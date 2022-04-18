Louth GAA Division 3A reports

LANNLÉIRE 1-17

NAOMH MALACHI 1-5

Lannléire picked up their first win of the Division 3A campaign as they had 12 points to spare at home to Naomh Malachi on Saturday afternoon.

Colin Murphy, Paul Callan and Killian Gregory all caught the eye with good scoring performances as their side recovered from their opening day defeat to Glen Emmets.

Murphy (4) and Callan (3) led the way in the opening half as their scores helped establish a 0-9 to 0-3 lead for the hosts.

Callan scored Lannléire's second half goal on 46 minutes with a very good finish following a good run and pass by Darragh Malone.

Naomh Malachi responded with an Emmet Mullen goal on 48 minutes but that proved to be their final score of the game. Killian Gregory kicked five second half points for Lannléire, all from frees, excellently converted from varying angles and distance. Shane Rogers top-scored for the Mals with three points.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Caoimhín Maher, Darragh Goodman, Kyle van Rijhn; Jack Maguire, Paul Doyle; Darragh Malone 0-1, Mark Dunne, Colin Murphy 0-8; Killian Gregory 0-5, Bob Murphy, Paul Callan 1-3. Subs: Briain McGuinness, Alan Murphy, Gary Monaghan, Aaron McArdle

NAOMH MALACHI: Liam McCann; Aaron Mulholland, Stephen Burns, Aaron Gogarty; David Begley, Brendan McShane, Conall Stafford; Kevin McShane, Paudie McLoughlin; Donal Begley, Kevin Rogers, Emmet Mullen 1-0; Shane Rogers 0-3, Paudie Moley 0-2, Jamie Kelly. Subs: Mark Meegan, Paul Burke, Donal Mulholland

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael)

GLYDE RANGERS 1-16

WESTERNS 0-11

Glyde Rangers had too much for a determined Westerns side at Tallanstown on Saturday evening.

A goal after just two minutes set the hosts on their way to an eight-point victory as they followed up last week’s win over Naomh Malachi.

At the break it was 1-8 to 0-4 for Glyde, with Aidan McGarrell scoring three points for the visitors.

The Reaghstown side continued to battle in the second half and had scores from Patrick Kerley, Anthony Durnin and Ryan Duffy. However, Glyde always remained in charge and ran out deserving winners.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Pauric Kearney, Lee Finnegan, Peter Duffy; Barry Brennan, Conor Sheridan, Tadgh Kellett 0-1; Brian Duffy 0-1, Ciaráin Sheridan 1-0; Cillian Gallagher 0-1, Killian Scott, Aaron Devlin 0-1; Alan Kirk 0-2, Trevor O’Brien 0-5 (1f), Oisín Lynch 0-5 (3f). Subs: Dylan Kearney, Fiachra Sheridan.

WESTERNS: Jack McEvoy; Benny Harlin, James Ward, Roan Gallagher; John Murray 0-1, Andy Murray, Adam Duffy; Anthony Durnin 0-2, Mick Martin; James Cahill, Peter Shields, Patrick Kerley 0-2; Aidan McGarrell 0-3, Dermot McArdle 0-1, Ryan Duffy 0-2. Subs: Conor McEllin, Terence Sweeney, Conor Smyth, Peter Shields.

REFEREE: Colin Halligan (Roche Emmets).

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 4-5

GLEN EMMETS 3-13

Glen Emmets left Pairc An tAthair Ui Dhubhthaigh with a five-point win over hosts Na Piarsaigh Blackrock on Saturday afternoon.

Kealan O’Neill allowed the visitors to settle into the contest straight away with a well-taken mark but the game was about to really open up with four first half goals. Young, exciting forward talents are hard to come by and both sides possessed a duelling youngster in the ranks.

Alex Carolan twice found the net for Emmets only for the opposing Mícheál Begley to respond each and every time from the penalty spot. Despite indiscipline, Raymond Lambe’s side led 2-6 to 2-2 at the turn.

Emmets upped the ante in the second half with Cathal Maguire really shining with two points. The Rock Road men did find the net through Mark Larkin and substitute Seán Geeney but Emmets wing-forward Evan English had already sealed the tie with a goal in the 44th minute.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Adam Molloy; Joe Woods, Shane Roddy, Stephen McGuinness; Fionn Tipping, Conall Shields, Robbie Murphy; Mark O’Hare, Gerard Smyth; T Conway, Mark Larkin 1-1, Stephen Arrowsmith; David Boyle 0-1, Micheál Begley 2-3, Robbie O’Hanlon. Subs: Mickey Woods, Seán Geeney 1-0.

GLEN EMMETS: Conor Kelly; Shane Noone, Sam Kenny, Luke McCarthy, Tom Grimes, Cathal Maguire 0-2, Alex Blakeman Fowler; Robbie Bryne, Keith Boylan; Jamie Farnan, Ronan Grufferty 0-3, Evan English 1-0; Alex Carolan 2-3, Kealan O’Neill 0-4, Emmet Delaney. Subs: David Bracken 0-1, J Byrne.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines)