Louth GAA Division 3B reports

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 0-7

JOHN MITCHEL’S 4-14

John Mitchel’s remain top of the Division 3B table alongside St Nicholas after proving too strong for Sean McDermott’s at Mountrush on Saturday evening.

The visitors were always in charge of this game but it wasn’t until the second half that they found their goal-scoring touch as they hit the net four times to seal a comfortable win.

John Gallagher and Carl Courtney led the way in terms of point scoring and at the break they had helped their team build up a 0-11 to 0-3 lead.

The Seans were unable to match their opponents in that opening period and it got even more difficult in the second half as they faced into a strong wind. Despite putting in a battling display, the hosts were no match for a Mitchel’s side who had goals from Gallagher, Courtney and a brace from Jake Gillespie.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Brendan McGahon; John McGuinness, Seán McMahon, Danny Reilly; Ian Corbally, Seán Martin, Kevin McMahon; Danny Commins, Declan Carroll; BJ Matthews, Marty Duffy 0-2, Cormac Walsh 0-2; Lorcan Myles 0-2, Tony Kelly 0-1, Peter Osborne. Subs: David O’Neill, Dean Brennan, Kevin McMahon.

JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Shane Crossan, Leigh Ross, Emmet Farrell; Jamie Durnin, Alan Mackin, Mikey Nulty; John Bingham 0-1, Trevor Matthews 0-1; Andrew Bingham 1-1, Carl Courtney 0-3, John Gallagher 1-5; Robert Coyle, Jake Gillespie 2-1, Cathal Corrigan 0-1. Subs: Stephen Bingham for Coyle, Kevin Gallagher 0-2 for Corrigan, Gareth Finnegan for Farrell, Barry Cousins for Courtney, Stephen Coyle for Matthews.

REFEREE: Peter Hoey (Irelands)

ST NICHOLAS 1-9

WOLFE TONES 0-9

St Nicholas earned the bragging rights with a victory over Wolfe Tones on Saturday evening in this local derby.

The visitors were first to score with an early Sam Reilly point, but this was cancelled out by Tones who then, in turn, took the lead with a free. Both teams were finding it difficult to find openings but midway through the half Hayden Quinn created a chance and hit the back of the net for the Nicks.

Both teams traded three scores each before the half, the pick of these a fine individual effort from Rian Farrell, the Nicks reaching the break two up, 1-4 to 0-5.

Lee Kavanagh added a point from play early in the second half to extend the visitors’ lead to three. A black card for Tones allowed St Nicholas some extra space to play, Con Sheehan and a Phillip Kirwan 45 added to their tally.

Tones kept in the game with two frees but points from Paudi Downey and a late effort from Stephen Hodgins saw St Nicholas over the line.

WOLFE TONES: Stephen Murray Kierans; Danny Byrne, Reece Owens, Adam Gartland; Rhys McGovern, Dwayne Leavy, Tadhg Rock; Sam Kelly, Mark Healy 0-1; Alan Fanning, Gareth Cooney 0-1, Jordan Duffy 0-2; Darren Weldon 0-2, Ivor Kelly, Niall Smith 0-1. Subs: Paddy Fanning 0-1, Lorcan Mallon 0-1.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finegan; Stephen Finegan, Andrew Starrs, Declan Heeney; Sam Reilly 0-1, Paudi Downey 0-1, Rian Farrell 0-1; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan; Benner Maguire, Phillip Kirwan 0-2, Hayden Quinn 1-0; Tadgh Martin, Lee Kavanagh 0-1, Ceabhan Housidari 0-1. Subs: Con Sheehan 0-1 for Maguire; Stephen Hodgins 0-1 for Kavanagh; Alex Finegan for Quinn.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 1-12

CUCHULAINN GAELS 1-6

Annaghaminnon Rovers picked up their first win of the league season with victory over Cuchulainn Gaels.

The game at Stonetown saw the hosts turn in a strong second half display before claiming a deserved six-point victory.

The Omeath side went into the game high on confidence after defeating Dowdallshill the previous week and that was evident in a competitive first half.

There was little to choose between the teams for much of the opening period, but it ended with Annaghminnon holding a 1-6 to 1-4 lead with their goal coming from Dwayne Markey.

The second half saw Rovers up the pace and with Rory Whelan and Markey among the points, they took control of the game and ultimately came out on top.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ronan Gallagher; Chris Connolly, Paul McArdle, Tiarnan O’Brien; Colin Campbell 0-1, Niall Brennan, Paudie Russell; Conor Russell, Tony Brennan 0-1; Richie Ashfield 0-2, Dylan Mulholland 0-1, Fergal Markey; Dwayne Markey 1-4, James O’Connor, Rory Whelan 0-3. Subs: Ronan Byrne, Aidan Lee Martin, Shane McMahon, Johnny Comiskey.

REFEREE: John Crawley (St Kevin’s).

DOWDALLSHILL 2-6

STABANNON PARNELLS 3-14

At half-time, this game looked like it was going to go down to the wire in St Brigid’s Park only for Stabannon Parnells to up the ante and pick up the win against Dowdallshill on Saturday night.

Stephen Cooney and Derek Crilly traded goals in the even first half where only one point separated the sides at the break. Robbie Callaghan was the difference for Parnells as they led 1-5 to 1-4 at the break.

’Hill corner-forward Paul Gill did provide some resistance but Stabannon took over when Crilly landed his second from the penalty spot and Callaghan top scored on the night.

DOWDALLSHILL: Dermot McArdle; Dylan McDonald, David Ryan, Seán Duffy; Jack McGailey, Stephen Murray, Dylan Curran; Paul Flynn 0-1, Justin Halley; Donal Magennis 0-1, Stephen Cooney 1-0, Cathal Sheridan 0-1; Paul Gill 1-1, Niall McManus 0-2, Peter Hughes. Subs: Kevin McGonagle for Gill, Cian Kieran for McManus.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Seán Nolan; Patrick Bell, Seán Halpenny, Cathal Halpenny; Bobby Butterly, Barry McCoy, Danny Clinton; Niall Cluskey; Derek Crilly 2-5; Fintan Martin, Barry Lynch, Mark Byrne; Niall Fanning, Robbie Callaghan 1-7, David Cluskey. Subs: Eanna McCartney, Paul Egan, Cathal Reynolds, Alan Lynch, Seán Reynolds 0-2, Ger Durkan.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s)