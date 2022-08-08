Louth GAA Division 3A reports

GLEN EMMETS 5-16

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 0-5

Glen Emmets were crowned Division 3A champions on Saturday night after a business-like performance in victory over Na Piarsaigh Blackrock.

For somewhat controversial reasons, Emmets have been the best in this division for the second season running. This year, however, promotion has been attached and deservedly so as they were frontrunners all along.

Emmets did not lose focus from last year and held their nerve during bad stretches and unearthed some new talent as well.

Diarmuid Cullen is one of those newcomers, he came off the bench to land the fifth goal for Ray Lambe's well-drilled side.

Keelan O'Neill set the barometer with goals at the start and end of the first half along a major by Damien Grimes. Evan English struck early in the second half and the Tullyallen me could eventually enjoy glory and bask in the glow of the two-year wait for league promotion.

EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Emmet Delaney, Sam Kenny 0-1, Cathal Maguirel Keith Boylan, Danny Grimes, Robbie Byrne; Conor Grimes 0-1, Cian Talbot; Alex Carolan 0-3, James Butler 0-4, Evan English 1-0; Ronan Grufferty 0-1, Damien Grimes 1-2, Keelan O’Neill 2-3. SUBS: Diarmuid Cullen 1-1, Alex Blakeman Fowler, Jamie Farnan, James Breen, Sean Brodigan.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Aidan Marks; Fionn Tipping, Shane Roddy, John Galligan; Seán Magill, Michael Woods, Joe Woods; Cormac McCartney, James McCartney; Gerard Rice, Mark Larkin, Ciarán Murphy; Tiernan Nash, Seán Geeney, Stephen Arrowsmith. Subs: Seamus Gonnelly, Tommy Muckian.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).

GLYDE RANGERS 2-5

LANNLÉIRE 0-12

A Paul Doyle point from a sweetly struck 45 after 57 minutes of 3A action proved to be the winning score on Saturday night, thus securing the Dunleer side a Division 2 promotion play-off place against Oliver Plunkett’s.

The score left Lannléire leading by four points but Jack McKeever’s second goal a minute later set up a tense finish to the game.

At half-time, the sides were level at 1-4 to 0-7.

Lannléire can thank Liam Callan for a couple of top saves, including a terrific penalty save 20 minutes into the second half, but Glyde will rue their profligacy up front, 11 wides over the hour against just three for the visitors

GLYDE: David Brennan; Conor McCullough, Céin Sheridan 0-1, Fiachra Sheridan; Ultan Larney, Gerard Farrell, Tadgh Kellett; Niall Sharkey 0-1; Brian Duffy 0-2; Barry Brennan, Conor Sheridan, Jack McKeever 2-0; Killian Scott, Lee Finnegan, Oisín Lynch 0-1. Subs: Aaron Devlin, Gerard Bourton, Pauric Kearney.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Paul Doyle 0-1, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Ian Mulroy 0-1, Briain McGuinness, Garry Monaghan; Jack Maguire, Pierce Hawkins; Colin Murphy 0-5, Paul Callan 0-1, Killian Gregory 0-3; Niall Lennon 0-1, Bob Murphy, Darragh Malone. Sub: Mark Dunne for B Murphy.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).

NAOMH MALACHI 1-16

WESTERNS 0-10

Naomh Malachi secured a place in the Division 3A relegation play-off by beating and, therefore, relegating Westerns in the process at Courtbane on Saturday night.

The hosts’ first clean sheet since they played the same opposition back in May went a long way to victory.

At the other end, Keelan Conlon’s goal made it 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time. Despite Benny Harlin’s best efforts, relegation could not be avoided for the Reaghstown men as Shane Rogers was on song with six frees on the night.

MALACHI’S: Paul Burke; Ciarán Hughes, Brendan McShane, Conall Stafford; Donal Begley, Michael McLoughlin, Jamie Kelly 0-1; Pádraig McLoughlin 0-2, Kevin McShane 0-2; Mark Meegan, Jack Kirwan 0-2, Pádraig Moley 0-3; Shane Rogers 0-9, Keelan Conlon 1-0, Gary McShane. Subs: Collie Rooney for Meegan, David Begley for Kelly, Ronan McElroy for Conlon, James McShane for Moley.

WESTERNS: Dermott McArdle; Liam Murray, James Ward, Andy Murray; Conor Smyth, John Murray, Adam Duffy; Dylan Ogle, Roan Gallagher; Patrick Kerley, Matthew Kane, Benny Harlin; Seán McGuinness, Ryan Duffy, Justin Cunningham.

REFEREE: John Crawley (St Kevin’s).