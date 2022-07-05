Louth GAA Division 2 reports

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS 1-12

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 0-15

Oliver Plunkett’s picked up a point in controversial circumstances at Páirc Éire Óg on Saturday evening but it still wasn’t enough to avoid finishing bottom of the Division 2A table after the final phase one game.

Many observers felt that the hosts had come out on top by a point, but the referee had the teams level at the end of 60 minutes. However, the official result didn’t prevent Young Irelands from finishing in the top six.

The first half proved to be an entertaining encounter with Cian O’Donoghue, Dermot Mone and Jordan O’Donoghue on target for the hosts, while Cian Brady, Stephen Beirth and Ricky Bateson replied for Plunkett’s.

It looked as if the teams would go in level at the break but Peter McStravick scored the only goal of the game in the dying seconds to see his side lead by 1-8 to 0-8.

The second half followed a similar pattern but it looked as if Young Irelands had done enough to win only for Brady’s late point to be deemed the equaliser.

IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Peter McCourt, Ciarán Murray, Michael Mone; Liam McStravick, Derek Maguire 0-1, Oisín McCabe; Peter Nixon, Ruairí Kelly; Dermot Mone 0-5, Dean Maguire, Leon Duffy; Peter McStravick 1-3, Jordan O’Donoghue 0-2, Cian O’Donoghue 0-1. Subs: Barry Piper for Nixon, Aaron Fee for Derek Maguire, Alan Hanks for Piper, Derek Rogers for Duffy.

PLUNKETT’S: Luke Haggans 0-1; Cillian Matthews, Davy McTeggart, Ricky Bateson 0-1; Adam Lambe 0-1, Dean Carolan, Cillian Smith; Robbie Brodigan, Stephen Keeley 0-1; David Lambe 0-1, Cian Brady 0-8, Conor Haggans; Cian Matthews, Stephen Beirth 0-2, Gary Keogh. Sub: Shaun Smith for Bateson.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).

CLAN NA GAEL 1-12

DUNDALK GAELS 2-12

In this battle of Dundalk neighbours, it was the blue of Dundalk Gaels that prevailed over hosts Clan na Gael as once familiar face Cathal O’Hanlon made his return to the Ecco Road to pick up two points against his son, Seán, who was on the opposing team.

Goals in either half from Thomas O’Connell would prove to be the difference between the two sides on the night. O’Connell’s first edged Gaels into a 1-6 to 0-7 half-time lead despite losing David Moloney to a black card.

The hosts started the second half like a train, levelling with two quick points before Mark McGeown found the net for the umpteenth time in his career to nudge Clans ahead.

The league leaders hit back immediately with Jordan Keating fisting the ball over the bar for the equaliser and with that winning habit in tow, Gaels pushed on with Dylan McKeown and Jason Clarke to the fore.

CLANS: Seán Smyth; Conor Smith, Craig Long, Brian McDonnell; Ian Carr, John Byrne, Tiernan Weldon 0-1; Robbie Curran 0-4, Conor Noonan; Mark Newell, Mark McGeown 1-1, Jordan Byrne; Sean O’Hanlon 0-3, Conall McKeever, Paul Martin 0-3. Subs: Aidan O’Brien, Cillian Rice.

GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Mark Hanna, Oisín Murray, Kyle Rafferty; David McComish, Andrew Curley, David Moloney; Seán Murray, Jordan Keating 0-1; Luke Murray, Barry Watters 0-1, Chris Sweeney. Thomas O'Connell 2-2, Dylan McKeown 0-5, Jason Clarke 0-3. Subs: Gary Shevlin for Sweeney, Jamie Lee for L Murray, Ronan O'Callaghan for Rafferty, James O'Connell for Hanna, Ryan Coleman for T O’Connell.

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).



ST JOSEPH’S 3-12

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 4-7

New St Joseph’s coach Colin Kelly picked up his first win with his new charges against a gutsy Naomh Fionnbarra side, who had goalkeeper Andy McCann to thank for remaining in the contest for so long.

The Togher net-minder pulled off three great saves in the first half and a massive one in the second as the Barrs dug their heels in to come back and dramatically take the lead.

Joes’ goals from Thomas Smyth and Conor Neary in the first half had the hosts leading 2-6 to 1-4 at half-time, Conor Osborne with the opening goal for the visitors.

Two goals in the 39th minute had the Barrs ahead. Thomas McCreesh along with Hugh Osborne stunned the hosts. Conall McCaul palmed to the net with less than 10 to play.

Defiant McCreesh would make the Dromiskin/Darver outfit’s supporters sweat to the finish with his second goal, but the hosts held on to win by two in the finish.

JOE’S: Jordan Mackin; Lorcan McGeeney, Shane McQuillan, Ian McDonald; Michael Staunton, David Kieran, Conor Neary 1-3; Conall McCaul 1-0, Alan McKenna; Thomas Smyth 1-0, Craig Doherty 0-1, Ben Collier 0-2; Alan Quigley 0-3, Oisin McGuinness 0-1, Alan Lynch 0-1. Subs: Killian Staunton, Stephen Carron 0-1, Kyle McQuillan.

BARRS: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Cormac Reynolds 0-1, James Butterly; Conor Boyle, Colin McGrane, Kalum Regan; Hugh Osborne 1-1, Matthew O'Reilly; Ciarán Murphy 0-1, Conor Osborne 1-0, Máirtín Murphy 0-1; Ciarán Markey 0-2, Jack Butterly 0-1, Thomas McCreesh 2-0. Subs: Colum Kierans for Kalum Regan, Kalum Regan for Conor Boyle.

REFEREE: Colin Halligan (Roche Emmets).

KILKERLEY EMMETS 1-14

O’CONNELL’S 3-14

O’Connell’s gained what could be two very valuable points going into the second phase of the league with a terrific second half comeback against Kilkerley Emmets in Páirc Chill Choirle on Saturday night.

Cathal Bellew and Tadhg McEnaney put the home side in command in the opening half, Bellew with the hosts’ only goal of the night in the midst of a 1-3 scoring blitz.

O’Connell’s, now under Paul McKeever’s tutelage, cut the lead in half when Niall Conlon found the on-rushing Jackie Agnew and he shot low to the corner of the net. The home side replied with the next two points from Bellew and McEnaney. Robert Quigley was excellent on the night and he landed all five first half points as they trailed 1-8 to 1-5.

The Bellingham side went in front for the first time when =Conlon and Quigley combined to set up Bernard Osborne for their second goal.

The sides were level again after a point from Geoghegan and a free from McEnaney made it 1-11 to 2-7 after 40 minutes. Two points from Quigley put the visitors in front once more and they went further ahead when the same player put Dean Stanfield through and he chipped the goalkeeper for the visitors’ third major of the game.

With that, O’Connell’s took control and Quigley brought his tally up to 10 points to see them over the line for their fourth win of the season.

KILKERLEY: Cillian Quigley; Kyle Cotter, Tadgh McKeown, James Bellew; Ewan McEnteggart, Eoghan Smyth, Conal Quinn; James Fagan 0-1, Andy McGuill; Ultan McEnaney, Tadhg McEnaney 0-7, Darren Geoghegan 0-2; Rian Hand 0-1, Cathal Bellew 1-3.

O’CONNELL’S: Seán Connolly; David Hoey, Conor Byrne, Liam Kiernan; Emmet Byrne, Ciarán O’Brien, Jackie Agnew 1-0; Andrew Keenan, Seán Cairns 0-1; Niall Conlon 0-2, Dean Stanfield 1-1, Cian O’Dwyer; Alan McGovern, Robert Quigley 0-10, Bernard Osborne 1-0. Subs: Cathal O’Brien, Tadgh Kearney, Nathan Carragher.

REFEREE: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott’s).

ST KEVIN’S 1-11

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 0-14

A hectic finish in Philipstown saw St Kevin’s appear to be cruising to victory only to salvage a draw due to Hunterstown Rovers’ great second half comeback. Both sides were happy to come away with a point in the end.

The hosts led by six at half-time with TJ Doheny pulling the strings and Keelan Maher finding the net in a dominant opening period display from Thomas MacNamee’s men.

Hunterstown, importantly, kept in touch and gathered momentum so much so to take the lead on the back of Ryan Burns’ nine points.

Rovers thought they might have won it at the death with a point from substitute Benny Lennon, but Kevin’s stalwart Seánie Crosbie levelled it in injury-time.

KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Shane Meade, Finbarr Lynch, Dylan Maher; Karl Martin, Cameron Maher 0-2, Eoin McKenna; Seán Callan, Caolan McMullen; Patrick Clarke, TJ Doheny 0-4, Keelan Maher 1-0; Seánie Crosbie 0-3, Evan Doheny, Paul Duff 0-2. Sub: Aaron Khan.

HUNTERSTOWN: Donovan Sheridan; Martin Lennon, Cillian Taaffe, Caolan McCabe; Alan Mathews, Daithi Carroll, Tony McKenna; Jamie Ward 0-1, Marc Ward; David Finn, Alan Landy Glen Matthews 0-1; Oisín McGee, Ryan Burns 0-9, Ryan Ward 0-2. Subs: Brendan Lennon 0-1, Jamie O’Callaghan.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).

ROCHE EMMETS 0-14

O RAGHALLAIGHS 1-10

Roche Emmets did what they had to do against O Raghallaighs in Rathduff to secure a place in the top six.

With the Drogheda side already secure of a place in the promotion pack, Roche had more to play for and that motivating factor showed in their play. The hosts were in control throughout and led 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time.

Shane Byrne was excellent with seven points on the night as Jamie O’Hare’s side suffocated the free-scoring Raghs at the other end with county man Gerard Browne and Glen Stewart catching the eye. Kyle McElroy and Ben Rogan tried in vain but Stewart’s three points from the middle of the field held the Hoops at bay.

Roche needed that gap because they very nearly pressed the self-destruct button when Barry Flanagan made it a nervy, one-point game with a late goal. But Emmets would hold out to deservedly take their place in the top half-dozen of Division 2.

ROCHE EMMETS: Conor Burns; Adam McKay, Dermot Carthy, David Quigley; Andrew Carroll, Gerard Browne, Harry O’Connell; Glen Stewart 0-3, Mikey McCourt 0-1; Dáire Reilly, Seán Dawe 0-1, Caoimhín Reilly; Kevin Callaghan 0-2, Shane Byrne 0-7, Mark Reynolds. Subs: Liam Dawe, Jack McKay, Eugene Murray.

O’RAGHALLAIGH’S: Joe Flanagan; James Morgan, Alan Doyle, Joe Meehan; Emmet King, Chris Smith, Danny Morgan; James Moonan, Ruairi Moore 0-1; Cillian Curran, Baz Flanagan 1-3, Ewan Sweeney; Kyle McElroy 0-3, Ben Rogan 0-3, John Horan. Subs: Connel Rice, Olan Walshe.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).