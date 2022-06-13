Louth GAA Division 3B reports

ST NICHOLAS 4-5

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 2-3

St Nicholas added another two points to their league tally on Saturday evening.

The Nicks, with the aid of a strong breeze, were slow out of the blocks, Annaghminnon registering the first score from play. They extended their lead as Rovers hit the back of the net through Dylan Mulholland.

A Phillip Kirwan point got the home team off the mark before Nicks corner-forward Caebhan Housidari came to the fore with a hat-trick in the space of 15 minutes.

Captain Brian Carter extended the lead late in the half following a fine team move which found him in space to fire past the visitors’ goalkeeper.

Annaghminnon cut the half-time lead as they found the net for a second time with Dwayne Markey on target

Playing into the wind in the second half, Nicks dominated possession. In a half where both defences were on top, the home outfit restricted Rovers to one point from a free while only adding two points to their own tally; a Fionn Meagher free and a Carter point.

NICKS: Alex Reilly; Stephen Finegan, Connor Faulkner, Shahin Housidari; Sam Reilly, Johnny Carter, Andrew Starrs; Brian Carter 1-1, Aaron Flanagan; Hayden Quinn , Phillip Kirwan 0-1, Con Sheehan; Caebhan Housidari 3-1, Paudi Downey, Fionn Meagher 0-2. Subs: Declan Heeney for S Housidari, Stephen Hodgins for Quinn, Lee Kavanagh for Sheehan.

ANNAGHMINNON: Ronan Gaughran; Tomas Byrne, Paul McArdle, Seán McDonnell; Pádraig Russell, Ronan Byrne, Colin Campbell; Conor Russell, Niall Brennan; Fergal Markey, Dylan Mulholland 1-0, Tiernan O’Brien; Aidan Lee Martin, Dwayne Markey 1-1, Shane McMahon 0-1. Subs: Sam Kennaugh, James O’Connor, Rory Phelan 0-1.

REFEREE: Peter Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

WOLFE TONES 5-13

SEAN MCDERMOTTS 0-5

Wolfe Tones had a convincing win on Saturday night at home to Sean McDermott’s.

At half-time, it was 2-7 to 0-4, as Darren Weldon scored with a penalty and Chris Cudden added the second major. In a one-sided second period, Trevor Walsh found the net from distance, while Jordan Duffy and substitute Darren Kiely piled on the misery for the winless visitors.

TONES: John Kelly; Kevin Brady, Reece Owens, Caolan McKenna; Seán Flanagan, Sam Kelly 0-1, Adam Gartland 0-1; Paddy Fanning 0-1, Mark Healy; Danny Byrne, Garrett Cooney 0-2, Jordan Duffy 1-2; Chris Cudden 1-1, Trevor Walsh 1-0, Darren Weldon 1-1. Subs: Rory Taaffe for Walsh, Seán McQuail for Byrne, Joe Comiskey for Cudden, Darren Kiely 1-0 for Duffy, Shane Kelly for Gartland.

SEANS: David McArdle; Danny Reilly, Seán Martin, Lorcan Ludden; Cormac Walsh, Seán McMahon, Danny Commins; Kevin McMahon, Declan Carroll; Lorcan Myles, David O'Neill 0-5, Colin Curran; BJ Matthews, Tony Kelly 0-1, Peter Osborne. Subs: Dean Brennan, Brendan McGahon.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).

JOHN MITCHEL’S 1-9

STABANNON PARNELLS 1-15

Stabannon Parnells put themselves firmly in pole position for the Division 3B title with this impressive win away to their neighbours on Saturday evening.

The away side enjoyed the better of the play all evening and were it not for David Anderson in the Mitchel’s goal, who made a penalty stop and another great save in second half, it would have been a bigger win for the men in yellow and green.

A Seán Reynolds goal and Harry Butterly points pushed the tie in Stabannon’s favour in the opening half as the visitors took a 1-6 to 0-7 lead to half-time.

Despite John Bingham pulling back a goal, Mitchel’s missed the absent Trevor Matthews, with John Gallagher trying his best up top. But Parnells were never seriously under the cosh and ran out easy winners in a heated finish.

MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Gareth Finnegan, Emmet Farrell, Michael Quinn; Liam Devitt, Mikey Nulty, Aaron Kane; John Bingham 1-1, Carl Courtney; Shane Crosson, Cathal Corrigan 0-1, Kevin Gallagher 0-3; Jake Gillespie, John Gallagher 0-4, Gareth Kane. Subs: Alan Mackin, Stephen Coyle, Andrew Bingham, Aaron Keeley, Leigh Ross.

STABANNON: Seán Nolan; Patrick Bell, Seán Halpenny, Daniel Clinton; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, Johnny Magee; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey; Derek Crilly 0-1, Bobby Butterly 0-1, Seán Reynolds 1-3; Harry Butterly 0-8, Robbie Callaghan 0-1, Barry McCoy 0-1. Subs: Aonghus Giggins, Daniel Bannon, Fintan Martin.

REFEREE: Kieran Olwell (Meath).

CUCHULAINN GAELS 1-12

DOWDALLSHILL 2-9

Mícheál McCabe saved a point for Cuchulainn Gaels as they valiantly fought back to draw with Dowdallshill in Omeath on Sunday afternoon.

Niall McManus continued his good form for the visitors with a second half goal that looked to have sealed the points for ’Hill.

At half-time, Gerry McShane’s side led 0-7 to 0-6 with McManus doing the bulk of his scoring work in the first half. The Dundalk side’s veteran, Paul Gill, also found the net in the second half but Peter Morgan replied in kind for the hosts as Jordan Loye and McCabe reeled the Dowdallers in for a share of the spoils in the finish.

GAELS: Seamus Quigley; Brendan McKeown 0-1, Seán Brennan, Calum Fearon; Peter Morgan 1-0, Martin Hynes, John Morgan; David O’Reilly, Seamus McCabe 0-1, Eoin McDonald, Mícheál McCabe 0-5, Conall Donnelly 0-1; Cian McDonald 0-2, Jordan Loye 0-4, Chris McQuaid. Subs: Francis O’Hagan, Marty Ward, Peter McCabe, Ciarán Connolly.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Boudrin; Seán Duffy, Stephen Murray, Paddy McKenna; Stephen King, Jack McGailey, Dillon Curran 0-1; Justin Halley, Paul Flynn; Paudie Murray, Daniel Mulligan, Dylan McDonald; Paul Gill, 1-1, Niall McManus 1-6, Martin Óg O’Brien. Subs: Noel Finnegan 0-1, Eamonn Duffy, Antone Rogers.

REFEREE: Paul Drumm (Naomh Moninne).