Louth GAA Division 3B reports

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 4-15

CUCHULAINN GAELS 0-6

Sean McDermott’s picked up their first win of the season in Mountrush against Cuchulainn Gaels.

The win was worth the wait as McDermott’s turned on the style in an excellent performance.

Lorcan Myles found the net twice over the hour and Marty Duffy shot 1-9 at the edge of the square with corner man BJ Matthews slotting away the rampant Seans’ other goal.

At the other end, Lorcan Ludden was immense at the back as the visitors didn’t score in the second half with the hosts leading 2-6 to 0-6 at half-time.

Mícheál McCabe top-scored with five in that period but there would be no denying the Churchtown men's maiden victory.

MCDERMOTT’S: Brendan McGahon; Lorcan Ludden, David McArdle, Ian Corbally; Danny Commins 0-1, Seán McMahon, Peter Osborne; Seán Martin, Kevin McMahon 0-2; David O'Neill 0-1; Declan Carroll, Lorcan Myles 2-0; Tony Kelly, Marty Duffy 1-9, BJ Matthews 1-2. Subs: Conor Walsh, Dean Brennan.

GAELS: Ciarán Connolly; Brendan McKeown, Seán Brennan, Callum Fearon; John Morgan, Martin Hynes, Peter Morgan; Seamus McCabe, Brendan O’Hagan; Stephen Mullen, Raymie Phillips 0-1, Jordan Loye; Cian McDonald, Mícheál McCabe 0-5, Cris McQuaid. Subs: Peter McCourt, Niall King.

REFEREE: John Crawley (St Kevin’s).

WOLFE TONES 1-10

JOHN MITCHEL’S 0-11

Wolfe Tones had to come from behind at home in Páirc Bhoilfe Toin to edge out John Mitchel’s in Division 3B.

The game was effectively a four-pointer with the visitors looking to join level with the Drogheda men on the table.

Darren Weldon’s consistency again was the main reason for the hosts’ win. The forward kept his side in the game in the first half with their entire tally.

Weldon swept the goal into the net after Mitchels’ ’keeper had made an excellent stop from Niall Smith.

Mitchel’s were dominant and deservedly led by two at the break, 0-8 to 1-3, thanks to Carl Courtney and John Gallagher, but six points in a row from Tones after the break swung the game.

Points from Chris Cudden, Trevor Walsh and the improving Eoghan Brennan pushed Tones over the line despite two late points by Gallagher.

TONES: Rhys McGovern; Taidgh Rock, Reece Owens, Adam Gartland; Seán Flanagan, Sam Kelly, Seán McQuail; Mark Healy, Paddy Fanning 0-1; Chris Cudden 0-1, Garrett Cooney, Dwayne Leavy; Niall Smith, Eoghan Brennan 0-2, Darren Weldon 1-4. Subs: Trevor Walsh 0-2, Ivor Kelly.

MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Aaron Kane, Alan Mackin, Mikey Nulty; Liam Devitt, Michael Quinn, Andrew Bingham; Kevin Gallagher 0-2, Steven Coyle 0-1; Gareth Kane, Jake Gillespie, John Gallagher 0-5; John Bingham 0-1, Carl Courtney 0-2, Stephen Bingham.

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).

DOWDALLSHILL 0-9

ST NICHOLAS 0-14

St Nicholas were made work all the way in St Brigid’s Park against a dogged Dowdallshill outfit.

Putting behind the Drogheda derby loss, the visitors ground the victory out in the second half.

Sides were level 0-5 apiece at the interval and the winning margin would be five in the finish. Philip Kirwan and Fionn Meagher finished with 0-4 each and both forwards turned the screw in the second half.

Paul Gill once again shone for the hosts, especially in the opening half, but it wasn’t to be in the finish as =Nicks are keeping pace in the promotion peloton.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; Seán Duffy, Kevin McGonagle, Dylan McDonald; Stephen King, Jack McGailey, Anton Rogers; Paul Flynn, Justin Halley; Donal Magennis 0-1, Paudie Murray 0-1, Cathal Sheridan 0-2; Paul Gill 0-3, Niall McManus 0-1, Noel Finnegan. Subs: Martin Óg O’Brien, Luke O’Brien 0-1, Gerry McShane and Ciarán Murray.

NICKS: Shane Finegan; Stephen Finegan, Andrew Starrs, Shahin Housidari; Sam Reilly 0-1, Declan Heeney, Rian Farrell; Brian Carter 0-1, Aaron Flanagan 0-1; Con Sheehan, Phillip Kirwan 0-4, Fionn Meagher 0-4; Evan Byrne, Stephen Hodgins, Paudi Downey 0-3. Subs; Tadgh Martin for Byrne; Alex Reilly for Sheehan; Jack Downey for Hodgins.

REFEREE: Paul Drumm (Naomh Moninne).

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 0-8

STABANNON PARNELLS 2-11

Stabannon Parnells showed how strong of an outfit they are this season with a nine-point win over Annaghminnon Rovers with the bulk of their regulars missing.

Rovers came into the game with some form and held Parnells at bay until Bobby Butterly’s scrappy goal just before the half -time whistle swayed the game in the league leaders’ favour despite Aidan Lee Martin’s best efforts of seven points.

Stabannon’s grip was 1-6 to 0-4 at the turn and Derek Crilly’s early second half goal killed the game as a contest.

ANNAGHMINNON: Ronan Gaughran; Tomás Byrne, Shane McMahon, Seán McDonnell; Mark Hoey, Páraig Russell, Paul McArdle; Tiernan O’Brien, Conor Russell; Niall Brennan, Fergal Markey, James O’Connor; Richie Ashfield 0-1, Aidan Lee Martin 0-7, Tony Brennan. Subs: Dwayne Markey, Rory Phelan, Chris Connolly, Johnny Comiskey.

PARNELLS: Seán Nolan; Mark Byrne, Seán Halpenny, Stephen Barry; Éanna McCartney, Shane McCoy, Barry Lynch; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey 0-1; Fintan Martin, Bobby Butterly 1-1, Aonghus Giggins; Derek Crilly 1-6, David Cluskey, Barry McCoy 0-2. Subs: Daniel Bannon 0-1, Dean Lynch, Paul Egan, Tadhg Carroll, Eamon Callaghan.

REFEREE: Tommy McEnteggart (O Raghallaighs).