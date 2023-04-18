Louth GAA Division 3B league preview

Trevor Matthews could be a very influential force for John Mitchel's in their bid to get out of the bottom tier. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

The Stonetown men have recruited well during the off-season and will be hopeful of progressing this year having failed to build on a decent league display in last autumn’s championship. Capable of taking scalps along the way under Cormac Malone.

CUCHULAINN GAELS

Jamie Molloy, James Sharkey and Philip McGovern are promising newcomers to the Gaels team having come through Louth development squads. Manager Noel Litchfield will have them fit and organised. The Omeath men will be no pushovers and will be eyeing a top half finish.

DOWDALLSHILL

Dowdallshill have turned to former Louth midfielder Gerry Curran to lead them into the new season. Their Kevin Mullen Shield form wasn’t overly encouraging, although Niall McManus is a proven scorer at this grade and he can help them earn a few wins along the way.

JOHN MITCHEL’S

Jimmy Murray has taken charge in Ballybailie and will be targetting nothing less than promotion. The loss of Gareth Kane is significant but John Gallagher, Trevor Matthews and Jake Gillespie are more than capable of starring at this grade. In the title race.

NAOMH MALACHI

In Division 3B for the first time following relegation last season. With Jason and Darren Clarke back with the club, and Conor Nicholson having joined, the Courtbane club will be confident of challenging for promotion. They enjoyed a good Mullen Shield and are potential champions.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S

Aidan Shevlin has got off to a strong start in charge of Sean McDermott’s as they look to finish much higher than last season’s seventh place. The Tuite brothers’ incoming has provided an edge in attack alongside Kevin McMahon. A top half finish looks on the cards.

ST NICHOLAS

St Nicholas have worked hard at bringing young players through in recent years and showed signs of promise last season before fading. They will be looking to muster a promotion push this time around with Fionn Meagher, Philip Kirwan and Paudi Downey leading up front.

WESTERNS

The situation is improving all the time in Reaghstown following a tough couple of years. They should more capable of winning matches in the fourth tier having lost every match in Division 3A last year. Mick Martin, promising Matthew Kane and Ryan Duffy can show the way.