Louth GAA Division 3A reports

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 3-12

WESTERNS 0-5

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock travelled to Reaghstown to collect their second win in July over a determined Westerns side.

Promotion is still an option for the Dundalk men and they took care of business early on Thursday night.

Justin Cunningham found the target along with Dylan Ogle but there was no matching Fionn Tipping and Joe Woods, who got a point from the back for ‘Shorty’ Treanor’s men.

Welcome goals from Seán Geeney and Tommy Muckian pushed the tie over the line while top-scorer on the night Robert Murphy capped another good performance with a well-taken goal.

WESTERNS: Peter Shiels; Liam Murray, James Ward, Connor McClellan; Conor Smyth, Andy Murray, Seán McGuinness; Matthew Kane, Finn Duffy; Patrick Kerley, Dylan Ogle 0-1, Mick Martin; Anthony Durnin 0-2, Justin Cunningham 0-2, John Murray.

NAPS: Damien McCrink; Joe Woods 0-1, Ronan McCartney, Shane Roddy; Fionn Tipping, Michael Woods, James Mahoney 0-1; Cormac McCartney 0-1, Gerard Smyth; Seán Geeney 1-1, Ciarán Murphy 0-2, Tommy Muckian 1-1; Robert Murphy 1-3, David Boyle, Stephen McGuinness 0-2. Subs: Stephen Arrowsmith, Chris Kellet, Gerard Rice, James McCartney, John Garvey.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).

GLEN EMMETS 2-10

LANNLÉIRE 1-10

Two second half goals were required for Glen Emmets to stave off a tremendous Lannléire fightback at Cusack Park.

Goalscorers Keelan O’Neill and Conor Grimes clipped over a brace apiece in a dominant first half for the home side, which also included two Evan English points, to put Emmets in control of the contest, 0-8 to 0-3, at half-time as their opponents kicked only one point from play from Paul Callan in the opening half.

A Callan goal midway through the second period made it a one-point game in Tullyallen but with all the momentum with Glen O’Reilly’s men, matchwinner O’Neill would respond with a goal instantly.

The Dunleer side kept probing with points from half-back Garry Monaghan and sub Alan Murphy. However, Emmets would finish stronger and Grimes saw off the visitors’ hopes with a late goal as Ray Lambe's charges edge relentlessly towards promotion.

EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Eoin Delaney, Sam Kenny, Tom Grimes; Cathal Maguire, Danny Grimes 0-1, Robbie Byrne; Keith Boylan, Cian Talbot 0-1; Seán Byrne, Keelan O’Neill 1-3, Evan English 0-2; Ronan Grufferty, Conor Grimes 1-3, Damien Grimes 0-1. Subs: James Butler, Eoghan Maguire, Alex Carolan.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Paul Doyle, Paul McGeough, Darragh Goodman; Garry Monaghan 0-1, Briain McGuinness, Jason Torris; Pierce Hawkins, Jack Maguire; Killian Gregory 0-1, Kyle van Rijhn 0-1, Colin Murphy 0-3; Paul Callan 1-1, Bob Murphy, Darragh Malone 0-2. Subs: Alan Murphy 0-1 for Goodman, Alan McEvoy for Maguire.

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).

NAOMH MALACHI 0-7

GLYDE RANGERS 1-12

Glyde Rangers continue to stay in the hunt for promotion after a dogged away victory over Naomh Malachi.

Without the services of county man Niall Sharkey, it was his brother, Barry, who stepped up to the mark for the Tallanstown men. Sharkey landed a goal and point in a second half blitz that swung the tie firmly in Gus Flynn’s side's favour.

A point from Pádraig Moley and frees by Shane Rogers had Malachi’s in the game but lacking a knockout punch as they trailed 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time.

In a game that involved two Paul Burkes, one in goals for the Courtbane men and the other with the whistle, a point from Mark Meegan wasn’t to be enough in the second half for the hosts as Rangers upped the ante on the back of Sharkey’s decisive goal. Alan Kirk and Brian Duffy points extended the lead.

MALACHI’S: Paul Burke; Stephen Burns, Conor Begley, Donal Mulholland; Aaron Gogarty, David Begley, Aaron Mulholland; Pádraig McLoughlin, Kevin McShane; Michael McLoughlin, Pádraig Moley 0-3, Conall Stafford; Shane Rogers 0-3, Jack Kirwan, Donal Begley. Subs: Mark Meegan 0-1 for Stafford, Ronan McElroy for McLoughlin, Ciarán Hughes for Gogarty.

GLYDE: David Brennan; Fiachra Sheridan, Céin Sheridan, Jack McKeever; Gerard Bourton, Ciaráin Sheridan, Ultan Larney; Lee Finnegan, Dion Conlon 0-2; Barry Brennan, Conor Sheridan 0-1, Tadgh Kellett 0-1; Conor McCullagh 0-2, Brian Duffy 0-2, Oisin Lynch 0-1. Subs: Barry Sharkey 1-1, Seán Devaney, Pauric Kearney, Dylan Kearney.

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).