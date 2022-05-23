Louth GAA Division 3B reports

STABANNON PARNELLS 0-10

WOLFE TONES 1-5

Stabannon Parnells consolidated their place at the top of Division 3B on Friday evening with a hard-fought win against a fancied Wolfe Tones.

Tones started better and registered the first score of the match through Adam Gartland but Stabannon hit back through Seán Reynolds and Harry Butterly, on his first league start of the season.

The same two players added points for the hosts in a low-scoring first half and at the other end a score from Alan Fanning cut the gap to 0-4 to 0-2 the break.

Tones got a huge boost at the start of the second half when Ivor Kelly nipped in to flick the ball to the net, and with Stabannon losing Barry Lynch and Niall Cluskey to black cards, the visitors stretched their lead to three points thanks to Mark Healy scores.

It was looking good for the Drogheda men at that stage but Stabannon battled their way back into the game once they were restored to 15 players.

Butterly landed three points to get his team back on terms before Robbie Callaghan and Lynch helped put their side three up.

Strong defending limited Tones to just one point in the closing stages as Stabannon held out for another vital win.

STABANNON: Seán Nolan; Patrick Bell, Seán Halpenny, Daniel Clinton; David Cluskey, Shane McCoy, Eanna McCartney; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey; Barry Lynch 0-1, Bobby Butterly, Seán Reynolds 0-2; Harry Butterly 0-6, Robbie Callaghan 0-1, Barry McCoy. Subs: Mark Byrne for Callaghan, Fintan Martin for D Cluskey, Daniel Bannon for E McCartney.

WOLFE TONES: Stephen Murray Kierans; Kevin Collier, Reece Owens, Adam Gartland 0-1; Danny Byrne, Alan Fanning 0-1, Taidgh Rock 0-1; Patrick Fanning, Mark Healy 0-1; Jordan Duffy, Niall Smith, Garett Cooney; Ivor Kelly 1-1, Darren Weldon, Trevor Walsh. Subs: Seán McMahon for Byrne, Emmet Judge for Cooney, Caolan McKenna for A Fanning, Chris Cudden for Weldon, Cailean Floody for Duffy.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).

JOHN MITCHEL’S 2-16

DOWDALLSHILL 0-7

John Mitchels remain just a point behind the leaders in Division 3B after a securing a comfortable win over Dowdallshill on Sunday afternoon.

The game in Ballybailie saw the hosts turn in an impressive all-round display and at no stage did they look in danger of coming out on the wrong end of the scoreline.

With Stephen Coyle, John Bingham and John Gallagher leading the way, the hosts were on the front foot from the opening whistle and at the break had established a 1-7 to 0-3 lead. John Gallagher got the all-important goal for Mitchel’s.

The second period continued along a similar patter with the Dundalk side unable to make any real impression despite a battling effort.

Jake Gillespie added a second goal for Mitchel’s as they eased home by 15 points. Niall McManus top-scored for the ’Hill with five points.

JOHN MITCHELS: David Anderson; Michael Quinn, Shane Crossan, Gareth Finnigan; Mikey Nulty, Alan Mackin, Aaron Kane; John Bingham 0-1, Stephen Coyle 0-1; Aaron Keeley, Cathal Corrigan 0-2, Carl Courtney 0-2; Gareth Kane 0-2, John Gallagher 1-5, Jake Gillespie 1-2. Subs: Anto Coyle, Robert Coyle, Dean McCarron, Kevin Gallagher, Cathal Bradley 0-1.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Boudrin; Seán Duffy, Darragh Newman, Dylan McDonald; Paddy McKenna 0-1, Jack McGailey, Stephen King; Cathal Sheridan, Stephen Murray; Donal McGuinness, Paul Gill, Paudie Murray; Daniel Mulligan 0-1, Niall McManus 0-5, Noel Finnegan. Subs: Eamonn Duffy, Antone Rogers, Stephen Cooney, Cian Kieran, Kevin McGonigle.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines)

CUCHULAINN GAELS 2-5

ST NICHOLAS 2-8

St Nicholas came out on top of a tight affair against Cuchulainn Gaels in Omeath on Sunday evening.

With aid of the wind in the first half, the visitors took an early lead through points from Sam Reilly and Philip Kirwan. Drogheda derby hero Hayden Quinn continued his good run of form in front of goal by hitting the net to extend the Nicks’ lead. Gaels hit straight back with a goal of their own from the next play.

A free from Tadgh Martin along with a second point each for Reilly and Kirwan had St. Nicholas up by three, 1-5 to 1-2, at the break.

Substitute Fionn Meagher’s major was cancelled out straight away with a breakaway goal for Cuchulainn midway through the second half. However, Tadhg Martin’s accuracy from frees ensured the Nicks would remain on top of Division 3B.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finegan; Shahin Housidari, Alex Finegan, Conor Faulkner; Sam Reilly 0-2, Johnny Carter, Rian Farrell; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan; Hayden Quinn 1-1, Phillip Kirwan 0-2, Tadgh Martin 0-2; Evan Byrne, Paudi Downey 0-1, Caebhan Housidari. Subs: Fionn Meagher 1-0 for Byrne, Cian O'Brien for Faulkner, Stephen Hodgins for C Housidari.

REFEREE: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott’s).

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 1-13

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 1-12

James O’Connor was the hero of the hour for Annaghminnon Rovers as his third point proved to be the winning one against a spirited Sean McDermott’s outfit.

The Churchtown men hit the net with their first score through veteran Peter Osborne and they kept their noses in front, 1-6 to 1-5, at the half-time whistle.

Dwayne Markey pulled a goal back for the hosts at the end of the half. Paudi Russell was excellent for the home side and Markey added four points to his tally and that was enough to propel Rovers to their second win of the season, despite Tony Kelly and the returning Colin Curran’s best efforts.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Shane Russell; Seán McDonnell, Paul McArdle, Tomas Byrne; Paudi Russell 0-2, Ronan Byrne, Niall Brennan; Mark Hoey, Conor Russell 0-1; Colin Campbell 0-1, Dylan Mulholland, Fergal Markey 0-1; James O’Connor 0-3, Dwayne Markey 1-4, Aidan Lee Martin 0-1. Subs: Shane McMahon, Richie Ashfield, Tiernan O’Brien.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Brendan McGahon; Lorcan Ludden, Danny Reilly, Dean Brennan; Lorcan Myles 0-1, Sean McMahon 0-1, Danny Commins; Kevin McMahon 0-1, Cormac Walsh; David O’Neill 0-2, Peter Osborne 1-1, Tony Kelly, 0-4; Colin Curran 0-1, Declan Carroll 0-1, BJ Matthews.

REFEREE: John Crawley (St Kevin’s).