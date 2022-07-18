Louth GAA Division 2 reports

ST KEVIN’S 4-13

DUNDALK GAELS 2-12

St Kevin’s inflicted a first loss on Dundalk Gaels this season with a well-earned win on Saturday night.

The victory really tightens the automatic promotion place at the top of Division 2 in what was effectively a four-pointer.

Goalscorer-in-chief for the leaders, Thomas O’Connell found the net in the opening half but it wouldn’t be enough as Thomas MacNamee’s home side were determined to gain ground on the only team above them in the table.

Paul Duff found the net twice with the Philipstown men really taking control of the key battle.

Lee Crosbie and Karl Martin also majored, while Gary Shevlin got the second goal for Gaels in the second half but it would only prove to be a consolation as Kevin’s, with TJ Doheny landing whopper frees, narrowed the gap at the top of Division 2.

KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Dylan Maher, Finbarr Lynch, Shane Meade; Eoin McKenna 0-1, Cameron Maher, Karl Martin 0-1; Evan Maher 0-1, Seánie Crosbie; Keelan Maher, TJ Doheny 0-6, Patrick Clarke 0-2; Paul Duff 2-0, Aaron Khan 0-1, Lee Crosbie 1-1.

GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Mark Hanna, Andrew Curley 0-1, Paul McCrave 0-1; David McComish, David Moloney, Kyle Rafferty 0-1; Jordan Keating, Sean Murray; Luke Murray, Barry Watters 0-1, Gary Shevlin 1-1; Thomas O'Connell 1-1, Dylan McKeown 0-5, Jason Clarke 0-1. Subs: Chris Sweeney, Ronan O'Callaghan.

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).

YOUNG IRELANDS 3-10

ROCHE EMMETS 1-18

Roche Emmets got phase two of the Division 2 campaign off to a winning start with victory away to Young Irelands.

In a well-contested encounter, the game was in the balance right up to the final whistle but Roche held out in the end with a late Seán Dawe point putting the game beyond the hosts.

The crucial period of the game came between the 45th and 55th minutes when Roche took full advantage of Young Irelands losing Oisin McCabe and Liam McStravick to black cards as they tagged on six points in that spell.

Young Irelands gave themselves hope with a last minute goal by McCabe but, in the end, they were unable to complete the comeback.

The first half saw the opening quarter evenly balanced with the teams sharing six points. However, the game burst into life when the hosts scored two goals inside two minutes through Cian O’Donoghue and Dermot Mone to edge ahead by the 21st minute.

However, Roche responded well with a goal by Dawe on 25 minutes to take a 1-8 to 2-4 lead into the break.

The teams traded points after the restart but the visitors made the decisive move during that 10-minute spell – Shane Byrne and Kevin Callaghan finding their range – that paved the way for victory.

IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey 0-1; Stephen Bellew, Ciarán Murray, Conn O’Donoghue; Liam McStravick, Michael Mone, Peter McCourt; Peter Nixon, Oisín McCabe 1-0; Cian O Naraigh 0-1, Peter McStravick, Aaron Fee; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-4, Cian O’Donoghue 1-0, Dermot Mone 1-4. Subs: Alan Hanks for McCourt, Jamie Browne for Fee.

ROCHE: Evin Quigley; Dermot Carthy, David Quigley, Adam McKay; James McDonnell, Gerard Browne 0-1, Aidan Grant; Glen Stewart 0-1, Mikey McCourt; Dáire Reilly, Seán Dawe 1-1, Caoimhín Reilly; Shane Byrne 0-9 Kevin Callaghan 0-4, Mark Byrne 0-2. Subs: Liam Dawe, James McArdle, Jack McKay, Marc Murphy.

REFEREE: Cormac Reilly (St Nicholas).

O RAGHALLAIGHS 3-14

HUNTERSTOWN 2-7

The manner of O Raghallaighs’ victory at home to Hunterstown Rovers will turn a few heads. Kyle McElroy and Ruairí Moore put the hosts in the best possible position with some excellent play and finishing on the hot night.

Moore’s form has been excellent and the main reason the Drogheda side are right in the promotion hunt. The former county man finished with five points.

At half-time, it was level, 0-8 to 1-5, with Ryan Burns excelling, but despite Brendan Lennon hitting the net twice in the second half, the Drogheda men powered on. McElroy and Ben Rogan scored a goal each but it was Emmet King's third that caught the eye for the red-hot Raghs.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Dáire O Rourke, Emmet King 1-0, James Morgan; Alan Doyle, Chris Smith, Ewan Sweeney; James Moonan, Ruairí Moore 0-5; Olan Walshe, Kyle Mc Elroy 1-2, Danny Morgan 0-1; Eoin Moore 0-2, Ben Rogan 1-2, Barry Flanagan 0-2. Subs: John Horan, Connel Rice, Kevin Magee, Joe Meehan.

HUNTERSTOWN: Niall Carrie; Martin Lennon, Paddy Taaffe, Cillian Taaffe; David Finn, Daithi Carroll, Tony McKenna; Ryan Ward, Marc Ward; Glen Matthews, Paul Carrie, Brendan Lennon 2-1; James Rogers 0-1, Ryan Burns 0-5, Alan Landy. Subs: Jason Monaghan, Shane Halpenny Conor O'Brien, Jamie Callaghan.

REFEREE: Colin Halligan (Roche Emmets).

O’CONNELL’S 2-8

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 1-9

O’Connell’s picked up a vital three points in the second phase of the league with a hard-fought, two-point over their neighbours at The Grove on Saturday evening.

The visitors got off to a great start when Conor Osborne found Jack Butterly at the edge of the square and he fired his shot to the corner of the net. O’Connell’s got their first point a minute later from Cailum Woods but Cormac Reynolds landed Barrs’ second score to maintain their three-point lead.

The sides were level a couple of minutes later when Niall Conlon and Quigley combined and the latter shot to the net and at the break the teams went in level at 1-4 apiece.

Seán Connolly edged O’Connell’s ahead at the start of the second half before the decisive score arrived when a long shot by Jackie Agnew was caught by ’keeper Andy McCann but he was judged to have stepped back over the goalline and the referee, Paul Kneel, allowed the goal to stand.

The teams traded points as the hosts maintained their advantage but the visitors had a great chance to get the equalising goal when a great block from Emmet Byrne saw the ball go out for a 45.

A point from Adam Hanratty was the last score of the game.

O’CONNELL’S: Seán Connolly 0-1; Liam Kiernan, Conor Byrne, Emmet Byrne; Conor Culligan, Ciarán O’Brien, Jackie Agnew 1-0; Conor Kiernan, Seán Cairns; Cian O’Dwyer 0-1, Niall Conlon 0-1, Cailum Woods 0-1; Dean Stanfield, Robert Quigley 1-3, Bernard Osborne. Subs: Salem Rifaie 0-1 for O’Dwyer, Conor McGill for Kiernan.

BARRS: Andy McCann; Stephen Doyle, Colin McGrane, Hugh McGrane; Adam Hanratty 0-1, Cormac Reynolds 0-1, Kalum Regan 0-1; Matthew O’Reilly 0-1, John Doyle; Máirtín Murphy, Conor Osborne, Ciarán Murphy 0-1; Ciarán Markey, Jack Butterly 1-0, Thomas McCreesh 0-3. Subs: Hugh Osborne 0-1 for Doyle, Pádraig Butterly for Murphy, Michael McArdle for Markey.

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-15

OLIVER PLUNKETTS 0-8

Kilkerley’s return to form continued at home on Saturday night when they recorded a comfortable win over Oliver Plunkett’s.

In the end, the hosts had eight points to spare over their opponents and the result leaves the Drogheda men a point behind Naomh Fionnbarra at the foot of the table.

As has been the case in recent games, Tadhg McEnaney and Fionn Cumiskey were to the fore for Emmets and their scores helped the hosts take a 0-6 to 0-2 lead into the break.

The duo added another six between them in the second half, along with points from Fintan Brady, Brian Brady and sub Conal McEnaney, who made his return from a serious hand injury.

Conor Early was deployed on the edge of the square for Plunkett’s and while he contributed four points, it wasn’t enough to prevent another defeat.

Emmets were on top all the time and emerged deserving winners but will be hoping to build on this display for stiffer challenges that would be expected to lie ahead.

KILKERLEY: Rian Hand; Cormac Bellew, Tadhg McKeown, Ciarán Clarke; Ewan McEnteggart, Eoghan Smyth, Fintan Brady 0-1; James Fegan, Andrew McGuill; Shaun McElroy, Aidan Corrigan, Brian Brady 0-1; Fionn Cumiskey 0-5, Tadhg McEnaney 0-7, Cathal Bellew. Subs: Conal McEnaney 0-1 for F Brady, Micheál McGeown for McGuill.

PLUNKETT’S: Luke Haggans; Cillian Matthews, David McTeggart, Cillian Smith; David Lambe; Dean Carolan, Barry Reynolds; Robbie Brodigan, Stephen Keeley; Conor Haggans, Cian Brady 0-1, Adam Lambe; Cian Matthews 0-1, Conor Early 0-4, Stephen Beirth. Subs: Shaun Smith for Lambe, Kristian Nolan for Beirth, Killian Nolan for Brady, Seán Boyle for Haggans.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).