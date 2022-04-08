Louth GAA – Division 3A team-by-team profile

Glen Emmets The junior kingpins were cruelly denied promotion last year having won this division with a perfect record. They’re all but certainties to retain the title and catapult into Division 2 in Raymond Lambe’s second season in charge.

Glyde Rangers

Gus Flynn’s men could well be finally set to deliver in the junior grade in terms of the championship, while league progression isn’t out of the equation either, albeit likelier through the play-offs. They’ll be well in the mix by the time Niall Sharkey returns from Louth duty.

Lannleire

The nearly men. Can Lannleire get up at long last? Well, their Mullen Shield form wouldn’t suggest so, but they are getting their panel back together after a rotten few years injury-wise. They’re a well-balanced team capable of stepping up a grade but getting there might be a different story, especially in the league.

Na Piarsaigh

The Rock Road men are building steadily and should be in the promotion play-off picture. The recent Mullen Shield semi-final win over Glyde was a confidence booster, while they’ve fresh blood in Fionn Tipping to go along with their experience and talisman Micheál Begley.

Naomh Malachi

Probably ill-equipped in terms of a promotion shot but capable of irritating the division’s stronger teams on their day. Peter McShane remains at the helm and with 15 matches down for decision, they’ll be hopeful of amassing more than the two wins they managed last season.

Westerns

The Reaghstown outfit are bearing the brunt of emigration and are likely to be negotiating a season of struggle. There are young players coming and in Matthew Kane, they’ve a real talent, but scores will be hard to come by with the onus set to fall on player/manager Anthony Durnin. Relegation looks likely.