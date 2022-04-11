Louth GAA Division 3B reports

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 1-11

WOLFE TONES 3-9

Wolfe Tones edged out Sean McDermott’s in an entertaining fixture at Mountrush.

Tones made a lively start with some well-taken free-kicks converted by Darren Weldon. Adam Gartland also contributed to the scoring in the first half. Paddy Fanning got the only goal of the first 30 minutes to help his side to lead by 1-4 to 0-6, with Marty Duffy and Emmet Duffy on target for the hosts.

The second half started in a similar pattern to the first with Tones on top and they found the net through Ivor Kelly and a fine second from Fanning.

McDermott’s fought back and scored four without reply but Mark Healy, Niall Smith, and Tadhgh Rock, steadied the ship for the Drogheda men. The McDermotts added a late goal through Emmet Duffy but it wasn’t enough to save the game.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Brendan McGahon; Conor Walsh, Seán McMahon, Danny Reilly; BJ Matthews, Danny Commins, Kevin McMahon 0-3; Emmet Duffy 1-2, Ian Corbally; Tony Kelly, Declan Carroll, Dean Brennan; Lorcan Myles, Marty Duffy 0-6, Peter Osborne. Subs: Kevin McGahon, Fergal Finn.

WOLFE TONES: Stephen Murray Kierans; Danny Byrne, Conor Farrell, Adam Gartland 0-1; Rhys McGovern, Dwayne Leavy, Alan Fanning; Sam Kelly, Paddy Fanning 2-0; Mark Healy 0-1, Niall Smith 0-2; Darren Weldon 0-4, Ivor Kelly 1-0, Cailean Floody. Subs: Tadhg Rock 0-1, Reece Owens, Darren Kelly, Caolan McKenna, Shane Kelly.

referee: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s)

ANNAHGMINNON ROVERS 2-7

ST NICHOLAS 4-5

St Nicholas opened up their league campaign with a hard-fought victory in Annaghminnon on Saturday night.

It was the home team who started brightest, capitalising on some tentative play from the Nicks. Annaghminnon raced into a three-point lead and only for some heroics from St Nicholas goalkeeper, Shane Finneagan, it could have been a lot more.

The visitors finally registered their first score through the impressive Tadgh Martin. His point was quickly followed by a Sam Reilly goal. Two Martin frees and a free for Annaghminnon had the Nicks two up at the break, 1-3 to 0-4.

An early Hayden Quinn goal set the Nicks up for a dominant third quarter. Tadgh Martin and Lee Kavanagh both found the net with Sam Reilly pointing from play to extend the lead. Annaghminnon kept pushing and added goals from Dylan Mulholland and Fergal Markey late on to leave a nervy finish but another Martin free saw St Nicholas over the line and two points on the board.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ronan Gaughran; Tiarnan O’Brien, Paul McArdle, Pádraig Russell; Colin Campbell, Niall Brennan, Ronan Byrne; Mark Hoey, Tony Brennan; Dylan Mulholland 1-0, Conor Russell 0-2, Dwayne Markey; Aidan Lee 0-1, James O’Connor 0-1, Rory Phelan 0-2. Subs: Eddie Finnegan, Shane McMahon, Fergal Markey 1-0.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finneagan; Sahin Housidari, Andrew Starrs, Declan Heeney; Sam Reilly 1-1, Paudi Downey, Rian Farrell; Aaron Flanagan, Brian Carter; Hayden Quinn 1-0, Tadgh Martin 1-4 (0-4f), Fionn Meagher; Caebhan Housidari, Lee Kavanagh 1-0, Evan Byrne. Subs: Connor Faulkner for Reilly, Cian O’Brien for Downey, Stephen Hodgins for Kavanagh.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).

STABANNON PARNELLS 0-11

JOHN MITCHEL’S 1-13

John Mitchel’s produced a strong second half performance to see off neighbours Stabannon Parnells in Saturday evening’s entertaining clash at Stabannon.

The Division 3B opener was a competitive affair that saw the teams level at the break only for the visitors to take charge in the second half on their way to a deserved victory.

The hosts had a good share of scorers over the hour including efforts from Fintan Martin, Niall Cluskey, Robbie Callaghan and Seán Reynolds on his debut and had nine points on the board at the short whistle.

However, a goal from Andrew Bingham ensured that the teams went in at the break level at 1-6 to 0-9.

Stabannon were unable to maintain their efforts in the second half as the Mitchels began to take on control and ran out deserving winners. John Gallagher led the way with five points, while Trevor Matthews, Jamie Durnin and Jake Gillespie were also on the scoresheet.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Seán Nolan; Thomas Campbell, Seán Halpenny, Daniel Clinton; Bobby Butterly, Barry McCoy, Barry Lynch; Derek Crilly 0-1, Niall Cluskey 0-2; David Cluskey, Seán Reynolds 0-1, Johnny McGee 0-1; Daniel Bannon 0-2, Robbie Callaghan 0-2, Fintan Martin 0-2. Subs: Patrick Bell for Martin, Benny O’Kane for Bannon.

JOHN MITCHELS: David Anderson; Shane Crossan, Emmet Farrell, Aaron Kane; Mikey Nulty 0-2, Michael Quinn, Jamie Durnin 0-1; John Bingham, Trevor Matthews 0-2; Andrew Bingham 0-1, Carl Courtney 0-1, Cathal Corrigan; Gareth Kane, John Gallagher 0-5, Jake Gillespie 0-1. Sub: Aaron Keely for Corrigan.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín)

DOWDALLSHILL 1-8

CUCHULAINN GAELS 4-6

Cuchulainn Gaels recovered from a lethargic start to claim an opening round win in Division 3B with goals from Rammie Philips (2), Cian McDonald and Michael McCabe proving crucial.

The visitors, who had lost to the same opponents in the Kevin Mullen Plate three weeks previous,had the advantage of a stiff breeze in the opening half, but in spite of this, found themselves trailing 1-4 to 0-2 entering the second quarter.

Dowdallshill had Noel Finnegan back in the starting 15 and they dominated the early exchanges, with Finnegan scoring the opening three points of the game, before the same player dispatched a penalty after Paul Flynn had been brought down.

However, the dynamic of the game soon changed with a brace of Omeath goals, and the visitors went on to register another 1-2 without reply before half time, to lead 3-4 to 1-5 at the break.

On the restart, the Hill eventually cut the deficit to two points with efforts from Justin Halley and Finnegan, but the second goal they craved failed to materialise. The game was put to bed when Gaels raised a fourth green flag, before Dowdallshill’s misery was complete when sub Paul Gill was sent off.

DOWDALLSHILL: Dermot McArdle; Dylan McDonald, Eamonn Duffy, Seán Duffy; Stephen King, Stephen Murray, Paddy McKenna; Cathal Sheridan, Daniel Mulligan; Donal Magennis 0-1, Paul Flynn, Justin Halley 0-1; Noel Finnegan 1-6, Stephen Cooney, Jack McGailey. Subs: Paul Gill for Cooney, Cian Kieran for McDonald, Luke O’Brien for S Duffy.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Ciarán Connolly; Peter Morgan, Callum Fearon, Brendan McKeown; Martin Hynes, Francis O’Hagan, Seamus McCabe; David Reilly, Michael McCabe 1-3; Eoin McDonald, Fabian Kerton, Benny O’Hagan; Jordan Loye 0-1, Rammie Phillips 2-1, Cian McDonald 1-1. Subs: Seán Brennan for C Fearon, Conall Donnelly for P Morgan, Stephen Mullen for F Kerton.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells)