Louth GAA Division 3A reports

Hollywood Developments Division 3A

Lannléire's Peter Fortune gives Paul Burke, Naomh Malachi, no chance with a goal shot during Sunday's Division 3A game in Courtbane. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand

NAOMH MALACHI 4-6 LANNLÉIRE 5-8

A goalfest at Courtbane went in Lannléire’s favour against Naomh Malachi in this entertaining Division 3A clash

