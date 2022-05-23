Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Louth GAA Division 3B reports

Hollywood Developments Division 3B

Mattock Rangers' Shane Hickey shoots with Shane Brennan of Sean O'Mahony's closing in during their Division 1 tussle on the Point Road. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Close

Mattock Rangers' Shane Hickey shoots with Shane Brennan of Sean O'Mahony's closing in during their Division 1 tussle on the Point Road. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Mattock Rangers' Shane Hickey shoots with Shane Brennan of Sean O'Mahony's closing in during their Division 1 tussle on the Point Road. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Mattock Rangers' Shane Hickey shoots with Shane Brennan of Sean O'Mahony's closing in during their Division 1 tussle on the Point Road. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

STABANNON PARNELLS 0-10

WOLFE TONES 1-5

Privacy