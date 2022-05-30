Louth GAA Division 3B reports

ST NICHOLAS 0-8 STABANNON PARNELLS 1-12

Stabannon Parnells made it six wins on the bounce on Sunday afternoon after beating St Nicholas in this top of the table clash at Jimmy Pentony Park.

Parnells played the first half with the aid of a nice breeze and gladly took advantage of it through Seán Reynolds and Harry Butterly points. The latter bagged a crucial goal at the end of the first half. Despite Fionn Meagher’s accuracy from frees, the hosts trailed 1-8 to 0-5 at the break and came out the start of the second half with renewed vigour.

Robbie Callaghan managed to take two lovely points from his left and when Brian Carter received a second yellow with five minutes remaining it made the game safe for Stabannon, who are now outright leaders at the top of Division 3B.

ST NICHOLAS: Fionn Meagher 0-5, Paudi Downey 0-2, Caebhan Housidari 0-1.

STABANNON: Joe McGrath; Patrick Bell, Seán Halpenny, Daniel Clinton; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, Eanna McCartney; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey 0-1; Harry Butterly 1-6, Barry McCoy, Robbie Callaghan 0-3; Seán Reynolds 0-1, Bobby Butterly 0-1, Fintan Martin. Subs: David Cluskey, Mark Byrne, Niall Fanning, Paul Egan.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).

WOLFE TONES 3-12 ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 2-6

Wolfe Tones had to fight back in the second half to overcome Annaghminnon Rovers at home in Drogheda on Sunday. The win now separates the two sides by four points at the cut off point in the Division 3B table.

It was the visitors who started out the livelier of the two teams splitting the posts through James O’Connor and Dwayne Markey before Darren Weldon popped over a free for the Tones.

Kevin Brady was well positioned to tap home a rebounded shot and when Trevor Walsh and Sam Kelly followed this up with a point each but the Tones looked to be in control.

However, the hosts were caught sleeping when Tiernan O’Brien and O’Connor combined with goals to give Rovers the lead at half-time, 2-5 to 1-3.

Tones came out in the second half with intent and quickly reclaimed the lead and allowed Rovers a single point in a dominant display.

Substitute Cailean Gallagher Floody took the Drogheda side to within one point of the visitors and then Danny Byrne made sure of the nine point victory with another goal and the impressive Darren Weldon bringing the game to a close with his fifth point.

TONES: Stephen Murray Kierans; Seán McMahon, Graham Fanning, Danny Byrne 1-0; Tadigh Rock, Sam Kelly, Caolan McKenna; Mark Healy 0-1, Gareth Cooney; Lorcan Mallon, Trevor Walsh 0-4, Adam Gartland; Kevin Brady 1-0, Darren Weldon 0-5, Jordan Duffy 0-2 Subs: Patrick Fanning, Cailean Gallagher Floody 1-0.

ANNAGHMINNON: James O’Connor 1-2, Tiernan O’Brien 1-0, Dwayne Markey 0-2, Aidan Lee Martin 0-1, Dylan Mulholland 0-1.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).

JOHN MITCHEL’S 2-10 CUCHULAINN GAELS 0-9

John Mitchel’s were made work for their two points on Thursday night in Ballybailie against a stubborn Cuchulainn Gales side. A two goal intervention from Gareth Kane was enough to see Mitchel’s temporarily go top of Division 3B.

The home side started the brighter and some nice football and scores followed with Kane hitting the net twice, both clinical finishes in an excellent first. A fine save from Davy Anderson made sure Mitchel’s had a strong half-time lead, 2-6 to 0-4, with Mícheál McCabe showing well for the visitors.

The second half was a scrappy enough affair with the Gallagher brothers doing enough for Mitchels to secure the points. Gaels outscored their hosts with some fine points in the closing stages from Jordan Loye and Stephen McMullen and again Anderson was called into action to close out the game.

MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Michael Quinn, Shane Crossan, Gareth Finnegan; Mikey Nulty, Aaron Kane, Liam Devitt; Stephen Coyle, John Bingham; Cathal Bradley, Cathal Corrigan, Kevin Gallagher 0-4; Gareth Kane 2-2, John Gallagher 0-4, Jake Gillespie. Subs: Stephen Bingham for Bradley, Anto Coyle for Devitt, Andrew Bingham for Corrigan, Dean McCarron for Gillespie.

GAELS: Seamus Quigley; Brendan McKeown 0-1, Seán Brennan, Calum Fearon; Peter Morgan, Francis O’Hagan, Martin Hynes; Seamus McCabe 0-1, Mícheál McCabe 0-3; Chris McQuaid, Jordan Loye 0-1, Conall Donnelly 0-1; Cian McDonald 0-1, Brendan O’Hagan, Stephen Mullen 0-1. Subs: Niall King, Peter McCabe, Ciarán Connolly.

REFEREE: John Crawley (St Kevin’s).

DOWDALLSHILL 2-13 SEAN MCDERMOTTS 1-14

Goals in either half were enough for Dowdallshill to secure their second win of the season over Sean McDermott’s in St Brigid’s Park.

The two point margin showed the closeness between the sides but with just the bare 15 again for the visitors, the Seans will take something from the game.

Hill led 1-8 to 0-8 at half-time thanks to a well-taken goal from corner-forward Paul Gill, while David O’Neill was keeping McDermott’s in touch with his trusty left boot.

However, Niall McManus once again proved to be the winner on the day for the hosts with a second half strike and despite Cormac Walsh’s second half goal, Dowdallshill would hold out. The victory moves Gerry McShane’s side onto five points on the table, level with Annaghminnon Rovers. while McDermott’s remain pointless after seven rounds.

DOWDALLSHILL: Dermot McArdle; Seán Duffy, Darragh Newman, Anton Rogers; Paddy McKenna, Jack McGailey, Stephen Murray; Justin Halley, Dillon Curran 0-1; Donal Magennis 0-1, Noel Finnegan 0-1, Paudie Murray; Dylan McDonald 0-2, Niall McManus 1-6, Paul Gill 1-2. Subs: Stephen King, Cathal Sheridan, Máirtín Óg O’Brien, Cian Kieran.

SEANS: Brendan McGahon; Dean Brennan, Seán Martin, Lorcan Ludden 0-1; David McArdle, Seán McMahon, Danny Reilly; Peter Osborne, Kevin McMahon; Cormac Walsh 1-3, David O’Neill 0-5, Colin Curran 0-1; BJ Matthews 0-1, Declan Carroll, Emmett Duffy 0-3.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).