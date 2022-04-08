Louth GAA – Division 2 team-by-team profile

Clan na Gael The Ecco Road side will be quietly confident of reaching the top six even if a prolonged promotion push would appear to be beyond them. Paul Martin and Billy Smith guarantee scores, with Robbie Curran an accurate place-kicker. Conall McKeever will be some addition when he returns from Louth for rounds 12-16.

Dundalk Gaels

Gaels are very much in a transitional phase and are unlikely to sustain a promotion charge even if they have the quality to improve on last year’s seventh place finish. Getting Barry Watters and Seán McCann back fit will atone somewhat for the loss of Derek Crilly. Louth U20 Dylan McKeown will be their scorer-in-chief. Cathal O’Hanlon will have lofty expectations

Dundalk Young Irelands

The holders have Adrian O’Donoghue back in charge and will be expecting a big season. Peter McStravick is with Louth and he’ll be a loss for a spell but in Cathal Ferriter, Jordan O’Donoghue, Cian O’Donoghue and Dean Maguire, Irelands have the offensive tools needed to sustain another title tilt. Obvious contenders and possibly even favourites to make it two in a row.

Hunterstown Rovers

Rovers imploded in their title decider last year having looked to be the outstanding team across the programme. They will definitely be in the top six post-split when the return of prolific Ryan Burns will be very welcome, indeed. They have lots of young lads primed for involvement and they could be a difference. Colm Donnelly has replaced prudent Peter Dooley in charge.

Kilkerley Emmets

With Shane Lennon retired and Tadhg McEnaney and Conor Quigley tied up with Louth, the scoring onus will lie with Daniel McKeown. Emmets had a disappointing Sheelan Cup but did get games into a lot of newcomers that will serve them well. They’re still likely to be in the top half when their stars return and that will catapult their title threat considerably.

Naomh Fionnbarra

Survival is the only aim and it looks set to be a struggle for the Barrs, who will contest the junior championship. Stuart Reynolds is the man in charge and if he can get Jack Butterly, Conor Osborne and Thomas McCreesh in the one forward line for a run of matches, they can pick up points. Home form will be important and they’ll view Roche as takeable in round one.

O’Connell’s

Clubman Derek Walsh has enticed Cian Doyle and Niall Conlon back into the fold. They, with Robert Quigley, sharpen their offensive threat quite considerably and potentially turns the Castlebellingham charges into a top half team as opposed to relegation contenders. A few gasuns have been added as well. Too good to go down but they remain very much in the unknown category.

O Raghallaigh’s

The most unpredictable team in the division. In Kyle McElroy, Ben Rogan and Ruairí Moore, they have serious scoring power, but the transition of fresh blood into the team at the expense of several 2011 intermediate championship winners is ongoing and so continuing that changeover may be of more importance than summoning a promotion bid. They’ll be mid-table but which side of the split line will it be?

Oliver Plunkett’s

The Drogheda men have harvested a rich crop off their minor team of last year and so will boast a fresher look. They won’t have Conor Early but history shows their ability to compensate for the Louth star’s loss in other ways. They’re a fearsome proposition at home and their form in Mell will dictate where they finish. They should be well clear of the bottom.

Roche Emmets

Won five of their first six matches last year before gradually falling apart. They’ll have eyes on playing top six football after the split and will boast a younger look following several retirements. They’ll be without Gerard Browne, who is on the Louth senior panel, and how they go about avoiding injuries will be significant given a lack of panel depth. It could go either way.

St Joseph’s

Paddy White has a decent record in club management and is tasked with finally getting St Joseph’s out of the second tier. Youngsters Evan McEnteggart, Jack Barron and Nathan Todd will get chances to impress, though Alan McKenna and Alan Quigley will be their main score-getters until Conall McCaul regains fitness and Louth’s season is at an end. He, Gabriel Bell and Oisín McGuinness are with Mickey Harte.

St Kevin’s

Thomas MacNamee is the latest man tasked with bringing St Kevin’s on a level. There is a wealth of untapped potential in the Philipstown club’s ranks but they must start pulling away from annual battles against relegation. Cian Callan, the Crosbies, Patrick Clarke and TJ Doheny will offer the bulk of their scores while newcomers Cameron and Keelan Maher will boost their defensive reserve.