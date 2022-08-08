Louth GAA Division 2 reports

ST JOSEPH’S 2-22

O’CONNELL’S 2-7

St Joseph's completely dominated the final quarter of this local derby to beat neighbours O’Connell’s by 15 points at home in Dromiskin.

In a low-scoring opening, Joe’s led by 0-3 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter. Half-time saw the Dromiskin/Darver men ahead by 0-8 to 1-3, O’Connells’ goal coming from Conor Culligan.

A second goal by the Castlebellingham outfit, from Cian Doyle, had the sides level quickly upon the resumption. However, the hosts dominated the remainder of the game, hitting two goals with 10 minutes to go from Alan McKenna and Oran McParland to run out easy winners.

JOE’S: Jordan Mackin; Shane McQuillan, Ben Mulligan, Stefan Pots; David Kieran, Michael Staunton, Conor Neary 0-4; Killian Staunton, Conall McCaul 0-4; Alan McKenna 1-4, Dáire Smyth, Cian Sheridan; Evan McEnteggart 0-1, Craig Doherty 0-4, Alan Lynch 0-5. Subs: Gabriel Bell, Ian McDonald, Oran McParland 1-0, Rory McLoughlin.

O’CONNELL’S: John McLoughlin; Sam Shearman, Emmet Byrne, Liam Kiernan; David Hoey, Jackie Agnew, Conor Culligan 1-0; Conor McGill, Ciarán O’Brien; Niall Conlon 0-2, Robert Quigley 0-3, Dean Stanfield; Bernard Osborne, Cian Doyle 1-2, Cian O’Dwyer. Subs: Cailum Woods for O’Dwyer, Dara McDonnell for Stanfield, Nathan Carraghar for Kiernan, Cathal O’Brien for Doyle, Alan McGovern for McGill, Dalton O’Brien for Hoey.

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).

KILKERLEY EMMETS 1-16

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 1-9

In securing safety for Division 2 next season, Kilkerley Emmets relegated Naomh Fionnbarra to Division 3A for 2023.

Credit Emmets and Ultan McEnaney in particular, after a string of first half saves, he saved a penalty save from Ciarán Murphy at the end of the opening half as Kilkerley led 0-8 to six at halfway.

After the break, Tadhg McEnaney took over and landed a late goal, while substitute Michael McArdle hit an even later goal for the relegated Barrs.

KILKERLEY: Ultan McEnaney; Tadgh McKeown, Cillian Mulligan, Cormac Bellew; Conall Quinn, Ciarán Clarke, Darren Geoghegan 0-2; James Fegan, Aaron Crawford; Ewan McEnteggart 0-1, Aidan Corrigan, Conall McEnaney; Fionn Cumiskey 0-5, Tadhg McEnaney 1-8, Shaun McElroy. Subs: Darren Litchfield for McElroy, Kyle Cotter for Mulligan; Liam Cawley for Cumiskey.

BARRS: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Colin McGrane, James Butterly 0-1; Patrick Butterly, Cormac Reynolds, Kalum Regan 0-1; Matthew O’Reilly 0-2, Adam Hanratty; Máirtín Murphy, Conor Osborne, Ciarán Murphy 0-3; Ciarán Markey, Jack Butterly, Thomas McCreesh 0-2. Sub: Michael McArdle 1-0.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 2-14

ROCHE EMMETS 0-10

Hunterstown Rovers are well and truly in the promotion hunt after an eye-catching, 10-point win over Roche Emmets at home on Saturday night.

Rovers surged into second place in the table thanks to a Ryan Burns goal in the opening minute. Depleted Roche were reliant on Shane Byrne at full-forward for scores and despite his lack of service, the former Louth minor made an impact.

At half-time, it was 1-8 to 0-4 and there would be no dramatic comeback from Emmets. Youngster James Rogers closed the door firmly as he palmed to the net.

There was a lengthy delay in the second half following a collision between Roche substitute Kevin Callaghan and Rovers corner-back Cillian Taaffe, which resulted in both players receiving attention and Callaghan departing the fray. Emmets had already lost Andrew Carroll early in the contest.

HUNTERSTOWN: Donovan Sheridan; Martin Lennon, Paddy Taaffe, Cillian Taaffe; Shane Halpenny 0-1, Dáithí Carroll, Alan Landy; Jason Monaghan 0-1, Marc Ward; Brendan Lennon 0-3, Glen Mathews 0-2, Ryan Ward; James Rogers 1-1, Ryan Burns 1-4, Aaron Levins 0-1. Subs: Paul Carrie 0-1, Dean Burns. Tony McKenna.

ROCHE: Evin Quigley; Callum Grant, Seán Dawe, Adam McKay; Andrew Carroll, Gerard Browne, David O’Connell; Glen Stewart, James McArdle; Jack McKay, Mikey McCourt 0-2, Mark Byrne; Paul Carroll, Shane Byrne 0-8, Caoimhín Reilly. Subs: Mark Murphy, Kevin Callaghan, Liam Rice, Niall Treanor.

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).