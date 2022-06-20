Louth GAA Division 3A reports

GLEN EMMETS 3-14

NAOMH MALACHI 0-3

Glen Emmets continued their promotion push with a comprehensive win at home to Naomh Malachi in Cusack Park. Early goals from Ronan Grufferty and Keelan O’Neill sent the hosts on their way as their defence held the north-Louth side scoreless in the first half.

Pádraig Moley finally registered Mals’ first score but James Butler was about to put the game completely to bed for Emmets with a blistering 1-2 midway through the second half.

EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Tom Grimes, Sam Kenny, Conor Stafford, Cathal Maguire, Danny Grimes, Alex Blakeman-Fowler; Seán Byrne, Cian Talbot 0-1; Ronan Grufferty 1-2, James Butler 1-4, Rhys Fordham 0-1; Alex Carolan 0-2, Damien Grimes 0-1, Keelan O’Neill 1-3. Subs: Evan English, Eoghan Maguire, James Byrne, Luke McCarthy, Lewis Fordham.

MALS: Paul Burke; Conall Stafford, Conor Begley, Donal Mulholland; Aaron Gogarty, Ronan McElroy, Brendan McShane; Pádraig Moley 0-1, Pierce Caherty; Shane Rogers 0-1, Donal Begley, Michael McLoughlin; Colin Rooney 0-1, Jack Kirwan, Mark Meegan. Sub: Kevin McShane.

REFEREE: Colin Halligan (Roche Emmets).

WESTERNS 0-4

LANNLÉIRE 1-15

Lannléire shook off a sleepy start to this Division 3A contest to romp home to victory against winless Westerns in Reaghstown on Saturday night.

At the break it was 0-5 to 0-2 in the visitors’ favour but the second half was another story once Lannléire wing-back Kyle Van Rijhn found the back of the net nine minutes in.

Ian Mulroy, and Lawrence and Jonny Jones equalled Westerns’ entire tally off the bench as Glen O’Reilly’s side now lie in the play-off spot, right behind Glen Emmets.

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle; Andy Murray, Brian Coyle, Liam Murray; Adam Duffy, John Murray, Roan Gallagher; Finn Duffy, Mick Martin; James Cahill, Terence Sweeny 0-1, Patrick Kerley 0-1; Sean McGuinness, Dylan Ogle, Ryan Duffy 0-1.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Darragh Goodman; Kyle Van Rijhn 1-0, Jason Torris, Gary Monaghan 0-1; Pierce Hawkins 0-1, Briain McGuinness; Lorcan Callaghan, Alan Murphy 0-2, Peter Fortune; Killian Gregory 0-5, Bob Murphy, Niall Lennon 0-2. Subs: Ian Mulroy 0-2, Paul Doyle, Aaron McArdle, Lawrence Jones 0-1, Jonny Jones 0-1.

REFEREE: Tommy McEnteggart (O Raghallaighs).

NA PIARSAIGH-BLACKROCK 0-8

GLYDE RANGERS 1-15

Glyde Rangers kept pace at the top of Division 3A with an eye-catching, 10-point win over Na Piarsaigh-Blackrock on the Rock Road last Sunday.

The hosts shot into an early four point lead thanks to Robbie O’Hanlon but Alan Kirk’s strike settled his side down to make it 1-5 to 0-6 at the turn and with that the Tallanstown men never looked back.

With Damien McCrink in great form in Naps’ goal, the margin could have been more in the second half. Tadhg Kellett notched a brace from half-back.

NAPS: Damien McCrink; Fionn Tipping, Shane Roddy, Joe Woods; Stephen McGuinness, James Mahony, Robert Murphy; Michael Woods, Cormac McCartney; Seán Geeney, Mark Larkin 0-3, Tommy Muckian 0-1; David Boyle 0-2, Robbie O'Hanlon 0-2, Tiernan Nash. Subs: Gerard Rice, Aidan Marks, Daniel Kerr.

GLYDE: David Brennan; Padraig Kearney, Conor McCullough, Peter Duffy; Fiachra Sheridan 0-1, Conor Sheridan, Tadgh Kellett 0-2; Dion Conlon, Niall Sharkey 0-3; Barry Brennan, Alan Kirk 1-3, Aaron Devlin; Brian Duffy 0-1, Trevor O’Brien 0-2, Ciaráin Sheridan 0-1. Subs: Killian Scott 0-2, Gerard Farrell, Cein Sheridan, Alan Brennan, Dylan Kearney.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick's).