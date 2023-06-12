Louth GAA Division 3A reports

Stephen Murray, Dowdallshill, puts in a strong challenge on Annaghminnon Rovers' James O'Connor in the sides' Division 3B clash. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

GLYDE RANGERS 0-7

Wolfe Tones boosted their survival prospects in Division 3A with an impressive victory over Glyde Rangers on Saturday night.

With Rory Taaffe and Brian Duffy duelling throughout the first half, the even sides went in at the break level, 0-6 each.

It was the visitors who took the first score after half time, but Tones seized upon their scoring opportunities thereafter and held possession for the majority of the second half. Although denied gilt-edged goal chances on numerous occasions by Tallanstown netminder David Brennan, the hosts' points tally was enough to put the game to bed.

WOLFE TONES: Alan Sweeney; Danny Byrne, Seán McQuail, Alan Fanning; Seán Flanagan, Patrick Fanning, Adam Gartland; Mark Healy, Garrett Cooney 0-2; Liam Gaffney 0-1, Jordan Duffy, Dwayne Leavy; Darren Weldon, Rory Taaffe 0-7, Chris Cudden. Subs: Dean Haggans for Duffy, Sam Kelly 0-1 for Gartland, Niall Smith 0-1 for Weldon, Rhys McGovern for Cudden.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Gerard Bourton, Conor McCullough, Pauric Kearney; Tadhg Kellett 0-1, Fiachra Sheridan, Darren McKeever 0-1; Lee Finnegan, Jack McKeever; Barry Brennan, Brian Duffy 0-3, Aaron Myles 0-1; Killian Scott 0-2, Conor Sheridan 0-1, Oran Matthews 0-1. Subs: Leigh Byrne, Peter Duffy, Kevin Kane.

REFEREE: Fiachra Lambe (O Raghallaighs).

STABANNON PARNELLS 1-13

OLIVER PLUNKETTS 0-10

Stabannon Parnells edged this ‘four pointer’ at the top of Division 3A to inflict a first loss for table toppers Oliver Plunkett’s.

The gap between first and second is now down to four points but the hosts look to have gained control of the play-off place with the chasing pack four points behind.

Parnells dominated the first 15 minutes of the game and went five points up thanks to Harry Butterly’s accuracy from frees. Plunkett’s, through Cian Brady, slowly worked their way back and reduced their deficit to 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

The second half saw Wayne Kierans' side start really well and score a couple of points before Seán Reynolds got the important goal after Stephen Beirth denied Derek Crilly’s one-on-one chance.

Plunkett’s had a glorious goal chance denied by Anthony Briscoe, who was sharp off his line and made himself big to produce an excellent save. That was at a key stage and without that major, Plunkett’s could not get back into the game.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Anthony Briscoe; Ryan Halpenny, Barry McCoy 0-1, Alan Reynolds; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, David Cluskey; Derek Crilly 0-1, Niall Cluskey 0-1; Jake Corrigan; Bobby Butterly 0-1, Aonghus Giggins 0-1; Harry Butterly 0-7, Seán Reynolds 1-0, Robert Callaghan 0-1. Subs: Tadhg Carroll for Corrigan, Thomas McBride for Lynch, Fintan Martin for Crilly.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Stephen Beirth; Richard Bateson, Davy McTaggert, Cillian Smith; Barry Reynolds, Gary Keogh, Shaun Smith; Robbie Brodigan, Cian Matthews; Davy Lambe, Conor Haggans 0-1, Niall Murtagh 0-1; Kristian Nolan 0-2, Stephen Keeley 0-1, Cian Brady 0-2. Subs: Seán Callaghan 0-2 for Lambe, Adam Smith 0-1 for Nolan, Luke Carley for Murtagh, Cillian Mathews for Bateson, Seán Boyle for Keeley.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 1-9

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-8

Naomh Fionnbarra remain rooted to the bottom of Division 3A following this loss away to Na Piarsaigh Blackrock at Pairc An tAthair Ui Dhubhthaigh on Saturday night.

Both teams were out of form moving into the relegation encounter and it was 0-5 apiece at the break. However, it was David Boyle’s late goal for the hosts that finally settled the tense affair. The hosts have now extended the gap above the Barrs to four points and join Tones and Glyde in the table.

Despite Jack Regan, Ciarán Murphy and Conor Osborne finding their range, Boyle’s match-winner off the bench was crucial.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Adam Molloy 0-1; John Galligan, Joe Woods, Seamus Connolly; Fionn Tipping, Cormac McCartney 0-1, Stephen McGuinness; Ciarán Murphy 0-2, James Mahoney; Tommy Muckian 0-1, Robert Murphy 0-3, Mark Larkin; Gerard Rice, James McCartney, Jamie Fealy, Seamus Reid. Subs: Darren Muckian, David Boyle 1-0.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Fionn McQuillan; Hugh McGrane, Colin McGrane, Adam Hanratty; Kalum Regan, Josh Crosbie, Cormac Reynolds; Niall Woods 0-1, Colm Smith; Máirtín Murphy 0-1, Conor Osborne, Michael McArdle; Jack Regan 0-2, Ciarán Markey 0-1, Ciarán Murphy 0-2. Subs: Aaron Kearney for Smith, Jack Butterly for McArdle.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).