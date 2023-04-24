Louth GAA Division 2 reports

ROCHE EMMETS 0-10

GLEN EMMETS 3-5

Glen Emmets got their Division 2 campaign off to a winning start when they made a fruitful trip to Roche Emmets on Saturday evening.

Two goals from Keelan O’Neill proved vital as the visitors chalked up a four-point victory.

Roche went into the game hoping to build on a promising 2022 campaign and Jamie O’Hare’s team looked in good shape early on as scores by Caoimhín Reilly, Mark Byrne and Shane Byrne helped them into a three-point lead.

However, O’Neill got his side back on level terms with his first goal on 17 minutes before Alex Carolan and Andrew Mooney pointed to help their side lead by 1-3 to 0-4 at the break.

The game turned three minutes into the second half when Diarmuid Cullen added a second goal to send his team five points clear.

O’Neill added a third goal on 42 minutes and although Barry O’Hare helped reduce the gap late one, it was too late to deny the obstreperous Tullyallen natives the points.

ROCHE EMMETS: Dan O’Connell; Aidan Grant, David Quigley, Adam McKay; Dermot Carthy, James McDonnell, Gerard Browne; Glen Stewart, Martin Carroll; Jack McKay, Caoimhín Reilly 0-1, Seán Dawe; Shane Byrne 0-3, Barry O’Hare 0-3, Mark Byrne 0-3. Subs: DD Reilly for Carroll, Marc Murphy for J McKay, Harry O’Connell for Grant.

GLEN EMMETS: Damien Grimes; Emmet Delaney, Andrew Mooney 0-1, Keith Boylan 0-1; Robbie Byrne, Cathal Maguire, Luke McCarthy; Seán Byrne, Sam Kenny 0-1; Eoghan Maguire, Evan English, Keelan O’Neill 2-0; Alex Carolan 0-1, Cian Talbot, Diarmuid Cullen 1-1. Subs: Alex Blakeman-Fowler for E Maguire, S Corry for S Byrne, Tom Grimes for A Carolan.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

ST KEVIN’S 1-6

DUNDALK GAELS 2-8

In a hard-fought contest at Philipstown, it was Dundalk Gaels who came out on top against St Kevin’s to secure a winning start to their Division 2 season with goals by Gary Shevlin and Thomas O’Connell proving decisive.

The opening half saw both teams battle for supremacy, with points exchanged at either end. TJ Doheny was quick off the mark for St Kevin's, scoring a point from play in the opening minute. Gaels responded with two points of their own before Patrick Clarke and Cian Callan notched points for the hosts.

However, Gaels managed to find the net and added two more points from frees, giving them a four-point lead at half-time, 1-4 to 0-3.

Gaels quickly added another point from a free when play resumed but Kevin's continued to fight, with Cameron Maher slotting a free over the ’bar.

Moments later, Lee Crosbie found the net and TJ Doheny converted stunningly from a sideline kick as they got on terms.

But O’Connell was Gaels’ match-winner and got his reward for a hard-working effort with a decisive major.

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Shane Meade, Seánie Crosbie, Andrew Hynes; Dylan Maher, Cameron Maher 0-1, Darren McMullan; Brian Callaghan, Evan Maher; Keelan Maher, TJ Doheny 0-3, Jack Stokes; Cian Callan 0-1, Lee Crosbie 1-0, Patrick Clarke 0-1. Subs: Tom Matthews for K Maher, Niall Gregory for Hynes.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Jack Mullen, Oisín Murray, Shaun Duffy; James O’Connell, David McComish, David Moloney; Seán Murray, Jordan Keating; Gary Shevlin 1-1, Barry Watters, Luke Murray 0-1; Eamonn Kenny, Chris Sweeney, Thomas O’Connell 1-5. Subs: Liam O’Connor 0-1, Seán McCann, Kyle Rafferty.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).

LANNLÉIRE 0-8

CLAN NA GAEL 1-16

Clan na Gael made sure that Lannléire’s return to Division 2 was not a winning one as the Dundalk men eased to a comfortable win on Saturday night.

The game was switched to Dunleer after the Clans’ pitch was deemed to be unplayable but the mid-Louth side were unable to make home advantage count as a strong second half display by the visitors helped them clinch victory.

Lannléire got the opening score of the game, a Colin Murphy pointed free, but, thereafter, Clans dominated.

Murphy with another point, Darragh Malone (free) and Bob Murphy were Lannleire's other scorers in the first half, but with Billy Smith and Jason Cullen in fine scoring form, it was the Clans who led by 0-9 to 0-4 at the break.

The Dundalk men stretched their lead at the start of the second half and when Smith scored the only goal of the game on 41 minutes to make it 1-12 to 0-5, the result was put beyond any lingering doubt.

CLAN NA GAEL: Seán Smith; Craig Callan 0-1, Gerard Curran, Brian McDonnell; Paul Gore, John Byrne, Jack Callan 0-1; Robbie Curran 0-1, Conor Noonan; Paul Crewe 0-2, Shane Carroll 0-1, Gavin Gaffey; Jason Cullen 0-4, Billy Smith 1-7, Ciarán O’Connor. Subs: Paul Gartlan for Gore, Mark Lee for Callan, Shay Coleman for Carroll, Conor Smith for Gaffey, Liam O’Hanlon for Cullen, Mark McGeown for O’Connor.

LANNLEIRE: Liam Callan; Jason Torris, Paul McGeough, Laurence McEntee; Darragh Goodman, Thomas Doyle, Caoimhín Maher; Pierce Hawkins, Kyle van Rhijn; Colin Murphy 0-5, Ian Mulroy, Darragh Malone 0-1; Paul Callan, Bob Murphy 0-1, Killian Gregory 0-1. Sub: Alex Carroll for Laurence McEntee.

REFEREE: James Everard (Dowdallshill).

ST JOSEPH’S 0-16

O’CONNELL’S 1-9

St Josephs got their Division 2 campaign off to a winning start when they had four points to spare over O’Connell’s at Cluskey Park on Saturday evening.

The Dromiskin/Darver outfit hit four unanswered points from Conor Neary, Craig Doherty, Ben Collier and Jack Mulligan in the first half to lead by 0-8 to five at the interval, with Stuart Osborne and Robert Quigley keeping John Garvey’s men in touch.

A black card for Gabriel Bell before the break gave O’Connell’s a numerical advantage at the beginning of the second half but Joe’s had pushed the gap out to five by the three-quarter mark, with Collier among the registrars.

Although with an extra man at the start of the second half the O’Connells failed to take advantage and two points in a row from Collier pushed the lead out to five between the sides.

But an Emmet Byrne goal with eight minutes to play made matters more lively, cutting the difference to three, but Joe’s bravely held out to edge this derby duel.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; Killian McDonald, Michael Staunton, Stefan Potts; David Kieran, Killian Staunton 0-1, Cian Sheridan; Conor Neary 0-3, Dáire McKiernan; Jack Mulligan 0-3, Craig Doherty 0-6, Gabriel Bell; Dáire Smyth, Ben Collier 0-3, Alan McKenna. Subs Ben Mulligan for Potts, Alan Lynch for McKenna, Seán Allen for McKiernan, Oran McParland for Smyth.

O’CONNELL’S: John Brennan; Jack McGeough, Conor Byrne, Nathan Carragher; David Hoey, Conor Culligan, Liam Kiernan; Cailum Woods, Seán Cairns; Jackie Agnew 0-1, Stuart Osborne 0-2, Emmet Byrne 1-0; Cian O’Dwyer, Bernard Osborne, Robert Quigley 0-6. Subs Ciarán O’Brien for Hoey, Cian Geeney for Woods, Matthew Reynolds for Kiernan.

REFEREE: Peter Hoey (Dundalk Young Irelands).

YOUNG IRELANDS 3-5

COOLEY KICHAMS 1-2

Three first half goals propelled Young Irelands to an opening day victory over Cooley Kickhams at Páirc Éire Óg on Saturday evening.

The visitors went into the Division 2 clash on the back of some encouraging form in the opening weeks of the season but were made pay for a slow start as Irelands claimed a deserved win.

Dean Maguire gave his side the perfect start when he found the net on three minutes and Cooley barely had time to settle themselves when Derek Maguire added a second just over a minute later.

The Peninsula natives did get off the mark on 16 minutes through Enda O’Neill but that proved to be their only score of the half. The hosts continued to dominate and made the most of their chances when Dean Maguire grabbed his third goal to make it 3-2 to 0-1 at the break.

Gerard Hanlon added a second point just after the restart but his side were unable to build on that score and a comeback was never really on the cards.

Jordan O’Donoghue kicked three points for the Young Irelands in the second period to ensure that a 50th minute goal by Hanlon was little more than consolation.

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Michael Mone, Ciarán Murray, Conn O’Donoghue; Liam McStravick 0-1, Jamie Browne, Cian O Naraigh; Peter Nixon, Seán Murphy; Dermot Mone, Cian O’Donoghue, Lee O’Donoghue; Derek Maguire 1-1, Dean Maguire 2-0, Jordan O’Donoghue 0-3. Subs: Caolan McCabe for Derek Maguire, Jack McArdle for Nixon, Leon Duffy for Dean Maguire.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Cian Rogan; Ronan McBride, Dean McGreehan, Gerry Malone; Seán White, Fearghal Malone, MJ Hanlon; Richard Brennan, Peter Thornton; Seán Hoey, Enda O’Neill 0-1, Gerard Hanlon 1-1; Brian Boyle, Cian Connor, Darren Marks. Subs: James O’Reilly, Ian Arnold, Cormac Malone, Joseph Quinn.

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-8

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-12

A late Kilkerley Emmets push snatched both points away from Hunterstown Rovers in the opening game of Division 2 on Saturday night.

Tadhg McEnaney coolly slotted over the match-winning mark to leave Rovers to rue what might have been.

Emmets scored the last six points of the game after Dáithí Carroll’s first half goal looked set to sway the outcome Rovers’ way, helping Colm Donnelly’s side to lead by 1-4 to 0-5 at half-time.

Five points down, Emmets took over during the final quarter. The return of Mícheál Begley was massive as he finished with four points, like match-winner McEnaney.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Ultan McEnaney; Cormac Bellew, Cillian Mulligan, Ronan Deery; James Bellew, Cathal Bellew, Conal Quinn; Fintan Brady 0-1, Brian Brady; Ewan McEnteggart, Conal McEnaney 0-2, Cormac Mallon 0-1; Tadhg McEnaney 0-4, Micheál Begley 0-4, Ciarán Clarke. Subs: Darragh Conlon for Clarke, Kyle Cotter for J Bellew.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).