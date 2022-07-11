Louth GAA Division 3B reports

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 3-11

DOWDALLSHILL 1-6

Annaghminnon Rovers picked up another win against Dowdallshill and with that ensured that their opponents won't finish above them on the 3B table this year.

Dowdallshill had the upper hand for the majority of the first half but kicked an alarming 12 wides and Rovers took advantage to lead 1-5 to 0-4 at the turn and the hosts were dominant in the second half then.

Cathal Sheridan scored the ’Hill’s goal with five minutes left on the clock, but by that stage, Annaghminnon already had the victory wrapped up with Dwayne Markey coming off the bench to find the net along with James O’Connor and Tony Brennan on the successful night.

ANNAGHMINNON: Sam Kennaugh; Christy Connolly, Shane McMahon, Tomás Byrne; Pádraig Russell 0-2, Mark Hoey, Paul McArdle; Tiernan O’Brien, Conor Russell; Colin Campbell, James O’Connor 1-0, Fergal Markey; Aidan Lee Martin 0-4, Tony Brennan 1-2, Ronan Byrne. Subs: Stephen Finnegan, Johnny Cumiskey, Rory Phelan 0-1, Dwayne Markey 1-1, Richie Ashfield 0-1.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; Seán Duffy, Darragh Newman, Kevin McGonagle; Jack McGailey, Stephen Murray, Dillon Curran; Justin Halley, Paul Flynn; Cathal Sheridan 1-2, Noel Finnegan 0-2, Donal Magennis; Dylan McDonald, Paul Gill 0-1, Martin Óg O’Brien. Subs: Paudie Murray, Ciarán Murray, Eamonn Duffy, Peter Hughes, Tommy Craig.

REFEREE: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott’s).

STABANNON PARNELLS 1-13

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 0-6

Stabannon Parnells drove on at the top of Division 3B with a comfortable win at home to Sean McDermott’s on Friday night.

On the back of their first win of the season, the Seans took the initial lead as their sharp-shooter Marty Duffy scored a lovely point with the outside of his right.

Stabannon hit back and after some wayward shooting, registered their first scores as Harry Butterly, Robbie Callaghan and Derek Crilly all converted chances.

Parnells didn't find the fluidity that they've found recently and struggled at times against a well-organised Seans kickout strategy in the first half particularly. At half-time, the hosts led 0-7 to 0-3 despite not firing on all cylinders.

In the second half, Parnells upped the ante. Butterly found his accuracy, converting a nice free, while Crilly scored the only goal of the game after a Seán Reynolds shot hit the post.

Kevin McMahon found the target for the Seans while his opposition midfielder, Niall Cluskey, scored two points and as the game wore on, Stabannon saw it out and importantly set up a mouth-watering top the table clash in Drogheda next Sunday against second placed Wolfe Tones. STABANNON: Anthony Briscoe; Daniel Clinton, Seán Halpenny, Patrick Bell; David Cluskey, Shane McCoy, Ryan Halpenny; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey 0-2; Derek Crilly 1-3, Aonghus Giggins, Seán Reynolds 0-1; Harry Butterly 0-6, Robert Callaghan 0-1, Barry McCoy. Subs: Fintan Martin, Johnny McGee, Paul Egan, Mark Byrne, Colm Giggins.

SEANS: Brendan McGahon; Lorcan Ludden, David McArdle, Ian Corbally; Seán McMahon, Danny Commins, David O’Neill; Declan Carroll 0-1, Kevin McMahon, 0-1; Peter Osborne, Colin Curran 0-1, BJ Matthews; Marty Duffy 0-3, Tony Kelly, Lorcan Myles. Subs: Dean Brennan, Conor Walsh.

REFEREE: Paul Drumm (Naomh Moninne).

CUCHULAINN GAELS 0-3

WOLFE TONES 2-17

Wolfe Tones continue to keep chase with Stabannon Parnells at the top of 3B after coming through an away tie to Cuchulainn Gaels on Friday night.

Mark Healy and Chris Cudden found the net to ease Tones over the line.

Gaels had to rely on Mícheál McCabe once again for scores but Eoghan Brennan has been prominent in this recent turn in the Tones form, while Emmet Judge deputised for Darren Weldon with ease by notching five points over the hour.

The victory sets up a mouth-watering clash with Stabannon Parnells at home this Saturday and with head-to-head so crucial, it is more less a straight shootout for top spot in the division and automatic promotion.

GAELS: Ciarán Connolly; Brendan McKeown, Peter McCabe, Callum Fearon; John Morgan, Martin Hynes, Conail Donnelly; Seamus McCabe 0-1, Peter Morgan; Stephen Mullen, Mícheál McCabe 0-2, Brendan O’Hagan; Cian McDonald, Raymie Phillips, Cris McQuaid. Sub: Niall King.

TONES: Rhys McGovern; Taidgh Rock 0-1, Reece Owens, Adam Gartland; Seán Flanagan, Sam Kelly 0-1, Alan Fanning; Mark Healy 1-1, Paddy Fanning; Liam Gaffney 0-1, Garrett Cooney 0-1, Eoghan Brennan 0-3; Chris Cudden 1-1 Niall Smith, Emmet Judge 0-5. Subs: Trevor Walsh, Ivor Kelly, Darren Kiely, Cailean McKenna, Jordan Duffy 0-2, Seán McQuail 0-1.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

JOHN MITCHEL’S 0-10

ST NICHOLAS 0-8

John Mitchel’s are now one point behind St Nicholas as the two sides played out a thriller on Friday night in Páirc Sean Misteal.

There was a lot at stake with both teams still in contention for the Division 3B promotion play-off slot.

It was the home team who struck first, taking a two-point lead through John Gallagher and Robbie Coyle. The Nicks struck back with a Fionn Meagher free.

Both teams exchanged points with Paudi Downey on target for the Nicks. A Gallagher free restored the Whites’ two-point cushion with five left in the half.

Nicks rallied late on with points from Caebhan Housidari and Sam Reilly to go in all square 0-4 each at the break.

The second half was much the same with neither team holding back. As in the first half, it was Mitchel’s who hit the front again, opening a two-point lead.

Nicks replied through Rian Farrell but midway through the half, Mitchel’s extended the lead again thanks to the prolific Gallagher. In the final stretch, Nicks had brought the gap back to two with points from Shahin Housidari and Hayden Quinn but Mitchel’s would hold out.

MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Anthony Coyle, Alan Mackin, Gareth Finnegan; Liam Devitt, Mikey Nulty, Andrew Bingham 0-1; Aaron Keely, Kevin Gallagher 0-1; Cathal Corrigan, Carl Courtney 0-1, Jake Gillespie; John Bingham 0-1, John Gallagher 0-5, Robbie Coyle 0-1. Sub: Leigh Ross.

NICKS: Shane Finegan; Stephen Finegan, Andrew Starrs, Shahin Housidari 0-1; Sam Reilly 0-1, Declan Heeney, Rian Farrell 0-1; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan; Hayden Quinn 0-1, Alex Reilly, Fionn Meagher 0-1; Caebhan Housidari 0-1, Paudi Downey 0-1, Tadgh Martin. Subs: Lee Kavanagh 0-1 for C Housidari, James Murray for Martin, Jack Downey for Quinn.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).