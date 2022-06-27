Louth GAA Division 3A reports

LANNLÉIRE 6-9

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 0-9

Lannléire enjoyed a comfortable win over Na Piarsaigh Blackrock on Thursday night in Páirc Uí Mhuirí to go joint-top of Division 3A momentarily.

Ironically, bar the goals, it was an even affair but the hosts’ sharpness and willingness to go for the jugular was the difference as they scored three goals in both halves.

Mark Larkin and Michael Woods found the target but Dunleer led 3-5 to 0-6 at half-time, Ian Mulroy, Pierce Hawkins and Niall Lennon with the first half goals.

The second period was the story of the Callans for Lannléire with Paul pouncing for two goals at one end and brother Liam ensuring the home team kept a clean sheet with a terrific penalty stop midway through the half. Darragh Malone piled on the misery for the Naps with the other major.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough 0-1, Darragh Goodman; Kyle van Rhijn 0-1, Jason Torris, Paul Doyle; Jack Maguire 0-2, Pierce Hawkins 1-1; Ian Mulroy 1-0, Garry Monaghan, Darragh Malone 1-1; Bob Murphy 0-1, Paul Callan 2-0, Niall Lennon 1-2. Subs: Aaron McArdle, Lorcan Callaghan, Jimmy Kearney, Ryan McArdle.

NAPS: Adam Molloy; Joe Woods, Shane Roddy, Fionn Tipping; James Mahoney, Stephen McGuinness, Robert Murphy 0-2; Michael Woods 0-2, Cormac McCartney; Seán Geeney, Mark Larkin 0-4, Tommy Muckian 0-1; Paddy Wherly, Stephen Arrowsmith, Tiernan Nash. Subs: Chris Kellet, Conor Hegarty, Seán Connolly.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).

NAOMH MALACHI 3-10

WESTERNS 1-6

Naomh Malachi picked up their second win of the season and again it was against Westerns in Courtbane on Thursday night. The win edges the red and whites closer to Na Piarsaigh Blackrock and an opening out of the relegation play-off spot ahead of phase two of the league.

Collie Rooney, as he has done so many times in the past, found the net for the hosts’ opening goal to make it 1-5 to 0-3 in their favour at half-time.

Westerns were competitive throughout, and Justin Cunningham’s second half goal provided the Reaghstown men with some hope, but Pádraig Moley and Jack Kirwan found the net down the stretch to see the Mals hit form at possibly the right time. They play Naps next weekend in what will be a vital fixture.

MALS: Paul Burke; Stephen Burns, Conor Begley, Donal Mulholland; Conaill Stafford, Mark Meegan, Aaron Gogarty; Paudie McLoughlin, Kevin McShane; Donal Begley, Pádraig Moley 1-2, Shane Rogers; Calum McCoy, Jack Kirwan 1-2, Colin Rooney 1-5. Subs: Brendan McShane for McCoy, Paul Gogarty for Burns, Ronan McElroy for Rogers, James McShane 0-1 for Rooney, Michael McLoughlin, Gary McShane, Keelan Conlon.

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle; Liam Murray, James Ward, Connor McCellan; Conor Smyth, Andy Murray, Mick Martin; Roan Gallagher, Finn Duffy; James Cahill, Terry Sweeney, Patrick Kerley; John Murray, Anthony Durnin 0-2, Justin Cunningham 1-3. Subs: Pete Shiels, Benny Harlin, Aidan McGarrell 0-1, Dylan Ogle.

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells).

GLYDE RANGERS 1-8

GLEN EMMETS 1-8

A pulsating draw between Glyde Rangers and Glen Emmets on Saturday night was not what most expected but those who were there in Tallanstown were treated to a great game.

Scores were at a premium but the even contest was high on intensity. With that combination, it was unsurprisingly three points apiece at half-time, Alex Carolan and James Butler finding the range for Emmets while Ciaráin Sheridan bookended the half for Glyde with two scores.

It was the hosts that looked on course for victory when county man Niall Sharkey hit the net upon the restart and despite county colleague Conor Grimes notching a brace off the bench, Glyde led by three with five minutes to go.

Emmets centre-forward Eoghan Maguire levelled and Damien Grimes and Butler looked to have swung it only for Dion Conlon and Alan Kirk to dramatically and deservedly level at the death.

GLYDE RANGERS: Niall Sharkey 1-1, Brian Duffy, Ciaráin Sheridan 0-2 each, Alan Kirk, Trevor O'Brien, Dion Conlon 0-1 each

GLEN EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Evan English, Sam Kenny, Cathal Maguire; Tom Grimes, Danny Grimes, Alex Blakeman-Fowler; Seán Byrne, Cian Talbot; Ronan Grufferty, Eoghan Maguire 1-0, Keelan O’Neill 0-1; Alex Carolan 0-2, Damien Grimes 0-1, James Butler 0-2. Sub: Conor Grimes 0-2.

REFEREE: Jonathan Conlon (O’Connell’s).