Louth GAA Division 3B reports

WOLFE TONES 1-17

DOWDALLSHILL 0-6

Wolfe Tones continued their strong start to their league campaign with a victory over Dowdallshill on Saturday evening in Páirc Bhoilfe Toin.

Throughout the first half, with a gentle wind in their favour, the Drogheda men kept the visitors at bay as the hosts scored 12 unanswered points before the whistle blew for the first 30 minutes.

During the second half, Dowdallshill , led by Dermot McArdle, David Ryan, Justin Halley and Paul Flynn, battled hard, putting six points on the scoreboard, but it wasn't enough to recoup and fend off the Tones’ tally of 1-5 in the second half.

Gareth Cooney, in his first competitive match in over 12 months for the Tones, played a blinder, scoring four from play.

The only goal of the game came from an excellent sequence of play finished off coolly by 18-year-old Cailean Gallagher Floody, while Darragh Browne also impressed in his first competitive adult match.

WOLFE TONES: Stephen Murray-Kierans; Danny Byrne, Reece Owens, Tadhg Rock 0-1; Reece McGovern, Conor Farrell, Dwayne Leavy 0-1; Sam Kelly 0-1, Mark Healy 0-1; Alan Fanning 0-1, Garreth Cooney 0-4, Jordan Duffy 0-2; Cailean Gallagher Floody 1-0, Niall Smith 0-3, Darren Weldon 0-2. Subs: Aaron Byrne, Emmet Judge, Seán McMahon, Darragh Browne, Eoghan Brennan 0-1.

DOWDALLSHILL: Dermot McArdle; Dylan McDonald, David Ryan, Seán Duffy; Stephen Murray, Jack McGailey, Stephen King 0-1; Peter Hughes, Justin Halley 0-1; Donal Magennis, Paul Flynn 0-2, Luke O’Brien; Cian Kieran 0-1, Niall McManus 0-1, Noel Finnegan. Subs: Ryan Smyth, Dylan Curran, Kevin McGonagle, Ciarán Murray

REFEREE: Finton Levins (Hunterstown Rovers)

JOHN MITCHEL’S 0-18

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 1-8

John Mitchel’s made it two wins from two when they overcame Annaghminnon Rovers on a blustery Saturday evening in Ballybailie.

In what was at times a sloppy affair, the home side started slowly and found themselves behind when Aidan Lee Martin found the net for Rovers.

Mitchel’s kicked a number of wides in the opening 10 minutes but eventually began to find their range. They started to rack up the points and at half-time, had established an 0-11 to 1-1 lead.

The second half started off much the same as the first with Mitchel’s wasteful in front of goal. However, they rarely looked in any real danger as they added a further five points to their tally to win comfortably.

Trevor Matthews top scored with five points for the winners, while there were impressive displays by Jake Gillespie, John Bingham and Alan Mackin. For Annaghminnon, Dwayne Markey and Rory Phelan were among the points.

JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Shane Crossan, Mickey Quinn, Aaron Kane; Mikey Nulty 0-1, Alan Mackin, Jamie Durnin 0-1; John Bingham, Trevor Matthews 0-5; Andrew Bingham 0-1, Gareth Kane 0-2, Cathal Corrigan; Carl Courtney 0-2, John Gallagher 0-3, Jake Gillespie 0-3. Subs: Robbie Coyle, Barry Cousins, Leigh Ross, Stephen Bingham, Diarmuid Durnin.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ronan Gaughran; Tiernan O’Brien, Paul McArdle, Paudie Russell; Ronan Byrne, Colin Campbell, Niall Brennan; Tommy Byrne, Mark Hoey 0-1; Rory Phelan 0-4, Dylan Mulholland, James O’Connor; Conor Russell, Dwayne Markey 0-3, Aidan Lee Martin 1-0. Subs: Tony Brennan, Shane McMahon, Chris Connolly, Seán McDonnell, Johnny Comiskey, Fergal Markey.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s)

ST NICHOLAS 1-9

SEAN MCDERMOTTS 1-4

St Nicholas added another two points to their league tally with a win over Sean McDermott’s in Pentony Park on Easter Sunday morning.

The first half was a stop-start affair with both defences on top and neither team able to show much in attack. A Tadgh Martin free eventually broke the deadlock midway through the half.

Seans opened their account with a well-worked goal soon after. A free from the visitors and a Ceabhan Housidari point had McDermott’s 1-1 to 0-2 up at the break.

An early brace for the Nicks from Hayden Quinn and another free from Martin had the hosts back level. With all the momentum, St Nicholas pushed on into a lead with points from Paudi Downey and Lee Kavanagh.

McDermott’s, to their credit, pulled back to within one, but a late Martin point and Downey goal ensured the home side took the spoils.

ST.NICHOLAS: Shane Finnegan; Stephen Finnegan, Andrew Starrs, Declan Heeney; Sam Reilly, Paudi Downey 1-1, Rian Farrell; Brian Carter, Phillip Kirwan; Fionn Meagher, Tadgh Martin 0-5 (3f), Hayden Quinn 0-1; Evan Byrne, Lee Kavanagh 0-1, Ceabhan Housidari 0-1. Subs: Stephen Hodgins, Jimmy Murray, Johnny Carter, Benner Maguire.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).