Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Louth GAA Division 3A reports

Hollywood Developments Division 3A

Roan Grufferty slips a pass forward for Glen Emmets during their draw with Glyde Rangers in Tallanstown on Saturday night. Picture: Ken Finegan Expand

Close

Roan Grufferty slips a pass forward for Glen Emmets during their draw with Glyde Rangers in Tallanstown on Saturday night. Picture: Ken Finegan

Roan Grufferty slips a pass forward for Glen Emmets during their draw with Glyde Rangers in Tallanstown on Saturday night. Picture: Ken Finegan

Roan Grufferty slips a pass forward for Glen Emmets during their draw with Glyde Rangers in Tallanstown on Saturday night. Picture: Ken Finegan

LANNLÉIRE 6-9

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 0-9

Privacy