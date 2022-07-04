Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Louth GAA Division 3A reports

Hollywood Developments Division 3A

John Mitchel's suffered defeat to Wolfe Tones in Saturday night's Division 3B match played in Drogheda. Picture: Colin Bell Expand

Close

John Mitchel's suffered defeat to Wolfe Tones in Saturday night's Division 3B match played in Drogheda. Picture: Colin Bell

John Mitchel's suffered defeat to Wolfe Tones in Saturday night's Division 3B match played in Drogheda. Picture: Colin Bell

John Mitchel's suffered defeat to Wolfe Tones in Saturday night's Division 3B match played in Drogheda. Picture: Colin Bell

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 3-10

NAOMH MALACHI 0-7

Privacy