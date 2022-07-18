Louth GAA Division 3B reports

WOLFE TONES 2-4

STABANNON PARNELLS 0-8

Wolfe Tones brought the Division 3B title race to the final day with a tremendous victory over Stabannon Parnells, who could have won the title in Drogheda.

With both sides now beating each other by two points in corresponding fixtures, the crown, provided that both sides match each other's result, will be decided on score difference in the final round which will be played in August.

On the night, Parnells, who knew a win or draw would do them, were feeling the pressure and it showed as they trailed 1-4 to 0-3 at the break, Chris Cudden finding the net for the home side as they fought for their lives.

In the second half, Paddy Fanning landed the killer punch but Parnells steadied themselves to manage not only the game but potentially league honours as Robbie Callaghan and Harry Butterly frees cut the gap to the vital two points.

TONES: Rhys McGovern; Danny Byrne, Reece Owens, Tadgh Rock; Dwayne Leavy, Sam Kelly, Alan Fanning; Seán Flanagan, Patrick Fanning 1-0; Liam Gaffney, Gareth Cooney 0-1, Chris Cudden 1-0; Darren Weldon 0-1, Niall Smith 0-1, Emmet Judge 0-1. Subs: Rory Taaffe, Jordan Duffy, Trevor Walsh.

STABANNON: Mark Byrne; Patrick Bell, Seán Halpenny, Ryan Halpenny; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, David Cluskey; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey; Derek Crilly 0-1, Bobby Butterly, Seán Reynolds 0-1; Harry Butterly 0-4, Robbie Callaghan 0-2, Barry McCoy. Subs: Colm Giggins, Aonghus Giggins, Johnny McGee.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 1-10

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 2-9

James O’Connor once again found the net as Annaghminnon Rovers picked up their sixth win of the season over Sean McDermott’s in Mountrush.

Hosts Seans started the brighter and had a four points to no-score lead before Rovers registered their opening score.

Lorcan Myles was excellent in this bright opening for the green and red men. In fact, McDermott’s led by six at one stage in the first half only for Rovers hero O’Connor to score two quickfire goals and send his side in at the break leading by one, 2-4 to 1-6.

Full-forward Peter Osborne scored the opening half goal for the Seans but there would be no way through in the second half thanks to three Aidan Lee Martin scores and some resilient defending that saw Rovers over the line.

SEANS: Brendan McGahon; Conor Walsh, David McArdle, Lorcan Ludden; Ian Corbally, Danny Commins, Seán McMahon; Seán Martin, Kevin McMahon 0-2; David O'Neill, 0-2, Declan Carroll, Colin Curran 0-1; Lorcan Myles 0-2, Peter Osborne 1-1, BJ Matthews 0-1. Subs: Tony Kelly, Dean Brennan, Cormac Walsh 0-1.

ANNAGHMINNON: Sam Kennaugh; Tomas Byrne, Ronan Byrne, Christy Connolly; Paul McArdle, Niall Brennan, Colin Campbell; Conor Russell 0-1, Tiernan O’Brien; Fergal Markey, James O’Connor 2-01, Dwayne Markey; Shane McMahon, Tony Brennan 0-1, Aidan Lee Martin 0-5. Subs: Rory Phelan 0-1 for Aidan Lee Martin, Richie Ashfield for Fergal Markey.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).

DOWDALLSHILL 1-12

JOHN MITCHEL’S 2-14

John Mitchel’s put in a solid display at St Brigid’s Park on Saturday evening to see them beat Dowdallshill by five points. With Mitchel’s relying on results elsewhere to gain promotion, it was a muted but evenly-contested affair.

Some fine score-taking by John Gallagher and a couple of goals either side of the half from Andrew Bingham and Gareth Kane proved to be too much for the Dundalk side.

Jack McGailey did land the hosts’ second half goal but Mitchel’s were always in control and welcomed back junior championship final midfielder James Clarke to the fold as a half-time substitute.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; Seán Duffy, Kevin McGonagle, Paddy McKenna; Stephen Murray, Daragh Newman, Dylan Curran; Justin Halley 0-2, Paul Flynn 0-2; Donal Magennis, Jack McGailey 1-3, Dylan McDonald 0-1; Paul Gill 0-2, Niall McManus 0-1, Martin Óg O’Brien 0-1. Subs: Anton Rogers, Tommy Craig, Stephen King, Luke O’Brien.

MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Anto Coyle, Emmet Farrell, Liam Devitt; Jake Gillespie, Michael Quinn, Andrew Bingham 1-0; Kevin Gallagher 0-1, Aaron Keeley; Stephen Bingham 0-1, Carl Courtney 0-2, Gareth Kane 1-2; Robbie Coyle, John Gallagher 0-7, John Bingham. Subs: James Clarke, Cathal Corrigan 0-1, Cathal Bradley, Gareth Finnegan, Aaron Kane, Stephen Murphy.

REFEREE: Paul Drumm (Naomh Moninne).