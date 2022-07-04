Louth GAA Division 3A reports

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 3-10

NAOMH MALACHI 0-7

Naomh Malachi had a chance to gain parity with Na Piarsaigh Blackrock on the Division 3A table but David Boyle firmly shut that door with yet another goalscoring display.

With just two points separating the sides on the table, the Courtbane men travelled in hope but Boyle finished with 2-1 to see off the visitors.

Robert Murphy got Shorty Treanor’s side's other goal on the night in the comprehensive victory ahead of phase two where Mals now look destined for that relegation play-off spot.

NAPS: Aidan Marks; Joe Woods, Ronan McCartney, Shane Roddy; Fionn Tipping, Michael Woods, Stephen Arrowsmith; Cormac McCartney 0-1, Mark Larkin 0-5; Ciarán Murphy, Gerard Smyth, Tommy Muckian 0-1; Robert Murphy 1-2, David Boyle 2-1, Gerard Rice. Subs: Stephen McGuinness, Jason McCourt, Seán Connolly, Robbie O’Hanlon, Tiernan Nash.

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley).

WESTERNS 0-4

GLEN EMMETS 2-12

Glen Emmets got back to winning ways with a comfortable victory over winless Westerns in Reaghstown on Saturday night.

Having drawn the week before, Emmets were in a determined mood from the start and county man Conor Grimes set the tone with three of his points in the first half.

Justin Cunningham found the range for Westerns as they trailed 0-6 to 0-1 at the break. The second half belonged to James Butler as the wing-forward shot 2-1 to provide the scoreline with that extra bit of gloss for the leaders as they head into round three in pole position.

WESTERNS: Peter Shiels; Liam Murray, James Ward, Connor McClellan; Conor Smyth, Andy Murray, Benny Harlin; Matthew Kane, Finn Duffy; Patrick Kerley, Mick Martin 0-1, Dylan Ogle 0-1; Anthony Durnin, Justin Cunningham 0-2, John Murray.

EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Conor Stafford, Sam Kenny, Tom Grimes 0-1; Cathal Maguire, Danny Grimes, Alex Blakeman Fowler; Evan English 0-1, Cian Talbot; Eoghan Maguire, Conor Grimes 0-3, Jame Butler 2-1; Ronan Grufferty 0-3, Damien Grimes 0-1, Keelan O’Neill 0-2. Subs: Jamie Farnan, Eoin Delaney, Alex Carolan, Sean Byrne, James Byrne.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).

GLYDE RANGERS 0-10

LANNLÉIRE 2-13

Lannléire opened up a five-point gap over opponents Glyde Rangers in a crunch game for the promotion play-off spot in Division 3A on Sunday afternoon.

The Dunleer men lost Peter Fortune and his replacement, Lorcan Callaghan, to injuries inside the first four minutes. These stoppages contributed to lengthy additional time at the end of first half.

Brian Duffy showed well for the hosts but Darragh Malone showed supreme concentration to blast home his first goal before the delayed half-time to give the visitors a 1-5 to 0-7 lead at the interval in Tallanstown.

Glen O’Reilly brought on Colin Murphy a minute before the break and he kicked a free along with adding five more second half scores, four from frees.

Glyde could only muster three second half scores and Malone's second half goal arrived on 46 minutes and it capped a brilliant display from the young man.

GLYDE: David Brennan; Lee Finnegan 0-1, Conor McCullagh, Gerrard Farrell; Fiachra Sheridan, Conor Sheridan, Tadhg Kellett; Ciaráin Sheridan, Dion Conlon 0-1; Barry Brennan, Alan Kirk, Aaron Devlin; Brian Duffy 0-4, Trevor O'Brien 0-4, Ultan Larney. Subs: Gerard Bourton, Céin Sheridan, Seán Devaney.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Paul Doyle; Jason Torris, Briain McGuinness, Kyle Van Rijhn; Pierce Hawkins, Jack Maguire; Ian Mulroy 0-1, Peter Fortune, Garry Monaghan; Killian Gregory 0-3, Bob Murphy 0-1, Darragh Malone 2-1. Subs: Lorcán Callaghan, Aaron McArdle, Colin Murphy 0-6, Jimmy Kearney, Aaron McArdle.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley).