Louth GAA Division 3A reports

NAOMH MALACHI 4-6 LANNLÉIRE 5-8

A goalfest at Courtbane went in Lannléire’s favour against Naomh Malachi in this entertaining Division 3A clash

Lannleire's hero on the day was Peter Fortune. Fresh from his Lory Meagher triumph with Louth hurlers, Fortune bagged a first half hat-trick for the Dunleer men, with all three goals coming in the opening 12 minutes.

Darragh Malone topped up the visitors’ tally to leave them 4-4 to 0-5 to the good at half-time, with Pierce Carthy and Shane Rogers landing scores for the hosts. The game then took an almighty shift when Malachi’s took over in the third quarter with three goals from Carthy, Collie Rooney and Paudie McLoughlin.

However, Lannléire had just enough with Pierce Hawkins steadying the ship in the eventful win.

MALACHI’S: Paul Burke; Stephen Burns, Conor Begley, Aaron Gogarty; Donal Mulholland, Kevin McShane, Conaill Stafford; Pierce Carthy 2-2, Paudie McLoughlin 1-0; Donal Begley, David Begley, Shane Rogers 0-1; Calum McCoy 0-1, Paudie Moley 0-1, Colin Rooney 1-1. Subs: Paul Gogarty for Stafford, Mark Meegan for Moley, Michael McLoughlin for Rogers, Ciarán Hughes, James McShane, Gary McShane, Ronan McElroy, Keelan Conlon.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Paul McGeough, Briain McGuinness, Thomas Doyle; Aaron McArdle 0-1, Jason Torris 0-1, Darragh Goodman; Paul Doyle, Ian Mulroy 0-2; Lorcan Callaghan, Peter Fortune 3-1, Killian Gregory 0-2; Bob Murphy, Paul Callan, Darragh Malone 1-0. Subs: Alan Murphy, Pierce Hawkins 1-1, Caoimhín Maher, Ryan McArdle.

REFEREE: Shane Russell (Annaghminnon Rovers).

WESTERNS 1-2 GLYDE RANGERS 3-16

Glyde Rangers made the short trip to Reaghstown on Friday night to pick up another league victory over the Westerns in Division 3A.

Trevor O’Brien and Brian Duffy found the net in the opening half to provide the visitors with a healthy lead coming into half-time.

While Ryan Duffy found the net for Westerns for the first time since the opening weekend, Aaron Devlin put the winless side to the sword with a second half goal.

WESTERNS: Dermott McArdle; Benny Harlin, Andy Murray, James Cahill; Conor Smyth, Finn Duffy, John Murray; Dylan Ogle 0-2, Terrence Sweeney; Patrick Kerley, Anthony Durnin, Adam Duffy; Aidan McGarrell, Ryan Duffy 1-0, Seán McGuinness.

GLYDE: David Brennan; Pauric Kearney, Conor McCullagh, Fiachra Sheridan; Ultan Larney 0-1, Conor Sheridan, Gerard Bourton; Dion Conlon 0-2, Brian Duffy 1-1; Barry Brennan, Alan Kirk 0-3, Aaron Devlin 0-2; Barry Sharkey, Ciaráin Sheridan 1-0, Trevor O’Brien 1-3. Subs: Peter Duffy, Killian Scott, Dylan Kearney, Alan Brennan, Céin Sheridan, Cormac Walsh.

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells).

GLEN EMMETS 4-15 NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 0-6

Glen Emmets reaped another healthy win on Friday night at sunny Cusack Park.

The hosts welcomed back heavy hitters Ronan Grufferty and James Butler to the starting line-up and the duo complimented the firing full-forward line to run out easy winners against the visitors.

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock got the first score of the game thanks to Mícheál Begley but a late Kealan O’Neill goal before half-time killed the game off as a contest, 1-9 to 0-2. With Begley and Joe Woods trying to keep things honest, Alex Carolan and Damien Grimes got in on the act upon the resumption – Grimes bagging a brace in the games dying minutes.

GLEN EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Tom Grimes, Sam Kenny, Shane Noone; Jaime Farnan, Cathal Maguire 0-2, Alex Blakeman-Fowler; Cian Talbot, Keith Boylan; Ronan Grufferty 0-2, James Butler 0-4, Evan English; Alex Carolan 1-2, Damien Grimes 2-2, Kealan O’Neill 1-2. Subs: James Byrne, Rhys Fordham 0-1, Conor Stafford, Seán Bryne, David Bracken.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Brendan Nash; Joe Woods 0-1, Ronan McCartney, Fionn Tipping; Tommy Muckian, Michael Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Mark Larkin 0-1, James Mahoney; Seán Geeney, Micheál Begley 0-2, Gerard Rice; Cormac McCartney, Robbie O'Hanlon 0-1, Paddy Wherley 0-1.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).