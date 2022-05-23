Louth GAA Division 3A reports

LANNLÉIRE 1-10

GLEN EMMETS 2-7

Having looked like they were going to run out comfortable winners at the interval, Glen Emmets dropped their first point of the season with an entertaining draw with Lannléire in Tullyallen.

Tom Grimes with his second goal in a week and Alex Carolan with the other had the hosts well on top going into half-time with a healthy eight point advantage.

A Darragh Malone goal 13 minutes into the second swung the momentum of the game in the Dunleer men’s favour and they had chances to win it but would settle with a share of the spoils.

LANN LÉÍRE: Liam Callan; Paul McGeough, Briain McGuinness, Thomas Doyle; Paul Doyle 0-1, Jason Torris, Darragh Goodman 0-1; Pierce Hawkins, Ian Mulroy; Garry Monaghan, Colin Murphy 0-3, Killian Gregory 0-4; Darragh Malone 1-1, Paul Callan, Bob Murphy. Subs: Caoimhín Maher, Alan Murphy, Thomas Doyle.

GLEN EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Shane Noone, Sam Kenny, Tom Grimes 1-0; Jaime Farnan, Cathal Maguire, Alex Blakeman Flower 0-1; Cian Talbot 0-1, Keith Boylan; David Bracken 0-2, Eoghan Maguire, Evan English; Alex Carolan 1-0, Damien Grimes 0-1, Keelan O’Neill 0-2. Subs: Conaill Stafford, James Byrne.

REFEREE: Peter Hoey (Young Irelands).

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 3-14

WESTERNS 0-5

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock got their second wind after half-time to run out convincing winners over Westerns on the Rock Road. The visitors failed to register a score in that second period.

Robbie Murphy’s goal would be the difference between the two sides as the hosts led by 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time. Anthony Durnin with three and standout Westerns performer this season Patrick Kerley hit the rest.

The second half was a different story as Shorty Treanor’s side showed no mercy to land goals from Mícheál Begley and Tommy Muckian in a one-sided finish.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Brendan Nash; Joe Woods, Ronan McCartney. Stephen Arrowsmith,; Fionn Tipping, Michael Woods 0-2, Robert Murphy 1-0; Mark Larkin 0-1, James Mahoney 0-1; Seán Geeney 0-1, Stephen McGuinness, Tommy Muckian 1-0; David Boyle 0-2, Micheal Begley 1-5, Robbie O'Hanlon 0-3. Subs: Gerard Rice, John Garvey, Seán Connolly, Paddy Wherley, Jason McCourt.

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle; Connor McKellan, James Ward, Andy Murray, Adam Duffy, Finn Duffy, Colin Martin; Anthony Durnin 0-3, Dylan Ogle; Patrick Kerley 0-2, Aidan McGarrell, Ryan Duffy; James Cahill, Justin Cunnigham, Seán McGuinness.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).