Louth GAA Division 3A reports

WOLFE TONES 1-6

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 1-11

Oliver Plunkett’s gladly took the derby spoils at Wolfe Tones on Saturday night.

Former Plunkett’s forward Rory Taaffe found the net to give the Tones some early impetus but with veteran Cian Matthews pulling the strings, the Mell side stuck to their task to lead 0-7 to 1-1 at the break.

In the second half, Conor Haggans provided more daylight between the sides despite the best efforts of Taaffe, Niall Smith and Garrett Cooney.

WOLFE TONES: Alan Sweeney; Taidgh Rock, Patrick Fanning, Alan Fanning; Danny Byrne, Seán McQuail, Adam Gartland 0-1; Seán Flanagan, Mark Healy; Liam Gaffney, Joe Comiskey, Dwayne Leavy; Rory Taaffe 1-3, Jordan Duffy, Chris Cudden Subs: Eoghan O'Shea for P Fanning, Garrett Cooney 0-1 for Healy, Niall Smith 0-1 for Comiskey, Conor Farrell for Flanagan, Cathal Bergin for Rock.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Colum Duffy; Ricky Bateson, Davy McTaggert, Cillian Matthews; Barry Reynolds, Gary Keogh, Adam Lambe 0-1; Seán Boyle, Dean Carolan 0-1; Niall Murtagh, Cian Matthews 0-1, Conor Haggans 1-0; Adam Smith, Cian Brady 0-7, Stephen Keeley. Subs: Luke Carley for Murtagh, Seán Callaghan 0-1 for Smith, David Lambe for Haggins, Jamie Byrne for Cian Matthews, Kevin Keogh for Boyle

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).

STABANNON PARNELLS 0-13

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 1-7

Naomh Fionnbarra suffered a defeat to Stabannon Parnells in Saturday evening’s mid-Louth derby.

Parnells adapted to their first game in the higher grade while the Barrs struggled having come down last year.

The returning Louth U20 duo of Harry Butterly and Seán Reynolds once again proved significant as they combined for nearly half of Parnells’ winning total on the night.

With the Togher-based outfit trailing by 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time, Hugh Osborne palmed home a lifeline goal after a raking high ball clipped back out to him off the upright.

Parnells kept their heads, however, and Barry McCoy swerved over a beauty from the outside of the left to edge the hosts to victory.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Pádraig Malone; Patrick Bell, Mark Byrne, Tadhg Carroll; Ryan Halpenny, Niall Cluskey, David Cluskey; Derek Crilly 0-2, Thomas Campbell; Jonny McGee, Bobby Butterly 0-1, Daniel Clinton; Robbie Callaghan 0-2, Harry Butterly 0-4, Seán Reynolds 0-2. Subs: Barry McCoy 0-1 for D Cluskey, Fintan Martin 0-1 for Byrne, Dean Lynch for Callaghan, Aonghus Giggins for Campbell, Thomas McBride for McGee.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Fionn McQuillan; Stephen Doyle, Cormac Reynolds, Ronan Callaghan; Hugh McGrane 0-1, Josh Crosbie 0-1, Colm Smith; Niall Woods, Kalum Regan; Pádraig Butterly 0-1, Conor Osborne 0-1, Michael McArdle; Hugh Osborne 1-0, Ciarán Markey 0-3, Jack Regan. Subs: Aaron Kearney for Crosbie, Adam Hanratty for Smith, Máirtín Murphy for McArdle, Ciarán Murphy for Regan.

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).