found the net just before half-time to make it 1-7 to 1-5 in the blue and yellows’ favour.

Tones could control the second half as a result and despite Rory Phelan’s quick brace, the promotion chasers grinded it out near the end.

They will take on Naomh Malachi in the play-off.

ROVERS: James O’Connor 1-1, Dwyane Markey 0-3, Aidan Lee Martin, Rory Phelan 0-2 each, Dylan Mulholland 0-1.

TONES: Seán McMahon; Taidgh Rock, Kevin Brady, Adam Gartland; Emmet Judge, Seán McQuail, Alan Fanning; Mark Healy 0-1, Paddy Fanning; Seán Flanagan, Garrett Cooney 0-2, Liam Gaffney 1-0; Trevor Walsh 0-1, Jordan Duffy 0-3, Darren Weldon 0-3. Subs: Eoghan Brennan 0-2, Rory Taaffe 0-2.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).